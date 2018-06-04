Readers’ wildlife photos (and video):

We have another batch of photos (this is part one) from our youngest contributor, forwarded by James Blilie. The IDs from James are indented:

More wildlife photos from my 14-year old son, Jamie (He uses a Canon Powershot SX530 HS superzoom camera). These were all taken in our yard or within a few hundred feet of it.

The Moon (hand held): Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura): Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis): Mallard drakes (da boys!) taking over our turtle float (Anas platyrhynchos): A male Wood Duck on our pond (Aix sponsa): An Osprey with someone’s Koi (Pandion haliaetus): A Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica): And here’s a Youtube of some lightning he caught at 480 fps while sitting on our front porch on 25-May-2018: