Readers’ wildlife photos (and video):

We have another batch of photos (this is part one) from our youngest contributor, forwarded by James Blilie. The IDs from James are indented:
More wildlife photos from my 14-year old son, Jamie (He uses a Canon Powershot SX530 HS superzoom camera). These were all taken in our yard or within a few hundred feet of it.
The Moon (hand held):
Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura):
Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis):
Mallard drakes (da boys!) taking over our turtle float (Anas platyrhynchos):
A male Wood Duck on our pond (Aix sponsa):
An Osprey with someone’s Koi (Pandion haliaetus):
A Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica):
And here’s a Youtube of some lightning he caught at 480 fps while sitting on our front porch on 25-May-2018:
It’s wonderful that you’re encouraging your son’s enthusiasm and talent for photography. He has a steady hand and an eye for good light.
Thanks, one of my passions too, though I’m not a wildlife guy, really (I get a few, more or less by accident!)
Luckily the dead camera rate has gone way down the last couple of years! (The boy was hard on equipment for quite a while!)
He has loads of really cool ideas, especially for videos: See this cool video of me throwing a rock right at my camera?! Oh, oops …
The latest was: I want to video rain falling directly onto my camera. My response: Use your GoPro! (Dude, that’s why we got you the GoPro!)
I tend to spoil him with equipment; but, like you said, I want to encourage this. We take him places to do it as well.
I also try to encourage him to view lots of quality photos and also paintings and drawings (he’s very good with 2-D and 3-D art as well). That was one way I learned to be competent as a photographer. He’s not so interested in that kind of study, however. He’ll do it if I sit down with him and open a book of photos. We talk about them.
And there’s my reference pic for conventional-tech moon photos.
Fine images. My favorite is the Osprey. He even looks guilty about the theft. 😎
That wood duck is a handsome chap! Good selection of photos
Antigone canadensis – Why Antigone – a name from Greek mythology?
It used to be Grus. I don’t know why they changed it …
Here’s the answer (though not to your etymology question): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antigone_(genus)
Your son is a talented photographer with an admirable empathy for nature. The photos are beautiful. I liked the mourning dove best – a beautiful, gentle bird often overlooked in favour of flashier specimens.
Good work! I like them all.
The sandhill crane is beautiful! Composition,detail…. The photographer could put it up on one of those sites that offers pictures for sale. I don’t know the procedure. They are all super!
I love all of these!
Damn, the kid is good! And all the subjects look like they are posing, just for him.
Love the ducks on the turtle float! That’s what JC needs for his pond of ducks and turtles.
Really wonderful photos! Makes Monday a little easier after seeing these-
Thank you Jamie!