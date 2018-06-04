Readers’ wildlife photos (and video):

We have another batch of photos (this is part one) from our youngest contributor, forwarded by James Blilie. The IDs from James are indented:

More wildlife photos from my 14-year old son, Jamie (He uses a Canon Powershot SX530 HS superzoom camera). These were all taken in our yard or within a few hundred feet of it.

The Moon (hand held):

Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura):

Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis):

Mallard drakes (da boys!) taking over our turtle float (Anas platyrhynchos):

A male Wood Duck on our pond (Aix sponsa):

An Osprey with someone’s Koi (Pandion haliaetus):

A Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica):

And here’s a Youtube of some lightning he caught at 480 fps while sitting on our front porch on 25-May-2018:

  1. Stephen Barnard
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 7:52 am | Permalink

    It’s wonderful that you’re encouraging your son’s enthusiasm and talent for photography. He has a steady hand and an eye for good light.

    • jblilie
      Posted June 4, 2018 at 11:00 am | Permalink

      Thanks, one of my passions too, though I’m not a wildlife guy, really (I get a few, more or less by accident!)

      Luckily the dead camera rate has gone way down the last couple of years! (The boy was hard on equipment for quite a while!)

      He has loads of really cool ideas, especially for videos: See this cool video of me throwing a rock right at my camera?! Oh, oops …

      The latest was: I want to video rain falling directly onto my camera. My response: Use your GoPro! (Dude, that’s why we got you the GoPro!)

      I tend to spoil him with equipment; but, like you said, I want to encourage this. We take him places to do it as well.

      I also try to encourage him to view lots of quality photos and also paintings and drawings (he’s very good with 2-D and 3-D art as well). That was one way I learned to be competent as a photographer. He’s not so interested in that kind of study, however. He’ll do it if I sit down with him and open a book of photos. We talk about them.

  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 7:55 am | Permalink

    And there’s my reference pic for conventional-tech moon photos.

  3. rickflick
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 8:02 am | Permalink

    Fine images. My favorite is the Osprey. He even looks guilty about the theft. 😎

  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 8:23 am | Permalink

    That wood duck is a handsome chap! Good selection of photos

    Antigone canadensis – Why Antigone – a name from Greek mythology?

  5. Colleen Milloy
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Your son is a talented photographer with an admirable empathy for nature. The photos are beautiful. I liked the mourning dove best – a beautiful, gentle bird often overlooked in favour of flashier specimens.

  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 8:45 am | Permalink

    Good work! I like them all.

  7. alexandra Moffat
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 8:52 am | Permalink

    The sandhill crane is beautiful! Composition,detail…. The photographer could put it up on one of those sites that offers pictures for sale. I don’t know the procedure. They are all super!

  8. Liz
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 9:27 am | Permalink

    I love all of these!

  9. SA Gould
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    Damn, the kid is good! And all the subjects look like they are posing, just for him.

    Love the ducks on the turtle float! That’s what JC needs for his pond of ducks and turtles.

  10. Debbie Coplan
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 10:47 am | Permalink

    Really wonderful photos! Makes Monday a little easier after seeing these-
    Thank you Jamie!

