Monday: Duck report

If you don’t want to see duck photos, just skip this post. I’ve become, I suppose, like those parents who pull out their wallets at the least provocation to bore you with pictures of their kids. It just happens that my kids are of the species Anas platyrhynchos.

Here’s one meal’s worth of duck food. Human babies get a jar of Gerber’s Meat Puree; my kids get a four-course banquet. From upper left clockwise: Cheerios (not much eaten now), waterfowl starter pellets (Honey likes these, too), Tasty Mealworms, and defrosted frozen corn.

Yes, there are still eight. Can I get them all to fledge?

Honey eating the pellets (I suppose I should get her some Mature Duck Food):

The usual feeding frenzy of the brood:

And a duckling who’s dipped its beak. Their down has changed to spiky plumage:

Postprandial bathtime: Shot 1

Postprandial bathtime, shot 2: two ducklings have just violently submerged themselves (splashes), while one is coming up:

Honey does some pretty violent ablutions, too. She can swim a long way totally submerged, and also flaps her wings to dry them. The ducklings have started flapping their tiny wings as well:

Showing them how to groom:

And the proud mom: