Did you spot it? Here’s the original photograph by Diane G. (click to enlarge):

And here’s the bird!



But what is it? It’s this:

Got the species yet? Diane gives us the answer:

The bird is a Curve-billed Thrasher (Toxostoma curvirostre). Attached our shot of a couple of the Thrashers peeking out of their saguaro home, and a cropped pic of the same shot.

Here’s another picture of the bird from Google images: