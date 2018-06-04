Did you spot it? Here’s the original photograph by Diane G. (click to enlarge):
And here’s the bird!
Got the species yet? Diane gives us the answer:
The bird is a Curve-billed Thrasher (Toxostoma curvirostre). Attached our shot of a couple of the Thrashers peeking out of their saguaro home, and a cropped pic of the same shot.
Here’s another picture of the bird from Google images:
That is so neat that birds can live in cacti. I had no idea. Maybe it’s just my eyes, but I am still having trouble seeing it. I see some form of a frog in a triangle shape. I’ll see it eventually I’m sure.
I agree! We saw one Saguaro with 3 different species living in it–Purple Martins (!), the Thrashers, and Gila Woodpeckers. Amazing. The cacti also serve other species in other ways.
I’m not sure you WILL see it. Again, this resolution makes it tough. I did, however, just post the file to Flickr, and IMO it’s better.
Though not, alas, here.
Try having a look at the Flickr site:
Yes! I saw it right away! The eye is in the lower left of the red box and the tail is in the upper right. Thank you! I just joined Flickr so if it’s okay, I’ll follow you.
Hey this triggered my trypophobia a little haha.
I don’t see it. But, I do sometimes see Curve-Billed Thrasher’s in my yard.
That’s even better! It was a lifer foe me when I got it in the Lower Rio Grande Valley a few years ago.
On the off chance you’re not totally tired of this, try this site:
With all due respect, there needs to be a rule on these “spot the pigeon” images. We actually have to be able to make out the creature in question in the reveal image. I really can’t make out the bird even after seeing what kind of bird I’m looking for. Am I all alone here?