Here’s the bird!

Did you spot it? Here’s the original photograph by Diane G. (click to enlarge):

And here’s the bird!


But what is it? It’s this:

Got the species yet? Diane gives us the answer:

The bird is a Curve-billed Thrasher (Toxostoma curvirostre).  Attached our shot of a couple of the Thrashers peeking out of their saguaro home, and a cropped pic of the same shot.

Here’s another picture of the bird from Google images:

10 Comments

  1. Liz
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    That is so neat that birds can live in cacti. I had no idea. Maybe it’s just my eyes, but I am still having trouble seeing it. I see some form of a frog in a triangle shape. I’ll see it eventually I’m sure.

    Reply
    • Diane G
      Posted June 4, 2018 at 12:50 pm | Permalink

      I agree! We saw one Saguaro with 3 different species living in it–Purple Martins (!), the Thrashers, and Gila Woodpeckers. Amazing. The cacti also serve other species in other ways.

      I’m not sure you WILL see it. Again, this resolution makes it tough. I did, however, just post the file to Flickr, and IMO it’s better.

      Find the bird--test

      Reply
  2. Roger
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 12:53 pm | Permalink

    Hey this triggered my trypophobia a little haha.

    Reply
  3. John Conoboy
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 12:57 pm | Permalink

    I don’t see it. But, I do sometimes see Curve-Billed Thrasher’s in my yard.

    Reply
  4. Paul Topping
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

    With all due respect, there needs to be a rule on these “spot the pigeon” images. We actually have to be able to make out the creature in question in the reveal image. I really can’t make out the bird even after seeing what kind of bird I’m looking for. Am I all alone here?

    Reply

