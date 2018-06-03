Trump’s lawyers argue he cannot be subpoenaed, can pardon himself, and can end the Mueller investigation

You almost certainly know about the leaked letter from Trump’s lawyers to Robert Mueller and John Dowd (handily presented, parsed, and explained by the New York Times) asserting not only that the President could be subpoenaed only under the most extreme circumstances, which apparently are not the circumstances obtaining now, but also that he has the power to end the Mueller investigation. It further argues that Trump couldn’t possibly have obstructed justice in the Russia investigation because he has ultimate authority over all Federal investigations (this makes no sense to me), and, most disturbingly, that the President might be able to pardon himself.
After weeks of saying that he “welcomed” testifying before Mueller, Trump has lied once again. We are now moving closer to a Constitutional crisis, similar to that affecting the Nixon investigation (he resigned and was pardoned by Gerald Ford before charges were leveled), but now we have the claim that Trump can pardon himself. If he does that, he’d better resign, as well, for he’ll have lost all credibility—even for Republicans.
Trump isn’t like Nixon, I think: he’d rather fight than resign, and so I predict that this will wind up in the Supreme Court. Whatever happens, Trump has done nothing of any value in the 16 months that he’s been President, spending most of his time embroiled in scandals, fighting investigations, and firing people.
How do you like your President now, you Republicans who voted for this pathetic excuse for a leader? And to the rest of the world: my apologies on behalf of those sensible Americans who refused to vote for this clown and continue to battle his harmful and unhinged policies.
As reader Ken emailed me, “Listening to the reporting on the letter from Trump’s lawyers, re the definitional impossibility of the president obstructing justice, I can’t help hearing ‘L’Etat, c’est moi’.”
Trump’s lawyers concede that “no man is above the law” but go on for 20 pages about how Trump is above the law — like Julia in Lord Byron’s Don Juan, who “whispering ‘I will ne’er consent’ — consented”.
Implying that Trump is not a man? Hmmm.
As I heard it, Obama voters went and voted for Trump.
The evidence for that is anecdotal; 11 million more Americans voted against Trump than voted for him.
Trump carried certain districts in swing states that had been carried by Obama in the two previous elections. But that had more to do with Trump going to the trailhead to beat the drums of xenophobia and bigotry, and the lost tribes of resentful white folk who hadn’t voted before pouring forth from the hills ‘n’ hollers.
I fear PCC(E) is vastly overestimating Republicans and their integrity.
A lot will depend on whether Trump-affinity is seen as helping or hurting Republicans in November. Reelection trumps even Trump in their universe.
Those who support Trump are very unlikely to give up support. They are in this to the end. At this point Trump’s position in the White House is all that’s preventing the real crazies from taking their stash of guns and setting up militias. Hopefully he will peacefully be voted out of office in 2020.
And have his ability to destroy severely curtailed this November.
Trump’s deadend deplorable — the ones who would stick with him even if he shot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue — will support him to the bitter end. But hope springs eternal that this does not yet include many more-mainstream Republicans, who’ve merely pusillanimously acquiesced to his take over of the Grand Old Party.
For many months now the Trump favorability percent (42%) and unfavorability percent (52%) has remained remarkably stable. The only thing that may move these numbers is if Trump does something catastrophic. But do we really want that?
See http://fivethirtyeight.com/ for information on polling.
Has he not already committed numerous catastrophic acts at home and abroad? Are we thinking “catastrophic” only in terms of nuclear acts? His avid support of the coal, oil, and nuclear energy companies at the expense of state lands and national parks is disastrous. His diplomacy skills are worse than nonexistent. His tariff decisions are horrible. And on and on.
Yeah, Trump’s the first US president in the history of polling to be underwater unremittingly since Inauguration Day — and he’s the first US president that hasn’t even tried to broaden his base while in office.
I sure hope Trump doesn’t do anything “catastrophic.” But it wouldn’t surprise me if some catastrophic bad news for him comes out of the Mueller probe or out of the parallel investigation of Michael Cohen in the SDNY.
That statistic, like most others is just crap. Meaningless and without anything else to even conclude it means something. Right next to his number is – HW Bush. What happened to him at re-election time? It also ignores the whole world around you. Were any of these other guys hip deep in an investigation of him in bed with Russia? If you are going to just throw out a stat like this you could say yeah, and he is a racist too.
Poppy Bush was riding high after his splendid little victory against Saddam in Kuwait (as was Bush fils after the initial success of his invasion of Afghanistan) but then he drove the economy into a ditch and had to give the car keys to Bubba.
Yes, I recall that little ditty very well. Was shoveling merchandise out of a warehouse in Waco, Tx. in support of Desert Storm. Lots of it came back unopened, the thing was over so fast.
You’d be right if it was just that statistic. Unfortunately, there are others which, taken with this one, paint a worrying picture.
One is the opinion of the Mueller investigation amongst Republicans. From the pov of sensible people, bringing Giuliani on board has destroyed Trump’s credibility even more. However, since his appearances in the media began, Republicans trust in the Mueller investigation has dropped 20 points, and it was already low. At the same time, Trump has successfully eroded GOP trust in the media even more. So when Mueller’s findings become public, tbere is a good chance that a third of USians simply won’t believe them and, there’s been talk of civil war on his behalf.
In the parts of the country that believe in him, they don’t even believe the statistics that a majority are against him. Almost everyone they know is a Trump supporter, and they think the media is being controlled by George Soros, Jeff Bezos, the fictitious Deep State and others, including the Obamas and Clintons, in a massive conspiracy.
There’s even a Trump Prophecy that these people take comfort from. It includes things like the behind the scenes work Trump is doing arresting thousands of Democratic paedophiles and rescing children. Everyone will love Trump when it becomes public apparently. (Quite apart from anything else if this were real, do you really think Trump would be keeping quiet about it?) It’s all tied up with the Evangelicals of course.
Imo, the only hope is for Republican politicians to stand behind the results of the Mueller investigation.
Here’s a late thought. Former U.S. Attorney, Preet Bahrara said it would be outrageous for a president to pardon himself. That’s almost self-executing impeachment.
It would be outrageous, but those supporters would think he was justified because as the only way he could get justice.
It’s all so scary and depressing. I knew when Obama got elected that this group would emerge from the woodwork in response but I am surprised at how big it turned out to be.
Though, as has been noted in replies to that tweet, perhaps most self respecting conservatives have dropped the ‘Republican’ label and are not represented in that data.
Mr Trump reminds me of an increasingly berserk Mr Punch in a Punch and Judy show, whacking everybody who comes to get him and shouting, ‘That’s the way to do it!’
Obama spoke eloquently,clearly,concisely, and his intonation added meaningful information to his statements. With our current leader(?),it’s hard to tell what is happening. The only positive thing I’ve personally associated with tRUMP is from the eighties when his McDonald’s adds made me even less likely to have fast food.
Anyone know who leaked the memo? As Marshall McLuhan reminded us, it’s all part of the medium. Perhaps Trump’s own legal team did the “leaking”.
Didn’t come from Team Mueller, which is tighter than a tick. Trump’s White House, OTOH, leaks like a Soviet-era nuclear sub.
Trump has had no credible lawyers throughout this pathetic stretch of government so why would any person buy this rubbish. Now that his team of lawyers consist mainly of television attorneys who’s better days are long past it is just a laugh. It is a reality show from another universe. This joke will move on to the supreme court very likely and Trump will lose. The best thing to happen will be to see what happens after the election. If things go the way they should, with both houses going back, the impeachment will be done unless he gives it up before.
People must realize this slob is guilty as hell. No innocent person acts this way, even for a day, let alone for more than a year. I just hope they get him out before going after all of his friends and family because most of them should go to prison. This is the reality show govt. of the U.S. and we are dumber than nearly anyone can imagine.
Trump’s hiring of television attorneys is a smart move. He realizes that public opinion is what is going to matter most in this fight. If he can make enough voters believe he is being unfairly treated by the Mueller investigation, and the “deep state” that backs it, the Republicans in Congress won’t impeach him and won’t throw him out of office.
Yes, very good. And if we all jump on tiny space ships and go to Mars for the next election, that will prove positive there is a deep state out there. And it will all match up, Trump is orange and Mars is pretty close.
You know I am not on Trump’s side, right? I can’t allow anyone to think I would favor that idiot.
You think Rudy Giuliani is a an effective tv lawyer? He comes off as somebody’s batshit uncle who’s wandered down from the attic. He and Trump can’t keep their stories straight, since neither can be arsed to focus in on facts and details.
No, I don’t think Giuliani is an effective lawyer. Trump basically fired all the real lawyers and replaced them with spokespeople that can hammer his opposition day in and day out, all in the guise of being “lawyers”.
I think we are headed for such a constitutional crisis in the best-case scenario; it could get much worse. Trump has no bottom, no step below which he will refuse to go to avoid the dreaded label “loser” — including calling out the 82nd Airborne to set up a cordon sanitaire from Pennsylvania Ave down 17th Street, around the Ellipsis, up 15th, and back to Pennsylvania again, to prevent service of a grand jury subpoena upon him.
This was the last line of defense Nixon considered to prevent release of his tapes, and Trump is no Nixon — who, despite being a monster straight out of Grendel, had a core respect for American norms and institutions.
The really funny thing for all of us normal people to ponder is there are very few laws out there to regulate our government. Much of it is a matter of tradition and cultural norms that Congress and the Executive have simply adhered to over the years. Nothing written in stone, we just act in certain ways. We are much to elite and good to behave in such bad ways. Every day you hear someone say – can he do that or can that be done. A often the answer is, well yes actually it can but most people would never. All kinds of laws were piled in there to cover us standard folks but damn little to cover the jerks taking things apart now.
Certainly you are right when talking about the balance of powers between the three branches of US government. Perhaps when Trump is gone Congress will make laws to fill the gaps. Those that remain after the Supreme Court adjudicates the forthcoming battles.
(As seen on Reddit)
Obama signs executive order
Republicans; “IMPERIAL PRESIDENCY!!!”
Hillary Clinton isn’t charged for crimes she didn’t commit
Republicans; “OMG SHE THINKS SHE’S ABOVE THE LAW!!!1!”
Trump; “I’m POTUS. Laws don’t apply to me.”
Republicans; “Right, chief, we’re good”.
So the news here is more on the problems the loser president Trump is responsible for.
– Trump does not understand markets or agreements, so he is ripping up free markets without even trying to make changes that he wishes for – he *could* ask first. He just cannot stand seeing Mercedes sold in New York.
– The 40 million US citizens that are in deep poverty is unheard of outside developing nations. Trump just cannot stand people that does nothing (because they are not given the chance).
– The US cities and states that want to go to cheaper, cleaner energy but cannot do so due to federal non-cooperation. Trump does love his loser election promises over what would win US more money and better environment.
One hears he watches more teevee than any other activity. 6- 8 hours a day.
Trump’s lawyers’ memo admits that he dictated his eldest son’s dissembling press release regarding the June 8, 2016, Russian-collusion meeting at Trump Tower — putting the lie to the claims Trump and his spokesminions, like Jay Sekulow and smokey-eyed Sarah, made last July when DJT Jr.’s emails came out.
Tr*mp’s lawyers seem to be paving the way for the coronation of King Donald. Here in Britain, the Monarch cannot be the subject of any criminal or civil legal proceedings, since she is, in the quaint and archaic terminology, the Fount of Justice. Nor can she be called as a witness in any British court, since she embodies, as Monarch, the legal system itself.
The thing is, the Queen is not elected, so needs no help from Russia to get in, can’t pass or sign any laws and basically cannot take the country down the toilet unlike this would be King we have.
Way things are goin’, we’ll all be doin’ time for lèse-majesté before this thing is over.
Remember, if Trump resigns, Pence becomes president.
If Trump is impeached, Pence becomes president, and he will pardon Trump.
A dominionist will be in the White House. That is scarier than Trump as they will have direct control, and Pence knows how to work the system.
I really hope there are some crimes in the NY Cohen investigation that Trump can be charged with after he’s out of office. He can’t be pardoned for those. As long as he has money and power, Republicans are scared to go against him.
Resignation or impeachment, Trump will wheedle himself a pardon. Nobody (excepting some self-stigmatizing patriots, like yours truly, who wish to see the rotten bastard get his due comeuppance) will want to put the nation through the trauma of a trial after he’s gone from office.
It seems that all the Republicans that would have tried to stop Trump have left or have been fired.
Again, his supporters only care if he is “winning”. It does not matter how. They will applaud if he defeats the “deep state” of The Clintons and Obamas even if it is with his own pardon. A large majority of the rest of the public will only care that the economy is humming along, and a peace deal with N. korea may happen. I am very concerned about our democracy.