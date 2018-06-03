Trump’s lawyers argue he cannot be subpoenaed, can pardon himself, and can end the Mueller investigation

You almost certainly know about the leaked letter from Trump’s lawyers to Robert Mueller and John Dowd (handily presented, parsed, and explained by the New York Times) asserting not only that the President could be subpoenaed only under the most extreme circumstances, which apparently are not the circumstances obtaining now, but also that he has the power to end the Mueller investigation. It further argues that Trump couldn’t possibly have obstructed justice in the Russia investigation because he has ultimate authority over all Federal investigations (this makes no sense to me), and, most disturbingly, that the President might be able to pardon himself.

After weeks of saying that he “welcomed” testifying before Mueller, Trump has lied once again. We are now moving closer to a Constitutional crisis, similar to that affecting the Nixon investigation (he resigned and was pardoned by Gerald Ford before charges were leveled), but now we have the claim that Trump can pardon himself. If he does that, he’d better resign, as well, for he’ll have lost all credibility—even for Republicans.

Trump isn’t like Nixon, I think: he’d rather fight than resign, and so I predict that this will wind up in the Supreme Court. Whatever happens, Trump has done nothing of any value in the 16 months that he’s been President, spending most of his time embroiled in scandals, fighting investigations, and firing people.

How do you like your President now, you Republicans who voted for this pathetic excuse for a leader? And to the rest of the world: my apologies on behalf of those sensible Americans who refused to vote for this clown and continue to battle his harmful and unhinged policies.

As reader Ken emailed me, “Listening to the reporting on the letter from Trump’s lawyers, re the definitional impossibility of the president obstructing justice, I can’t help hearing ‘L’Etat, c’est moi’.”