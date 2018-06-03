Sunday: duck report

Well, the ducks are now taking to their fancy vet-approved “waterfowl starter food”, so they’re easier to feed. I just ordered two more 25-pound bags; as Randy Schenck said, this qualifies me as a Duck Farmer. So be it. Here are pictures from today’s three feedings:
Mom and brood in the morning:
They’re cute when they’re lined up behind Mom two by two, like a school class behind the teacher:
An adorable duckling foraging in the lily pads. He looks suspicious.
They all forage in the lily pads. I’m not sure what they’re eating there: perhaps insects.
One is the loneliest number
Two is better:
And three is better still:
Two of the brood nibble on an Iris in the pond. I guess they were just tasting it.
And of course all the credit for this brood belongs to my beloved Honey, who gives up her food for her brood:
I soooo look forward to these pics and your captions! Makes me smile…
These pics are SO good, so cute! They’ve made me smile. Thanks!
Last year there were two ducks? Now there are eleven. My guess for 2019 is btwn 50 and 60.
No, there were five last year: Honey and a brood of four. All four fledged, and Honey returned this year, which delighted me.
Long as you’re layin’ off the gavage, boss, we cool.
I so enjoy the updates. They are such cute ducklings. Their feathers look almost like fur in the pictures.
Duck farmer? So when do we get to see you in coveralls and a straw hat to go with the appropriate boots?
What he needs to do now is check in at the local FSA office (farm service agency) and see what services he might apply for. Based on his acreage and number of livestock he may be entitled to some benefits, maybe insurance, you never know. He would be Cook county. I’m kidding but hey, you have to play the part. He already has the cowboy boots so Duck Wrangler would be the title.
Aren’t irises poisonous?
The babies look so soft. I wonder if they’d let you pick them up.
I can’t get close to them, though I did pick up two when they were trapped in the central “ring” when the water level was too low for them to jump out. I waded out there and gently lifted them out into the main pond, where they rejoined their siblings and honey. They were light as a feather, and plenty scared, so I didn’t hold them longer than it took to scoop them out. They were soft. When they got bigger last year, I could pet them a little, but that’s when they were much older, and they didn’t like it much.
OK, I’m loving these updates on the fledglings; but even better (since we’re contemporaries), I like the Three Dog Night reference. (What, Momma told me not to come…)
The ducklings will feed on the dragonflies in the pond. There is video of this. One of Jerry’s colleagues, Michael LaBarbera, gave a talk back in 2009 where he shows video of this. He was studying the dragonflies and shooting high speed video. Which is incredible when slowed down.
The talk is great. The video is not that good – does not always show what LaBarbera has up on the screen. He said one year, there were no ducklings. Another, there were two separate broods. One was abandoned by its mother and the three survivors fledged themselves. You can see his talk here:
https://news.uchicago.edu/multimedia/biodiversity-botany-pond
On his homepage, he has 45 seconds of a duckling eating a dragonfly. It is slowed down high speed video. He was shooting high speed video of the dragonflies. Scroll down to the bottom of the page – not updated in a while. It says to use Quicktime which was discontinued a while ago. Other video players (like VLC) play it.
https://pondside.uchicago.edu/oba/faculty/labarbera_m.html
I meant a duckling trying to eat a dragonfly – he/she missed.
Your ducklings have hit an evolutionary jackpot, an emeritus professor looking after them! However, I’m not sure if this advantage will be sustainable in the longer term. It might be, if you can (I’m sure you can) infect future generation with comparable love.