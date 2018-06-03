Sunday: duck report

Well, the ducks are now taking to their fancy vet-approved “waterfowl starter food”, so they’re easier to feed. I just ordered two more 25-pound bags; as Randy Schenck said, this qualifies me as a Duck Farmer. So be it. Here are pictures from today’s three feedings:

Mom and brood in the morning:

They’re cute when they’re lined up behind Mom two by two, like a school class behind the teacher:

An adorable duckling foraging in the lily pads. He looks suspicious.

They all forage in the lily pads. I’m not sure what they’re eating there: perhaps insects.

One is the loneliest number

Two is better:

And three is better still:

Two of the brood nibble on an Iris in the pond. I guess they were just tasting it.

And of course all the credit for this brood belongs to my beloved Honey, who gives up her food for her brood: