I have figured out how to adjust the photos so you can click on them to make them larger. I’ll try to make sure I do this from now on, as it has to be done photo by photo. If you want to enlarge one but can’t, email me.

Stephen Barnard has sent some photos from Idaho, including updates on his resident American kestrels Boris and Natasha, which are apparently producing chicks (no visual proof yet) in a box he made and placed on his garage. Stephen’s notes are indented. The first four photos are from May 25; the last two arrived yesterday.

Some kestrel (Falco sparverius) photos. Still no sign of chicks.

This afternoon I went out to set up kestrel cam and found this dead vole on the tripod head. Oddly endearing. [JAC: Clearly dropped by the kestrel; maybe it was a gift, like cats sometimes leave!] JAC: A I shot this after I removed the vole and set up the camera. Natasha is bringing a vole to the nest box. I take this as conclusive evidence that there are chicks. Whether they’re kestrels or cowbirds remains to be seen. [: A brown-headed cowbird (Molothrus ater), a nest parasite, was seen emerging from the box once, and it’s possible it laid an egg in the nest. A cowbird chick might kill any kestrel chicks.]

