No “science” in NYT’s summer reading list; and my recommendations

The New York Times, despite its excellent reporting on The Trump Situation, is still neglecting science. Here’s its new list of 73 books to read for the summer (click on the screenshot):
And are the categories:
Thrillers
Cooking
True Crime
Movies & TV
Romance
Travel
Music
The Great Outdoors (mostly about gardening and landscaping)
Sports
There are no science books! What—is science so hard that it’s not something to read at the beach, or even in the summer?? Is it the literary equivalent of rosé wine? Well, let me remedy that defect with at least one science book (click on screenshots to access), and I’ll throw in one nonfiction book and one fiction book for your summer delectation.
Readers, please recommend one book for the summer (it needn’t be science), and tell us why it’s worth reading.
My choices:
This is Carl Zimmer’s new book on heredity, which got a starred review from Publisher’s Weekly, Kirkus, and Booklist: a trifecta. It’s also the #1 bestseller in biology, and Jennifer Raff gave it a superb review in the NY Times as well (yes, Carl does write for them). It’s long, but well worth your time:
If you haven’t sampled the joys of Mencken, this is the place to start. It’s a selection of his short pieces, and though many might infuriate or distress you (the man was opinionated), you’ll love the bits on atheism (and I like the two pieces on free will). But it covers everything: politics, music, the Scopes trial, books, the art of criticism—and much more. Highly recommended, especially if you think that stridency is a characteristic of the “new” atheism.
I came upon Katherine Mansfield purely by accident: I picked up a “great short stories” book in the free book box outside Powell’s, and read “Bliss” on the train downtown. I was entranced: here was a fantastic, almost dreamlike short story, with a unique voice I’d never heard before. Since then I’ve been going through her collected short stories (appropriate, since she was from New Zealand and I’m an Honorary Kiwi), and many of them are wonderful. Right now you can get her complete works on Kindle for only 99 cents—a great deal—or buy the book at the bottom.
If, like me, you have to read from a paper book, this is the one for you: it has all her stories, is 688 pages long, and costs only $3.99! Like “Bliss,” I rate “The Garden Party” as one of the world’s great short stories. (Both are free online, but I don’t like online reading, either.)
Mansfield died at only 34 of tuberculosis; imagine what she could have produced had she lived a normal lifespan!
I found the Kindle edition of Mansfield’s complete works on sale today on Amazon. Marked down from 99c to 55c. What a deal.
Any of the short stories and poems of Jorge Luis Borges.
In July of 1920, Mencken wrote in the Baltimore Sun;
“As democracy is perfected, the office of the President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their hearts desire at last, and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete narcissistic moron”.
Hans Thewissen: The Walking Whales (2014)
The first 8 million years of whale history. The author is one of the leading scientists in the search of whale ancestry.
And no history either. What? – is history too hard for summer too? It is my favourite thing to read, so here’s a recommendation:
‘The War That Ended Peace’ by Margaret MacMillan. (She wrote ‘Paris 1919’.) The frontispiece describes it as “Taut, suspenseful, and impossible to put down.” Yup, I agree with that. Also: “Destined to become a classic in the tradition of Barbara Tuchman’s The Guns of August”.
Right now I am reading Anne Applebaum. Great writing. Interesting, though difficult, stuff.
I don’t know how, despite a reader here explaining it to me, to italicize book titles in WordPress. I tried, but couldn’t figure it out.
I’ve only seen Anne Applebaum as a “talking head”, but was really impressed by her.
The hardback of Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astray by Sabine Hossenfelder is out this week.
Gotta check that one out!
Is the Origin of Species a work of literature or science?
Well, if you want to read a book on science that will hurt your brain look no further than Sean Carroll,s The Big Picture.
Also despite Larry Krauss’s personal issues, his book The Greatest Story Ever Told–So Far is excellent for people like me who had only one course in physics!!
I started reading World in Dissaray but felt it too depressing even though it’s a great book. So I’m currently reading the first in the Bobiverse series, We Are Legion (We Are Bob). I am loving it! I think it’s the combo of the geek references, the familiarity of the IT and software dev references and all the hard science. Plus the humor. I intend to read the whole series which is 2 more books.
I highly recommend “What is Real? The Unfinished Quest for the Meaning of Quantum Physics” by Adam Becker. It covers the history behind the battles between the various quantum physics interpretations that challenge the Copenhagen Interpretation.
To Professor Coyne and readers,
I recommend The Human Advantage by neuroscientist Suzana Herculano-Houzel.
Just ordered the Zimmer on Kindle. Thanks!
Not a scientist but would sure recommend Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. It is a book to keep in a collection as well.
I would suggest Bernd Heinrich’s “A Naturalist at Large: The Best Essays of Bernd Heinrich”. Actually, I would recommend just about every book by Heinrich for general science readers and for the readers here, excepting maybe his text book “Insect Thermoregulation”.
As the title suggests, this is a collection of the great naturalist, ranging from mid-1970’s up to now, on his usual favorite topics, bees and ravens, but also has essays on the American chestnut, Sexton Beetles, phoebes, and yellow flag iris. What I love about this book, about all of his work, is how he writes as if we, the reader, are standing shoulder to shoulder with him in the field as he works through his thoughts and tries to find a solution to a scientific curiosity he has encountered. He simplifies without making the reader feel simple. The only beef I have with the book is that it needs more of his wonderful artwork. He really is a talented nature artist, as if being a great scientist and writer were not enough. And if you don’t get THIS book, you could always get his classic “Summer World”, ‘it’s the season after all.
Currently enjoying a Joni Mitchell bio, Restless Daughter, Pinkah’s Enlightenment Now, And Richard Flanagan’s latest novel, First Person.