Yasujiro Ozu’s great movie—in my view, one of the two greatest non-Anglophone films ever made (the other, also Japanese, is Ikiru)—is now free on YouTube, and with English subtitles.

Read about Tokyo Story here and see the uniformly positive reviews here (100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

If you watch it, put it on the biggest computer screen you have.

You’re welcome.

Ikiru, directed and co-written by Kurosawa, is also free on Daily Motion (three parts: here, here and here), and with English subtitles.