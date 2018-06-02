Yasujiro Ozu’s great movie—in my view, one of the two greatest non-Anglophone films ever made (the other, also Japanese, is Ikiru)—is now free on YouTube, and with English subtitles.
Read about Tokyo Story here and see the uniformly positive reviews here (100% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes).
If you watch it, put it on the biggest computer screen you have.
You’re welcome.
Ikiru, directed and co-written by Kurosawa, is also free on Daily Motion (three parts: here, here and here), and with English subtitles.
So many great Kurosawa movies. I have not seen Ikiru yet.
i watched it for the first time last year when i made a commitment to working through the sight and sound top 250 poll. it’s definitely one of the best films i’ve ever seen. deeply sad & emotional, but in a very reserved way, never in an aggressive, melodramatic style.
I don’t care so much about rankings or numbers, really — far too many fine films to be thankful for — but you certainly mentioned two that I find most incredibly moving. My, that ending of Ikiru!
Indeed. I can’t do rankings. People ask me my top five or ten films and my response is usually, “I can give you a list of fifty from each of several genres, if you’re willing to wait a few weeks.”
I’ve watched about 10 of Ozu’s last films. They are truly astonishing works of art. Basically kitchen dramas, or if you prefer, soap operas, but taken to a high level. A number of his late films are merely copies of the same story told a bit differently or from a different perspective. But the fact is, an Ozu plot is much less important than the observations of Japanese life. His unique filming technique is an aspect worth careful study. Tokyo Story is probably his best but all are well worth seeing.