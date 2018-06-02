Sign errors of the day

This sign, photographed by reader Will, has one apostrophe error and a completely obscure description of a tap. Will noted this when he sent it to me:

This is a sad sign of our times in several respects, I think. (Photographed today in the rest room of a fish & chip shop in Wells-Next-the-Sea, Norfolk, England.)

When I asked him what a “motion censored” tap was, he responded, “I discovered it meant the taps were fitted which motion sensors, which turn the water on when you put your hands beneath them. Of course, it COULD mean the owners were offended by the concept of taps which move when twisted — and had decided to take appropriate action.”

I thought it was a tap that you could twist only a limited amount!

I emailed Platten’s Fish and Chips to help them, showing that I can be as much of a grammar Nazi as anyone. I think it would be fun if a bunch of readers wrote them polite letters! The email address is below:

  1. Frank Bath
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    I have sent my e-mail. I hope they know how to cook fish ‘n’ chips.

    Reply
  2. Paul Topping
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:01 pm | Permalink

    So, reader Will, how were the fish and chips? Hopefully their cooking skills were better than their language skills.

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:11 pm | Permalink

      They’ve jumped on the “gluten free” fad at the chip shop. But REVIEWS are good.

      Reply
      • Paul Topping
        Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:14 pm | Permalink

        It is so funny how all kinds of foods that never contained gluten in the first place, now have a “gluten free” label on them. I now ask for extra gluten when I order.

        Reply
        • Michael Fisher
          Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

          Yeah – that’s so true. Sainsbury’s “Free From” range is 115% RRP of the standard product & includes standard items relabelled that don’t have gluten anyway.

          Reply
        • kertsen
          Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:24 pm | Permalink

          The truth often contains a hidden lie.

          Reply
  3. David Coxill
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

    Mind in the gutter again ,but i thought the taps came on when you had a number 2.

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

    MMM. IF the faucet is censored why would it have taps? I probably should not ask…

    Reply
    • Heather Hastie
      Posted June 2, 2018 at 4:01 pm | Permalink

      Aesthetics! A bathroom without taps just isn’t a bathroom. (Yes, that was supposed to be funny.)

      Reply
      • Randall Schenck
        Posted June 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm | Permalink

        Because all of this stuff comes from twitter or something similar I am just automatically suspicious. Been in a few auto bathrooms where the toilets flush, the water and paper towels auto but no taps/knobs. I just have to be critical on these things. However, when overseas, expect anything.

        Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:07 pm | Permalink

    LOL

    Reply
  6. Michael Fisher
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:08 pm | Permalink

    They also run the Season Seafood & Grill which looks very promising – run by the Peake husband & wife team – a branch of the Platten dynasty. Now i need an excuse to drive to Norfolk…

    Reply
  7. JonLynnHarvey
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    My cousin-in-law has a book of signs with weird English from all over the world, including an English sign in an Argentine bathroom saying “To flush, turn cock to right”.

    Reply
    • boggy
      Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

      But shake the drips off first.

      Reply
    • Steve Pollard
      Posted June 2, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

      Being an Englishman of a certain age, I’m afraid this reminds me of the exchange from The Goon Show:

      Seagoon: Come in man!
      Eccles: How do I get in?
      Seagoon: You turn the knob on your side!
      Eccles: But I haven’t got a knob on my side.

      If this makes no sense at all – well, that was one of the main aims of the show.

      Reply
      • Steve Pollard
        Posted June 2, 2018 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

        PS: it also reminds me of the instructions allegedly written on a fire extinguisher:

        “To operate, stand upside down and bang knob on floor”.

        Reply
      • macha
        Posted June 2, 2018 at 4:09 pm | Permalink

        also …

        Seagoon: What are you doing down here?

        Eccles: Everybody’s got to be somewhere!

        Reply
  8. mirandaga
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 1:46 pm | Permalink

    When I went to stay in Robert Frost’s house in Franconia, NH, I noticed, on my way into town, signs that said “Frost Heaves.” I took it to be a slur on Frost, as in “Frost Sucks.” I later found out that it was a caution about pavement mounds formed by expansion due to frost. Who knew?

    Reply
  9. Bill Dearmore
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    I sent my email.

    Reply
  10. Rowena Kitchen
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 4:33 pm | Permalink

    I recently read the novel “Fifty Monkeys” which had these two interesting edit failures:

    toeheaded
    fracking a smile

    Reply

