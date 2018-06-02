Saturday: Hili dialogue

Happy weekend: it’s Saturday, June 2, 2018, National Rocky Road Day (a candy or ice cream flavor made from chocolate, marshmallow, and nuts). It’s also International Sex Workers’ Day, though it’s in Wikipedia under International Whores’s Day. Did Samantha Bee write that entry? I’m excited because I received 25 pounds of veterinary grade “waterfowl starter pellets”, and they float! (h/t: Linda Calhoun). In about an hour I’ll see if the ducklings will eat them. It’s good healthy food: the best; but nothing’s too good for my ducks.

On this day in 455 occured the “Sack of Rome”; Vandals entered the city and plundered it for two weeks. it was the end of Rome’s imperial dynasty:

On June 2, 1692, Bridget Bishop, who was the first person tried for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts, began her trial. She was found guilty and hanged, dying at age 60. In 1946, the Italian Republic began as Italians voted in a referendum to replace the monarchy with a republic, exiling King Umberto II. On this day in 1953, Queen Elizabeth was crowned, with her formal name “Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Her Other Realms and Territories & Head of the Commonwealth”. Note, Canadians, Aussies, and Kiwis, that Queen Elizabeth is YOUR queen. This was the first international event to be televised worldwide.

Speaking of sacking, it was on this day in 1962 that the infamous FIFA World Cup match was played between Chile and Italy, pronounced one of the most violent games in soccer history: “the battle of Santiago”. You can see the brutality in this clip:

On this day in 1966, Surveyor 1 landed on the Moon, making it the first U.S. spacecraft to have a soft landing on another celestial body. And on June 2, 1967, one day after its release in the UK, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released in the U.S., and it was shortly thereafter that, listening to it, I was instantly transformed into an atheist. On June 2, 1979, Pope John Paul II made his first official visit to Poland, making him the first Pope to visit a Communist country. Finally, on this date in 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted for the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. 168 people died, and his conviction was on 15 counts of murder and conspiracy. He was executed in 2001.

Notables born on June 2 include the Marquis de Sade (1740), Edward Elgar (1857), Johnny Weissmuller (1904), Marvin Hamlisch (1944) and Cornel West (1953). Those who died on this day include Lou Gehrig (1941), Bunny Berigan (1942), George S. Kaufman (1961), Vita Sackville-West (1962), and Rex Harrison (1990).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is beginning to sound like Henri, the Existentialist Cat:

Hili: I could do something. A: What’s stopping you? Hili: I don’t know whether it’s worth it.

From Matthew, some good advice. I’m sick of the unrelenting negativity of Twitter and even Facebook. Ducks will help!:

When you see small ducks following a larger duck, film the scene and post it on Twitter as a counterbalance to all the arguing, that’s what I say. pic.twitter.com/TtZquOFvWo — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) June 1, 2018

From reader Paul, a great photo from Down Under:

My landlord was replacing our sink and sent me this. pic.twitter.com/E1pyow2PUB — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) May 30, 2018

Reader Mizrob sent a heartwarming video of DUCKLING RESCUE:

Good Samaritan Shara Fenell climbed into a storm drain in Memphis to help reunite some stranded ducklings with their mother. Thank you, Shara! https://t.co/GdnIINV5TA pic.twitter.com/5vVQXcrtCQ — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2018

A few tweets sent by Heather Hastie. Although this preacher’s video, asking his flock to buy him a new jet, has been removed, you can see a bit of it in this tweet:

This televangelist thinks God wants you to buy him ANOTHER private jet pic.twitter.com/7BjW15Ed0x — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 1, 2018

A tweet from God (via Ann German):

I was on Ambien when I created mankind. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 30, 2018

An optical illusion:

The hair and clothes in the left image appear to be white whereas those in the right image to be black, though they are the same luminance. This phenomenon is called "lightness constancy". pic.twitter.com/wOmlEzPoxQ — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) June 1, 2018

And another brave Iranian woman:

Today I protested against the forced Hejab implemented by Ayatollahs since the Islamic revolution in #Iran and I risk to get 10 years of imprisonment for not wearing a scarf while waving my white headscarf for the #WhiteWednesdays campaign. #چهارشنبه_های_سفید pic.twitter.com/o5ct8PNRcd — Iranian American (@IranLionness) May 25, 2018

Grania found a tweet about a rarity: donkey twins! They don’t seem to be identical twins, though they’re both female: look at the face and “mane” coloration:

A farmer and his family in Drumholme, Co Donegal are celebrating a very rare birth on their farm – twin donkeys | https://t.co/2QKN4LWv0Z pic.twitter.com/9PUhfUiaPf — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 31, 2018

A kitten pile-on, sent by Matthew:

Here twitter, have some kittens! I just spent 45 minutes under constant attack and it was the cutest thing I’ve ever experienced. cc @PAYOLETTER @darth pic.twitter.com/FJmlvqmL6e — Shannon Stirone (@shannonmstirone) June 1, 2018

. . . as well as a rarity, the extremely endangered Iberian lynx, now sighted in Catalonia after a long journey:

Iberian lynx sighted in Catalonia for first time in a century – this young male journeyed >1,100 km from southern Portugal https://t.co/52qv5w9zss pic.twitter.com/XcGXndN1gE — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) June 2, 2018