Saturday: Duck report

All good news: there are still eight ducklings, all are in good shape, and they’re eating well. Further, the new waterfowl “starter food” I got is consumed readily, if not as eagerly as mealworms. Honey likes it too, and it’s so small, and spreads out over the water so readily, that every duck gets some, including the widening Frank.

Here’s the food and its description (more at the first link above):

I have a feeling this 25 pounds won’t last the whole summer!

From the afternoon feeding: Honey, ever the good mom, watches over her brood. On the menu: waterfowl diet, corn, mealworms, and Cheerios:

And the usual postprandial preening at the “tub”: