Saturday: Duck report

All good news: there are still eight ducklings, all are in good shape, and they’re eating well. Further, the new waterfowl “starter food” I got is consumed readily, if not as eagerly as mealworms. Honey likes it too, and it’s so small, and spreads out over the water so readily, that every duck gets some, including the widening Frank.
Here’s the food and its description (more at the first link above):
I have a feeling this 25 pounds won’t last the whole summer!
From the afternoon feeding: Honey, ever the good mom, watches over her brood. On the menu: waterfowl diet, corn, mealworms, and Cheerios:
And the usual postprandial preening at the “tub”:
I believe this now makes you a duck farmer. When you buy in 25 lb. quantities or larger it’s official.
I don’t think that bag is going to last the whole summer.
Remember, they’re growing. They will eat more and more as they get larger.
L
OY!
And the larger they get, the more they’ll eat… that cycle won’t stop till the last duck quacks and flies away for the season. Perhaps you should set up a Go Fund Me account?
I was on campus yesterday for my 40th Reunion Dinner (at the Oriental Institute). How did I get to be so old? Unfortunately, traffic was so horrible that I could not make it to the Botany Pond before dinner. And we did not leave until 9:30 pm.
I will have to make a special trip to visit Honey and her brood. Approximately what time are the feedings?
Those pellets look too large 3/8″ [?] for a duckling to find attractive. You could try chopping them [the pellets]. I’m very glad there’s still EIGHT ducklings – that seems unusual to me
Have you considered moving them into your apartment? Get an inflatable plastic pool for your living room! Yes, I’m kidding.
Look at the website for Mazuri/Purina. The pellets are only 3/32″ in diameter.
L
Looking good! Raising the pond level has made a perfect duck bath.
I suspect human intervention means all eight ducklings will survive now, (unless the heron comes back or something like that).
I worry about the heron, too.
Should have ordered the 50 lb bag since you are a professional!
Love the duck updates!
Should there be a surfeit of mealworms after
all the ducks have departed, instead of feeding the rest to the turtles, fish, and bottom-feeders, you could set aside some and a celebration could be had with you and your helpers: some proseco, better yet wine from Duck Pond vineyards, and mealworm bruschetta. Here’s a recipe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz1vMwX6yKM
That looks pretty good – I’ve only had them, & their kind, raw [survival training 45 years ago]. I’m coming around to the idea of insects [arthropods] for protein. Frying the little buggers, after they’re dead of course, seems to be the way to go.
I reckon that by 2040 eating lamb chops will be laughed at as unsustainable nonsense for old geezers. The French menu & other foodie delights will be a very, very expensive indulgence for wealthy people.
Embrace your inner locust. Crunchy.