Here’s the beetle!

How many of you spotted the beetle in this picture?

Here’s the original:

And the reveal:

And the beetle again:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 2, 2018 at 11:00 am and filed under insects, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. ratabago
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 11:22 am | Permalink

    Well I “spotted” it, in that it was my only candidate. But I couldn’t get enough detail from the image to feel certain I was right.

    Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    Jerry, the image you put up in this mornings post & in this post is much lower res than the one that blow up is taken from!
    Does your WordPress compress the jpg?
    I can only get this:

    “spot-the-caterpillar-hunter_1.jpg” [JPEG Image, 960 × 720 pixels] & it’s impossible to get that blow up from 960 x 720!

    This is what I see when I blow up that section:
    blowup

    I named [by pixel position] the right ‘blob’ of green in your earlier post. Luck.

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted June 2, 2018 at 11:32 am | Permalink

      The above is 1600% BTW

      Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 11:51 am | Permalink

    So I click the picture for the best resolution, right?

    Because when I do that, …

    I mean – I can’t see it except within a pixelated shape

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted June 2, 2018 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

      yes, it’s a ‘con’ – the blow up image of the beetle in the red box can’t be seen to that level of detail using the 960px by 720px image posted by Jerry. That blow up is from a much higher resolution original.

      Reply
      • ThyroidPlanet
        Posted June 2, 2018 at 12:17 pm | Permalink

        I see

        So

        What am I doing wrong

        Reply
        • Michael Fisher
          Posted June 2, 2018 at 12:22 pm | Permalink

          I don’t think you do see 🙂
          You are doing nothing wrong – Jerry put up a low res version of the pic which can’t be blown up to match the pic in the red box.
          Read my post #2 above.

          Reply
  4. bwcarey
    Posted June 2, 2018 at 11:51 am | Permalink

    Mother Nature, our life is mirrored in nature, we go wrong it goes wrong, amen

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: