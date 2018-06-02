Here’s the beetle!

How many of you spotted the beetle in this picture?
Here’s the original:
And the reveal:
And the beetle again:
Well I “spotted” it, in that it was my only candidate. But I couldn’t get enough detail from the image to feel certain I was right.
Jerry, the image you put up in this mornings post & in this post is much lower res than the one that blow up is taken from!
Does your WordPress compress the jpg?
I can only get this:
“spot-the-caterpillar-hunter_1.jpg” [JPEG Image, 960 × 720 pixels] & it’s impossible to get that blow up from 960 x 720!
This is what I see when I blow up that section:
I named [by pixel position] the right ‘blob’ of green in your earlier post. Luck.
The above is 1600% BTW
So I click the picture for the best resolution, right?
Because when I do that, …
I mean – I can’t see it except within a pixelated shape
yes, it’s a ‘con’ – the blow up image of the beetle in the red box can’t be seen to that level of detail using the 960px by 720px image posted by Jerry. That blow up is from a much higher resolution original.
I see
So
What am I doing wrong
I don’t think you do see 🙂
You are doing nothing wrong – Jerry put up a low res version of the pic which can’t be blown up to match the pic in the red box.
Read my post #2 above.
Mother Nature, our life is mirrored in nature, we go wrong it goes wrong, amen
