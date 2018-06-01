What’s the point of a trade war?

My dad was trained as an economist, and one thing he taught me when I was very young is that tariffs never benefit the country that levies them—or anyone else save perhaps a few people in “protected” industries. Yet Trump promised to engaged in trade wars, and people voted for him. Now they’ll get to see what happens.
Yes, yesterday The Donald just levied tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from three major trading partners: Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. The duties are 10% on imported aluminum and 25% on steel, and took effect at midnight last night. These three areas provide, according to the New York Times, half of the metal imported into the U.S.
Predictably, these countries are threatening to levy, and almost certainly will levy, duties on products imported from America, products like blue jeans, cigarettes, bourbon, and so on. People here will lose their jobs, prices will rise, and everyone loses except—perhaps!—some in the steel and aluminum industries.
After all these years, I still can’t see that what my dad taught me was wrong. The principle of comparative advantage, with each country producing what it produces best and cheapest, and selling those products worldwide without the impediment of duties, seems eminently reasonable from the viewpoint of both economics and employment.
Mexico, the EU, and Canada are fighting back, and rightfully criticizing this stupid move. Why on earth would any American favor it?
I expect that the point is to point the blame for everyday Americans’ economic woes at other countries, which is likely to be bought by his intended audience. The harmful effects you properly notice will not be felt until long after the November elections.
That’s precisely why Brexiteers and members of the Trump administration are so comfortable saying and doing all this counterproductive stuff: they know they’ll be long gone by the time the consequences start to bite.
Up until recently there’s been a tacit understanding among both the right and the left that either side _could_ take advantage of populist vote-winning manoeuvres like this, but that both sides refrain from doing so because the consequences would be so bad for the country as a whole.
It’s not clever or incisive or politically tough or maverick for Trump to do this kind of stuff: any politician could turn to these tactics. They’re a constant live possibility. But they don’t turn to them because for all the differences between the left and right there is at least some mutual understanding about the things that are not in the long-term interests of the country. Not anymore apparently.
It’s basically what the idiot in chief promised his base, since “everyone is taking advantage of the US”. Hopefully, the response will be directed to impact Trump’s devoted base. China clearly has this approach planned.
Here is a list of countermeasures that Canada is imposing on the US:
https://www.fin.gc.ca/activty/consult/cacsap-cmpcaa-eng.asp (Table 1: 25%, Table 2: 10%)
The other part that baffles me is that the Trump admins excuse is regarding national security.
Now I have to stock up on Whisky and Yoghourt before July 1.
You can lay in a good stock of whisky and I’ll volunteer to help you drink it well into the future. But you’re on your own with the aged yogurt!
I really didn’t think through the yoghourt thing.
Very droll!
… to get re-elected co-opt the state to get more wealth for trump & his pals?
Kathleen Wynne did a pretty good job on an NPR (USA) interview this morning, calling out Drumpfenführer’s B.S. this morning; and making fun of the claim of national security.
Well done Madame Premier!
I would get rid of all trade barriers. Mind you, I think the continual push for growth in a world of finite resources but increasing population is nuts.
http://richardheinberg.com/bookshelf/the-end-of-growth-book
also
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/obituaries/finance-obituaries/8979428/Richard-Douthwaite.html
All you need to favor this tariff business is to be an idiot. Trump is the perfect candidate for this. His abilities in diplomacy, and politics in general are equally as bad. What his specialty is besides paying off women and looking stupid I cannot imagine.
The idea that charging additional money (tax) to bring in foreign made commodities will then cause more of that commodity to be generated here is more than ignorant. If this works, why not charge big taxes to import cars from foreign countries. NO. You will sell your cars if they are better than the other guys. If not, then get into another line of business. To hit our two best and closest neighbors with these tariffs is mad.
Doing Putin’s bidding:
Der Drumpfenführer is doing everything he can to undermine the western alliances.
What the hell does Putin have on him (that we don’t already know of)?!
Indeed.
A very good question. Although I *can* understand the self-preservational instincts of workers in industries affected by cheap products from abroad, those concerns should be addressed in other ways.
It’s odd to me that the ‘land of the free’ and home of the most right wing, regulation-averse politicos in the free world has spawned these ideas that the free market *cannot* do the job it’s supposed to, so the government must step in. The government must step in over this, but not over the regular gun slaughter of schoolchildren. More pertinently, the government must step in over this, but not over the increasing inequality of wealth in the US and elsewhere that gives rise to calls for protectionism.
I don’t know exactly why Trump and his cohorts want to impose tariffs, but Eric Schliesser wrote recently:
http://digressionsnimpressions.typepad.com/digressionsimpressions/2018/06/on-trumpian-trade-barriers-the-wisdom-of-an-old-lady-sophie-de-grouchy.html
I think he may have a point.
From Trump’s point of view, the intrinsic merits of any particular policy are irrelevant. He only cares whether it will play well with his base. In this case, he thinks promoting economic nationalism is a winner. If the long term effects of his tariff policy hurt his working class supporters, he would probably be able to deflect attention from this result to some other act of madness. As long as the supine Republican Congress bends to his every whim, he will get away doing anything he wants.
And today’s instalment of “if Obama did this, how would the Republicans react?” is….
Not that he would have, of course…
What’s the point in pardoning D’Saoza? What’s the point in pardoning Arpio?
What’s the point in anything this moron does?
This jackass has but three goals in his life:
1) Like the image of Akenaten, he wants to erase the legacy of Obama from the fabric of American history.
2)He wants to create as much havoc as he can to distract everyone from his disgusting, treacherous crimes.
3)He wants, above all else, to delay the inevitable – impeachment and a legacy of worse disgrace than Tricky Dickey.
That’s pretty much the point of any of his idiotic shit.
If you erect barriers to trade you can then selectively carve out exemptions…for the right price. In an ideal world this would be used as leverage to make sure the benefits of trade are equally distributed. In the real world it will be used to make sure the powerful become more so.
In the negotiations with Kim he is going to do the same for N. Korea. Make N. Korea great. Just drop the word again because it does not apply here. He will make sure the export of their greatest industry (dirt) has low tariffs and all they need to do is quit the nuke business. Also throw in a franchise with McDonald’s or Burger King.
The etymology is interesting – OED onlne says –
< Italian tariffa ‘arithmetike or casting of accounts’ (Florio), ‘a book of rates for duties’ (Baretti), = Spanish tarifa, Portuguese tarifa, < Arabic taʿrīf notification, explanation, definition, article, < ʿarafa in 1st conj. to notify, make known. So French tarif.
The word came into general use as a technical term (sense 2), and this character it long retained in English use, being hardly found, except as applied to the Customs ‘tariff’; its more general application (sense 3), found earlier on the Continent and in U.S., has become more common in Great Britain only since c1890.
I’ve always liked Mr. Johnson’s definition, given popularly as, “Excise: A hateful tax levied by wretches.”
Then there can be scenarios where the USA has facilities in remote countries. not sure what to make of that.
Although there is an argument for strategic protectionism (it’s important that we maintain a domestic capability for aircraft or ship manufacturing, for example), Trump’s tariffs are the stupid kind that seek only to protect the manufacturer of the goods. Steel tariffs might make domestic steel more competitive locally, but all it does is raise prices on the downstream manufacturer and the consumer. One has only to look at sugar tariffs have done to domestic candy producers (driven them out of business or out of the country) to see that they are short-sighted. Mr. Bigest Tax Break in History just imposed a tax on the American consumer. Sad.
Ship building, now that is good for a laugh. The U.S. has been out of nearly all ship building now for years. Maintaining a couple of places for military contracts is about all we have. The rest of the world past us by long ago. Let’s put a tariff on imported ships and see what happens? We don’t hardly own any more ship lines that transport all the imports and exports to this country. The only reason we have any American Flag ships is, the only requirement is you have to maintain an American crew and we hardly can do that.
Trump’s populist policies seem like a huge, glacially slow playing out of the prisoner’s dilemma, where America is the one ratting on their friend and getting a massively reduced sentence, and the rest of the world represent the deluded naif that gets the life sentence in spite of playing it fair.
But that only works out for America and Trump if the rest of the world is stupid enough not to retaliate in kind.
More importantly than that, it only works for the ratting criminal in the prisoner’s dilemma if the deal offered by the jail warden is a one-off. In repeated instances the ratting criminal quickly gets a reputation for screwing over other criminals and is shunned or even punished. Likewise, even if Trump gets a certain, immediate boost from screwing over the rest of the world’s economies, he also tarnishes America’s long-term reputation for honesty and trustworthiness and invites a punitive response from the international community as a whole.