Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s JUNE! June 1, 2018, and the month that summer begins. It’s National Hazelnut Cake Day, a comestible which I’m sure is delicious, though I’ve never had it. Further, it’s also Neighbour’s Day, though the link gives no instructions on what to do about it. Borrow a cup of sugar?

On June 1, 1495, the monk John Cor of Fife, probably an apothecary on the side, records the first known mention of Scotch whisky. The data from Wikipedia: “To Brother John Cor, by order of the King, to make aqua vitae VIII bolls of malt.” — Exchequer Rolls 1494–95, Vol x, p. 487.

On this day in 1533, Ann Boleyn was crowned Queen of England; she lasted three years before being beheaded. On June 1, 1812, U.S. President James Madison asked Congress to declare war on the UK, beginning the War of 1812. On this day in 1916, Louis Brandeis became the first Jew appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, serving until 1939. On June 1, 1962, Adolf Eichmann, abducted from Argentina, was hanged in Israel. And a banner day for me: it was on this day in 1967 that the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album was released—the album that made me an atheist. On this day in 1974, the Heimlich maneuver was published in the journal Emergency Medicine. You may not know that it’s not now recommended as the first course of action for conscious but choking people. Or so Wikipedia reportsm (my emphasis):

From 1985 to 2005, abdominal thrusts were the only recommended treatment for choking in the published guidelines of the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross. In 2006, both organizations drastically changed course and “downgraded” the use of the technique. For conscious victims, the new guidelines recommend first applying back slaps; if this method failed to remove the airway obstruction, rescuers were to then apply abdominal thrusts. For unconscious victims, the new guidelines recommend chest thrusts.

Finally, on this day in 2004, Terry Nichols was sentenced to 161 consecutive life terms without possibility of parole for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing—a Guinness World Record for the longest prison sentence in recorded history.

Notables born on June 1 include physicist Nicolas Léonard Sadi Carnot (1796), Brigham Young (1801), Andy Griffith and Marilyn Monroe (both 1926), ecologist Richard Levins (1930), Pat Boone (1934; he’s still with us at 84), Morgan Freeman (1937), Frederica von Stade (1945) and Heidi Klum (1973). Those who died on this day include U.S. President James Buchanan (1868), Lizzie “The Axe” Borden (1927), Hugh Walpole (1960), Paula Hitler (Adolf’s sister, 1960), Adolf Eichmann (1962; see above), Reinhold Niebuhr (1971), David Ruffin (1991) and Yves Saint Laurent (2008).

Most of you probably don’t know that Hitler had a sister, who of course kept a low profile after the war. She gave but one interview (excerpt below), and was said by her American interrogators to have had a remarkable resemblance to Adolf. Well, judge for yourself (it may help to Photoshop in a mustache and the Adolfian hairdo:

A small bit of the one interview she gave, most of which has been lost:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue needs a bit of explaining. Malgorzata notes, “Andrzej means that the best thing you can do with a good advice is to give it to somebody else and forget it. You can also forget it without giving it to anybody.”

Hili: The weeds under the trees are taken care of but it’s time to mow the grass. A: I love good advice, I immediately hand it over to others.

In Polish:

Hili: Pod drzewami chwasty wypalone, ale trawę pora skosić.

Ja: Kocham dobre rady, natychmiast przekazuję je innym.

In Winnipeg, Gus ignores the lovely flowers for he sees something else—probably a squirrel, which, he’s heard, tastes like chicken.

From Grania, a protective rhino baby (cub?):

Baby rhino guards mom during toe treatment

pic.twitter.com/AFHx3xfJrF — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 30, 2018

Some history for your delectation:

This is the earliest known, topographically accurate depiction of London. It was made by a Bruges-based artist + is part of a manuscript containing the poems of the Duke of Orléans https://t.co/MkKpYvkY2Y #LondonHistoryDay pic.twitter.com/BsGZaIXreZ — Medieval Manuscripts (@BLMedieval) May 31, 2018

Please put the sound on; can dogs actually MAKE such a noise?

This puppy forgot how to bark (sound on 🔉) pic.twitter.com/0yqhTx89t5 — The Dodo (@dodo) May 31, 2018

A historically inaccurate crack about the Roseanne Excuse:

"Personally, I blame the Ambien for my recent mood-swings" pic.twitter.com/wpeKyLdnD7 — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) May 30, 2018

From Matthew, who notes that we all need to learn how to pronounce “Euler”:

Per Kraus wants students to stop saying "Yuler-Lagrange" equation. This may help them remember how to say "Euler": A very smart dude known as Euler

Was blind but an unceasing toiler.

That man was the guy

Who said e to eye pie

is .. Can't tell you. That would be a spoiler. — John Preskill (@preskill) May 31, 2018

This video is said to demonstrate British politeness, but I don’t think it’s polite for a motorcycle to ride between lanes of traffic:

Sums up British manners quite well. 🇬🇧🏍 pic.twitter.com/Q0uA8vJ2rH — Cllr. Stephanos Ioannou (@stephanosio) May 31, 2018

A wingless fly with a funny joke in response:

Don't forget about Boreoides subulatus, a wingless soldier fly native to Australia. It's built to lay eggs! pic.twitter.com/vM9Y4Mxfph — Dr Bryan Lessard (@BrytheFlyGuy) June 1, 2018

A video illustrated with a limerick:

There once was a wombat named Plum,

with a deep seated itch on his bum.

But a useful stone pot,

quite hit the right spot,

Now Plum is no longer so glum. pic.twitter.com/Owr9nheIut — Jackie French (@jackie_french_) May 30, 2018

Those are some fugly sandals that Einstein bought! But of course he never cared about his appearance.

In the summer of 1939, Albert Einstein came into David Rothman's Department Store near the Long Island beach looking for "sundials." Einstein pointed to his feet. Rothman realized he meant "sandals," sold him a pair, and later posed for a photo with him: https://t.co/oFycLseCxE pic.twitter.com/ddwURLT2Md — Paul Halpern (@phalpern) June 1, 2018

Pigeon in the airport; one of the comments was: “Surely that’s carrion luggage”:

Reader Gethyn, part of Theo’s staff, sent a video telling us how to keep our cats cool this summer:

And reader Bryan sent me this:

The 2018 Scripps Spelling Bee final word was : “koinonia” “The Greek word “koinonia” — most commonly pronounced “koy-nuh-NEE-uh” — is defined as “intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community.””

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/31/us/national-spelling-bee-winner/index.html