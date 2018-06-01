Friday: Duck report

The weekend is nigh, but there’s no rest for ducksitters. My 25 pounds of duckling starter food should be arriving today, tomorrow I need to buy more corn and generic Cheerios, I’ve ordered three more bags of mealworms, and Anna is picking up giant bags of organic corn (only the best for our ducks!) at Costco.

Meanwhile, all is well with Anas plathyrhynchos at Botany Pond. Everyone (save Hank) got two good meals today. Here’s Hanks and Frank palling around in the pond this morning, and then doing the Synchronized Double Dabble:

Tell me that this isn’t the cutest thing you’ve seen today!:

Honey is a great mom. I’d adopt her if I could. Note that there are still eight ducklings:

Lined up for the afternoon feeding. They come instantly to my whistle:

And the usual melee:

They’re resting on the tree island now, after having their postprandial preening; and I can go home happy.

Meanwhile, the turtles have totally taken over the Duckling Plank for sunning, making it bend under their weight: