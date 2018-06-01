Birds attacking people

This is a good video of birds going after humans, but they are NOT evil: they’re protective! Note the preponderance of waterfowl among the attackers, including some ducks!

My favorite, Ceiling Cat help me, is when the duckling goes for the dog’s penis at 43 seconds in.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 1, 2018 at 2:15 pm and filed under animal behavior, birds. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

14 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

    Where’s Hitchcock when you need him?

    Reply
    • freiner
      Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:32 pm | Permalink

      Probably having a drink down at MacGuffin’s.

      Reply
  2. Paul Topping
    Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:27 pm | Permalink

    Mockingbirds are well known dive bombers. We have one that has been standing guard at the top of a phone pole at the edge of our property. I believe me and the cats are too far away for it to dive bomb. It is doing some kind of display dance as it jumps a couple of feet up in the air, flashes its wings, and then goes straight back down to its pole.

    Reply
  3. S.K. Johnston
    Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

    I love this!!! XD Great post!

    Reply
  4. BobTerrace
    Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

    Kamikaze fowl. Seagulls are awful when going after people food.

    Reply
  5. DW
    Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    If you need some cathartic revenge after those angry bird attacks, there’s always that video of Randy Johnson exploding a bird with a fastball.

    Reply
    • freiner
      Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

      Wow! I’ve never seen that. So what was the ruling? It sure looks like a strike.

      Reply
      • freiner
        Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

        … or was it a shrike?

        Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

      That’ll keep hitters from digging in against The Big Unit!

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted June 1, 2018 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

      As I recall, the Yankees’ Dave Winfield clipped a seagull while tossing a ball in the outfield in Toronto, too.

      Reply
      • freiner
        Posted June 1, 2018 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

        The Yankees also used to have a Goose on the mound.

        Reply
  6. Diana MacPherson
    Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    Canada geese are assholes. I don’t care what anyone says. Assholes!

    Reply
    • freiner
      Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

      It’s because they’re so fed up with people calling them “Canadian Geese.”

      Reply
  7. Paul Topping
    Posted June 1, 2018 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    Swans are very aggressive when they want your food. My sister and I were in a paddle boat in Canterbury, UK quietly eating our sandwiches when a swan came up and wanted them. If I remember correctly, we gave it a piece and got the hell out of there.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: