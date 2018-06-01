Birds attacking people

This is a good video of birds going after humans, but they are NOT evil: they’re protective! Note the preponderance of waterfowl among the attackers, including some ducks!
My favorite, Ceiling Cat help me, is when the duckling goes for the dog’s penis at 43 seconds in.
Where’s Hitchcock when you need him?
Probably having a drink down at MacGuffin’s.
Mockingbirds are well known dive bombers. We have one that has been standing guard at the top of a phone pole at the edge of our property. I believe me and the cats are too far away for it to dive bomb. It is doing some kind of display dance as it jumps a couple of feet up in the air, flashes its wings, and then goes straight back down to its pole.
I love this!!! XD Great post!
Kamikaze fowl. Seagulls are awful when going after people food.
If you need some cathartic revenge after those angry bird attacks, there’s always that video of Randy Johnson exploding a bird with a fastball.
Wow! I’ve never seen that. So what was the ruling? It sure looks like a strike.
… or was it a shrike?
That’ll keep hitters from digging in against The Big Unit!
As I recall, the Yankees’ Dave Winfield clipped a seagull while tossing a ball in the outfield in Toronto, too.
The Yankees also used to have a Goose on the mound.
Canada geese are assholes. I don’t care what anyone says. Assholes!
It’s because they’re so fed up with people calling them “Canadian Geese.”
Swans are very aggressive when they want your food. My sister and I were in a paddle boat in Canterbury, UK quietly eating our sandwiches when a swan came up and wanted them. If I remember correctly, we gave it a piece and got the hell out of there.