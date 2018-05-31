Thursday: Hili dialogue

Well, May is at an end, as it’s the 31st day of the month in the year of Our Ceiling Cat 2018. It’s National Macaroon Day, and I have to say I like the kind below far more than the French-style macarons much beloved by the sophisticated classes. Americans will pay big bucks for macarons, but I’d rather have one of these, chewy with real shreds of coconut:

It’s also World No Tobacco Day, and yes, smoking is a bad, bad idea, but I refuse to give up my occasional Havana cigar.

On May 31, 1669, Samuel Pepys, citing his poor eyesight, recorded the last event in his diary. Here it is (it’s all online); the emphasis is mine:

Up very betimes, and so continued all the morning with W. Hewer, upon examining and stating my accounts, in order to the fitting myself to go abroad beyond sea, which the ill condition of my eyes, and my neglect for a year or two, hath kept me behindhand in, and so as to render it very difficult now, and troublesome to my mind to do it; but I this day made a satisfactory entrance therein. Dined at home, and in the afternoon by water to White Hall, calling by the way at Michell’s, where I have not been many a day till just the other day, and now I met her mother there and knew her husband to be out of town. And here je did baiser elle, but had not opportunity para hazer some with her as I would have offered if je had had it. And thence had another meeting with the Duke of York, at White Hall, on yesterday’s work, and made a good advance: and so, being called by my wife, we to the Park, Mary Batelier, and a Dutch gentleman, a friend of hers, being with us. Thence to “The World’s End,” a drinking-house by the Park; and there merry, and so home late. And thus ends all that I doubt I shall ever be able to do with my own eyes in the keeping of my journal, I being not able to do it any longer, having done now so long as to undo my eyes almost every time that I take a pen in my hand; and, therefore, whatever comes of it, I must forbear: and, therefore, resolve, from this time forward, to have it kept by my people in long-hand, and must therefore be contented to set down no more than is fit for them and all the world to know; or, if there be any thing, which cannot be much, now my amours to Deb. are past, and my eyes hindering me in almost all other pleasures, I must endeavour to keep a margin in my book open, to add, here and there, a note in short-hand with my own hand. And so I betake myself to that course, which is almost as much as to see myself go into my grave: for which, and all the discomforts that will accompany my being blind, the good God prepare me!

On May 31, 1859, the clock tower at Parliament in London, containing Big Ben, began keeping time. On this day in 1889, the Great Johnstown Flood occurred, killing more than 2200 people after the failure of a dam near Johnston, Pennsylvania. In 1911, the Titanic was launched in Belfast, Northern Ireland. On this day in 1927, the very last Ford Model T came off the assembly line (replaced by the Model A). Exactly 15,007,003 vehicles were made. Finally, on May 31, 2005, the magazine Vanity Fair identified “Deep Throat” of the Watergate affair as Mark Felt.

Notables born on this day include Walt Whitman (1819), Clint Eastwood (1930), Joe Namath (1943; he’s 75 today), and Brooke Shields (1965). Those who died on this day include Tintoretto (1594), Billy Strayhorn (1967), Nobel Laureate Jacques Monod (1976), boxer Jack Dempsey (1983), Timothy Leary (1996), and Jean “Edith” Stapleton (2013).

Here is Tintoretto’s Birth of John the Baptist (1554); can you spot the calico cat?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili gets a rebuke from Cyrus:

Hili: Friendship doesn’t need words. Cyrus: That’s true, you are talking too much.

In Polish:

Hili: Przyjaźń nie potrzebuje słów.

Cyrus: To prawda, za dużo mówisz

From Matthew, a wonderful series of tweets (read the entire thread at the site; here are a few at the beginning):

So… I JUST FOUND A CAT THAT IS NOT MINE AND IT HAS HAD BABIES UNDER MY BED. pic.twitter.com/83ktBHGgT5 — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018

. . . and some followup:

I think I'm living the best day of my life. Wait, no. Actually fuck it yes I am. This is the best :') pic.twitter.com/1P4eryHLyw — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018

This is too much. I'm approaching nirvana. I legitimately suffer from anxiety attacks and depression and my capacity to deal with it recently has been waning. The Cat Gods have smiled upon me with benevolence and turned the monsters under my bed into kittens. — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018

Synchronicity:

A remarkable coincidence between the speed of the propeller and the camera shutter speed https://t.co/4LCLzVAUX3 pic.twitter.com/Q1ClyE0B0w — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 26, 2018

And a related tweet:

The result of synchronizing a camera’s frame rate to a helicopter’s blade frequency https://t.co/uhzMAeN3HG #SundayScience pic.twitter.com/YBvk7lVQxB — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 5, 2017

I haven’t looked to see if this spider has been ID’d yet, but it looks like an ant mimic of some sort:

Anyone know what type of spider this is? One of the most bizarre ones I’ve ever seen! Found in NW Costa Rica. #spider #arachnid pic.twitter.com/0u0o0ue5fW — Kiirsti Owen (@KiirstiO) May 30, 2018

A lovely handful of caterpillars:

My lovely new spikey green sausages aka emperor moth caterpillars 😍 pic.twitter.com/7s9usMTqGx — Jenny Donelan (@garlicjen) May 29, 2018

And a “stupendous owlfly” from Peru:

Insect of the day: A stupendous owlfly from our recent expedition to southern Peru. Look at those eyes @creesfoundation pic.twitter.com/HtUGjHa22X — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) May 29, 2018

Look at the toes on this caterpillar!

The world’s best job: cleaning a baby bat:

Just in case you're having a bad day, here's a baby bat being cleaned. pic.twitter.com/bpgEG7zNvi — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) May 29, 2018

From Grania, a true tweet to forestall future Darwin Awards:

U.S. Geological Survey warns against roasting marshmallows over volcano after Hawaii eruption https://t.co/MokKdKq6Cy pic.twitter.com/HgPV5n1Fr8 — The Hill (@thehill) May 29, 2018

From Heather Hastie—a kitty sings on cue (turn up the sound):

What a Beautiful Kitty !! 🐱🎶🤗 pic.twitter.com/nAkiDPZj3u — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) May 30, 2018

Finally, to show that I am an Honorary Kiwi, here I am in my official All Blacks rugby jersey (a gift of Heather Hastie) and a genuine Marsden flower jade pounamu tiki around my neck.