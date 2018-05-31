Thursday: Duck report

If you asked me right now, “Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus): What is the purpose of your life?”, I suppose I’d say, “To make sure that all eight ducklings mature and fledge.” So it goes. Anyway, all eight of them are still here, and growing rapidly (or so Anna tells me; I don’t notice size increases). They all look healthy and vigorous, and tomorrow should get their “duckling starter food” from Purina. I hope to Ceiling Cat they eat it!
While I was feeding the brood this afternoon, Anna dropped by with a grad student, Nora, just to see how things were going. Fortunately, Anna’s learned to carry mealworms with her, as you never know when the urge will strike to FEED DUCKS. We thus were able to have three people feeding everyone, including the porky Frank and the skittish Hank.
First, the brood:
Aren’t they adorable? Notice that the tips of their beaks are reddish (don’t ask me why); at first I thought it was their tongues, but I don’t think so.
Nora feeding mealworms to the brood. I’m hoping that she develops a “duck bug,” as the more people to help out, the better. It takes a village to raise a brood!
Anna and Nora photographing the scene:
One of the few occasions when you can see me smile (photo by Anna). The blue latex glove keeps my hands from getting irritated when I crush mealworms (I’m allergic to them):
Yesterday two little girls helped me feed the ducks. They got to learn a little biology on the side. Their mom is to the right. (Photo by Trevor Price)
Finally, yesterday Anna took two videos. This one, “bath time,” is especially good, as you can see Mom’s ablutions and how the ducklings imitate her. Pay attention to the ducklings who dive completely under water and then, like a cork, pop up a few seconds later in a different place.
Be sure to watch these on full screen.
Here’s Honey shepherding her brood away from the noisome Frank:
I wonder if there is a genetic component in the fascination with birds/ducks 🙂
Perhaps closely linked to the love for cats gene.
I wonder if the tips of the beaks being reddish has anything to do with the tip of the herring gull bill having that red dot.
They look larger and less fuzzy to me.
I can see the fuzziness disappearing but I’m oblivious to size changes so far.
In Britain you might hear women and girls called ‘ducks’. E.g. ‘thanks ducks’ when served at a till. There is also the expression of surprise, ‘Cor, love a duck!’
Never before have I seen mallards dive completely. That’s fascinating.
One of Finland’s 188 000 lakes is about a hundred meters from our door, and there are all sorts of duck broods at this time of year: Mergus serrator and Podiceps cristatus dive for long stretches, but our mallards only dabble, even as babies.
I am wondering if all the little ones who fledge there will return next year?
You have a beautiful smile.
My displaying of this duck missive, photos and videos included two YouTube screens with four selections each from BGT. Did others receive these, or similar, ads? I do go check out the talent on these shows sometimes. So, maybe they were selected for me. But, I’m not used to having them show up in WEIT.
It’s a normal YouTube thing. They’re usually selected for your taste, but that can be affected by advertising and those that pay to have their videos presented to certain demographics.
Same thing my proctologist tells me.
Thanks for the update.
I didn’t know the pond had an aerator. I imagine all successful ponds have one. In the video the droning was somewhat pleasant.
Yes, it’s supposed to be good for the animals, and there’s also a constant influx of fresh water.
Why your scene made me think of this I don’t know but when you look at the photos of those circles just below the surface it reminds me of the water at the U.S. Arizona memorial. The gun turret just below the surface on the deck of the battle ship.
Comparing your pictures from May 20 with the above, the ducklings have perhaps doubled in length in 11 days!
https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/p1160638.jpg?w=616&h=462
Duck photos and duck videos! My day is complete
An especially lovely duck report today!