It's a busy day today; I'm writing a bit of science and that, along with tending the ducks, will probably make posting light. David Klotz, who graduated from the University of Chicago and will be here for Alumni Weekend on Friday.

His notes are indented:

Young gull, probably herring gull (Larus argentatus), on Star Island in the Isles of Shoals, NH

Another young gull as above:

Adult herring gull on Star Island:

Bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) off Grand Manan (island in the Bay of Fundy in NewBrunswick); rock is underwater at high tide:

Herring gull on nest, also on Star Island (we go there every summer):

Barn swallows (Hirundo rustica) nesting in a porch roof on Star Island:

Mother barn swallow feeding just-fledged young on porch railing on Star Island:

Female mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) in pond in Lincoln Park, Chicago [JAC: maybe a relative of Honey?]:

Green heron (Butorides virescens) in Lincoln Park:

Semipalmated sandpiper (Calidris pucilla; I think!) at Milwaukee lake shore: