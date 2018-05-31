It’s a busy day today; I’m writing a bit of science and that, along with tending the ducks, will probably make posting light. As always, I do my best. Send in your good wildlife photos, please, and have a gander at the photos of a new contributor, David Klotz, who graduated from the University of Chicago and will be here for Alumni Weekend on Friday. (He’ll get to see the ducks.)
His notes are indented:
Young gull, probably herring gull (Larus argentatus), on Star Island in the Isles of Shoals, NH
Another young gull as above:
Adult herring gull on Star Island:
Bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) off Grand Manan (island in the Bay of Fundy in NewBrunswick); rock is underwater at high tide:
Herring gull on nest, also on Star Island (we go there every summer):
Barn swallows (Hirundo rustica) nesting in a porch roof on Star Island:
Mother barn swallow feeding just-fledged young on porch railing on Star Island:
Female mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) in pond in Lincoln Park, Chicago [JAC: maybe a relative of Honey?]:
Green heron (Butorides virescens) in Lincoln Park:
Semipalmated sandpiper (Calidris pucilla; I think!) at Milwaukee lake shore:
Last one looks more like Grey (Black-bellied) Plover.
Very nice Green Heron!
Nice pictures. I like the two of the barn swallows and the green heron.