News of the day: Kim Kardashian gets special treatment from Trump; preacher who wanted a new jet takes down his importuning video

Grania sent me this tweet with the note, “Reality is officially worse than satire now.”

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Yes, that’s the Donald with the world’s biggest Media Strumpet, talking about policy. In reality, Kardashian wasn’t in the Oval Office to talk about prison reform and sentencing, but to try to get a pardon for one Alice Marie Johnson, a 63 year old great grandmother who has spent 21 years in prison after conviction for a cocaine trafficking operation and a sentence of life in prison without parole. It was Johnson’s first offense, and she’s reportedly been a model prisoner. I’d say she’s no longer a danger to society, and my guess is that 21 years in the pen for a first offense has served its value as a deterrent.

I don’t know all the details of this case, but kudos to Kardashian for trying to use her undeserved fame to get a pardon for Johnson. What stinks about the case, though—and this is not Kardashian’s fault—is that she is able to get a personal audience with the President to plead her case. How many prisoners who have been unjustly sentenced don’t have advocates like her to help them get justice? It doesn’t hurt, of course, that The Donald, like John F. Kennedy, has an eye for the ladies. The difference is that Marilyn Monroe never discussed government policy (at least publicly) with JFK. Well, good luck to Ms. Johnson, but I wish the system of justice were more equitable.

In other news, I reported yesterday that New Orleans preacher Jesse Duplantis had asked his flock to ante up $54 million dollars to buy him a fancy new jet (his fourth) so he could preach the gospel around the world with only a single stop for refueling. After all, he said, if Jesus were preaching now, he wouldn’t be sitting on his ass trotting slowly from town to town; he’d be flying in a spiffy Falcon 7X.

This was reported on the NBC News last night, and I was startled to see them use a bit from the YouTube video showing Duplantis wheedling people for donations. Although the anchorperson, Kate Snow, made no remarks about it, it was clear that the point of the story was that this was a ridiculously stupid waste of money being raised by a venal Christian evangelist. When I was a child, this never would have made the evening news, and to me it’s a sign that at least the more extreme versions of Christianity can be mocked, if only implicitly, on national television.

What’s equally interesting is that Duplantis has taken down the video; when you go to the site, you see this:

Copyright claim? I thought Duplantis wanted this video disseminated as widely as possible. Nope, it was taken down out of sheer embarassment.