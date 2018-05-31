News of the day: Kim Kardashian gets special treatment from Trump; preacher who wanted a new jet takes down his importuning video

Grania sent me this tweet with the note, “Reality is officially worse than satire now.”
Yes, that’s the Donald with the world’s biggest Media Strumpet, talking about policy. In reality, Kardashian wasn’t in the Oval Office to talk about prison reform and sentencing, but to try to get a pardon for one Alice Marie Johnson, a 63 year old great grandmother who has spent 21 years in prison after conviction for a cocaine trafficking operation and a sentence of life in prison without parole. It was Johnson’s first offense, and she’s reportedly been a model prisoner. I’d say she’s no longer a danger to society, and my guess is that 21 years in the pen for a first offense has served its value as a deterrent.
I don’t know all the details of this case, but kudos to Kardashian for trying to use her undeserved fame to get a pardon for Johnson. What stinks about the case, though—and this is not Kardashian’s fault—is that she is able to get a personal audience with the President to plead her case. How many prisoners who have been unjustly sentenced don’t have advocates like her to help them get justice? It doesn’t hurt, of course, that The Donald, like John F. Kennedy, has an eye for the ladies. The difference is that Marilyn Monroe never discussed government policy (at least publicly) with JFK. Well, good luck to Ms. Johnson, but I wish the system of justice were more equitable.
In other news, I reported yesterday that New Orleans preacher Jesse Duplantis had asked his flock to ante up $54 million dollars to buy him a fancy new jet (his fourth) so he could preach the gospel around the world with only a single stop for refueling. After all, he said, if Jesus were preaching now, he wouldn’t be sitting on his ass trotting slowly from town to town; he’d be flying in a spiffy Falcon 7X.
This was reported on the NBC News last night, and I was startled to see them use a bit from the YouTube video showing Duplantis wheedling people for donations. Although the anchorperson, Kate Snow, made no remarks about it, it was clear that the point of the story was that this was a ridiculously stupid waste of money being raised by a venal Christian evangelist. When I was a child, this never would have made the evening news, and to me it’s a sign that at least the more extreme versions of Christianity can be mocked, if only implicitly, on national television.
What’s equally interesting is that Duplantis has taken down the video; when you go to the site, you see this:
Copyright claim? I thought Duplantis wanted this video disseminated as widely as possible. Nope, it was taken down out of sheer embarassment.
Surely Donald is the world’s biggest Media Strumpet?
Yes – & seen this?
http://www.thenational.scot/news/16259555.Gien_Donald_a_big_twa_fingers_up_wi_wind_fairm/
Trump the strump?
He’s talking about a man that the Bible says washed the feet of his close followers. I seriously do not think that the Jesus depicted in the Bible (yes, a fiction, but Duplantis doesn’t think so) would have a private jet.
Unfortunately there are thousands in prison around the U.S. for exactly the same thing as her grandmother. Life in prison. Just the way Sessions likes it.
Indeed. If I had one bit of advice for Ms. Kardashian, it would be “please, make sure nobody tells Trump or Sessions that Johnson is black.”
Donald J. Trump, interested in improving the prisons.
Hmmmm….
Prison … Trump….
There’s some connection here I almost see…. gee, what could be the explanation…..
Why would we expect anything else from the nation’s first Reality Show Presidency? Trump’s never gotten past being a network tv star; everything’s about viewership ratings, guest stars (Kim! Kanye! Omarosa!) and teasers for the upcoming episode (“we’ll see what happens”).
Whoa, undeserved? You think that badonkadonk just magically grew itself?
The difference is that Marilyn Monroe never discussed government policy (at least publicly) with JFK.
Yeah, sure, that we know of. They probably saved the discussions of monetary policy and Cold-War-era revanchism for pillow talk.
I read somewhere that while it was Alice Marie Johnson’s first offense, she ran a $50M “large cocaine distribution ring in Tennessee”. It isn’t a cocaine use bust that people might assume. That said, I am not sure what a proper sentence should be. In general, I’m for prison reform and decriminalizing drug use.
Last night on the news they said it was a large ring connected to a South American or Mexican cartel, so it wasn’t just selling a bit of cocaine. Still, a mandatory life sentence without parole seems harsh for that.
Perhaps so. It will be interesting to see if Trump pardons her since his rhetoric and Attorney General are moving in the opposite direction.
In related news:
Trump tweets he will give full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza
https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/31/politics/trump-dinesh-dsouza-pardon/index.html
She’s married to Kanye West. I’m reasonably certain that’s why she gets access, given the todo about West supporting Trump, not anything to do with Trump’s “eye for the ladies”.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place and commented:
The message here is that females with large behinds get a personal audience with this president.
I was going to say “Here’s a picture of Kim Kardashian with the big ass” but decided that that would be juvenile, so I won’t.
I see trump has expanded his interests from fake boobs to fake butts.
Call me old-fashioned, but does anyone finds it odd that a 63 year old woman is a great grandmother? Nobody in the lineage bothered to wait until 25?