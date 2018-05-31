More news: Trump pardons convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza

Well, Dinesh D’Souza has been given a “full Presidential pardon” by Trump (see below). As you may recall, D’Souza was indicted in 2012 for making $20,000 in illegal campaign contributions to a Republican senatorial candidate, Wendy Long from New York; the indictment also included making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of making straw contributions, and was sentenced to five years of probation, which included living in a supervised confinement center for eight months. He also had to pay a $30,000 fine.
This a federal and Presidential pardon, which means that D’Souza’s conviction remains on the record, although certain rights are restored, which can include, for felons like him, the right to vote and the restoration of the ability to own guns, run for office, and serve on juries. But he remains a convicted felon, and so you can always used those words before his name, as I did above.
As for the “unfair treatment” by the government, well, D’Souza pleaded guilty and saw no jail time. It’s not clear what “unfair” means—but of course it’s never clear what Trump means.
When I posted this picture, taken at the Ciudad de las Ideas meeting in Puebla, Mexico in 2009, I wrote, “I shook the hand that fondled Ann Coulter.”
Not surprising anymore. Trump has zero respect for the rule of law and no interest in the public good. What’s depressing is how many people in this country agree with him.
I prefer blogger Tengrain’s name for him: Divorce D’Spousa.
Very simple explanation. He was treated unfairly by the government because the government caused him to give too much money to a candidate he liked because he didn’t like the other candidate who was a Democrat and part of the government.
Capitalization again. Does Full Pardon really need to be capitalized? Maybe Trump really did write that letter to the teacher.