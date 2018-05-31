Angry Catman battles “hate speech”

From reader Pliny the in Between, we have the further adventures of Angry Catman (my alter ego):

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 31, 2018 at 2:45 pm and filed under Angry Cat Man, Angry CatMan, freedom of expression, freedom of speech. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Miss Ironfist
    Posted May 31, 2018 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    Brilliant!

    Reply
  2. Serendipitydawg
    Posted May 31, 2018 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

    Who makes your angry cat suits?

    Reply
  3. Genghis
    Posted May 31, 2018 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    Nailed!

    Reply
  4. paultopping
    Posted May 31, 2018 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

    All it needs are some ferocious felines at your side.

    Reply
  5. Heather Hastie
    Posted May 31, 2018 at 4:15 pm | Permalink

    Excellent!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: