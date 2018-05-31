Angry Catman battles “hate speech”

From reader Pliny the in Between, we have the further adventures of Angry Catman (my alter ego):
Brilliant!
Who makes your angry cat suits?
Nailed!
All it needs are some ferocious felines at your side.
Excellent!
