Wednesday: duck report

Anna came over at noon to help me feed the ducks (it goes much more smoothly with two people), but we were so busy that I forgot to take pictures of the feeding. I can report, though, that all eight ducklings are in good shape, Honey appears to be putting on weight, and the “curvy” Frank is still being fed, too. They’ve all had two hearty meals today, and I’ve ordered more mealworms.
What I can document is the regular behavior of the family after eating: they head for the center of the pond near the tree island, Honey begins to groom herself and submerge her body repeatedly (sometimes flapping her wings vigorously), and the ducklings follow suit. It’s ineffably cute. I don’t know if they’re actually learning how to groom from Mom or it’s instinctive, but it’s a joy to watch. Here’s a bit of it:
Let the ablutions begin!
Meanwhile, the duck ramp I had installed has found a different use. That’s not an issue, though, as all the ducklings can come ashore on the bank and can climb on both tree islands to get away from people and predators.
UPDATE: Matthew sent me this tweet with the accompanying words, “It’s YOU!” But the video is heartwarming, even if the duck looks like Trump! (Turn on sound.) Is my fate to be “The Duck Man”?
The turtles culturally appropriated the duck ramp.
The turtles should check their privilege.
Those newly submerged rings are very convenient for duck bathing! They look so cute. 🙂
That is simply adorable – love it
TURTLES!!!!!!!!!!!!
Will you start feeding them too? I bet you can train them to come when you whistle.
They get lots of the food that sinks to the bottom, like the corn Honey doesn’t get.
I got my hands full with ducks!
I’m counting at most seven ducklings in those pictures. Is one straying from the flock?
Yes, it was over to the right. There are eight, don’t worry.
I cannot help but think of Konrad Lorenz and his ducks. I’ve learned so much in the past month on duck behavior and learning!
Goodness. I usually find those Dodo vignettes to be far to mawkish, but that little Puff actually looks like she’s happy and smiling.
How funny! The turtles – of course, right? They love that sun.
I so love these duck reports!