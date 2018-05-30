Wednesday: duck report

Anna came over at noon to help me feed the ducks (it goes much more smoothly with two people), but we were so busy that I forgot to take pictures of the feeding. I can report, though, that all eight ducklings are in good shape, Honey appears to be putting on weight, and the “curvy” Frank is still being fed, too. They’ve all had two hearty meals today, and I’ve ordered more mealworms.

What I can document is the regular behavior of the family after eating: they head for the center of the pond near the tree island, Honey begins to groom herself and submerge her body repeatedly (sometimes flapping her wings vigorously), and the ducklings follow suit. It’s ineffably cute. I don’t know if they’re actually learning how to groom from Mom or it’s instinctive, but it’s a joy to watch. Here’s a bit of it:

Let the ablutions begin!

Meanwhile, the duck ramp I had installed has found a different use. That’s not an issue, though, as all the ducklings can come ashore on the bank and can climb on both tree islands to get away from people and predators.

UPDATE: Matthew sent me this tweet with the accompanying words, “It’s YOU!” But the video is heartwarming, even if the duck looks like Trump! (Turn on sound.) Is my fate to be “The Duck Man”?

Rescuing a tiny duckling changed this woman's life forever 💛 pic.twitter.com/0hfrWi2aLV — The Dodo (@dodo) May 30, 2018