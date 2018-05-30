Christian televangelist asks supporters to buy him a $54 million dollar jet

No wonder they call Christians congregations “a flock”, since they’re so easily led and so easily fleeced. Meet preacher Jesse Duplantis of New Orleans, who, in this video, is asking his sheeple to ante up $54 million to buy him his fourth private jet, a Falcon 7X. He’s fleeced ’em thrice before, and here he’s doing it again.

The Washington Post has an article about Duplantis and other “prosperity gospel” ministers who get planes by squeezing their followers like lemons, but the five-minute video below speaks for itself. How can people watch this and not be horrified by the obvious lies and dissimulation? As Christopher Hitchens said about Jerry Falwell, “you can get away with the most extraordinary offenses to morality and truth in this country if you’ll just get yourself called ‘Reverend’.”

The best part of this video is at 1:20, where Duplantis says God told him to ask for this jet to “come up where I’m at”. He also emphasizes that it’s the ministry, not himself, who owns the plane. (That avoids taxes, of course!) And, of course, Jesus himself would be flying around in a jet if he were here today (3:10)! And, as Duplantis maintains, “I can’t live long enough to travel by car.”

The next time you hear a Christian reminding us that religion is good because it promotes charitable acts, remind them about the many preachers like Duplantis who direct that charity into their own pockets.

  1. Miss Ironfist
    And the load of muppets will do it.

  2. Miss Ironfist
    Oh and how very dare he associate himself with “Star Trek!”

    • JonLynnHarvey
      Yecch! I am happy that Al Gore and Barack Obama are Trekkies, but became less sanguine when I discovered Ted Cruz was also a fan.

      But if you unpack Star Trek carefully, it solidly preaches humanist values.

      • Miss Ironfist
        Absolutely!!!! I love the atheist leanings in the “DS9”episodes which involve the wormhole aliens.

        • BJ
          I don’t know if you could call those episodes atheistic; in fact, I always found them a bit too mired in the idea of spirituality for my taste (though DS9 is still tied with TNG for my favorite series). The wormhole aliens exist and, though they’re not gods, their existence and actions substantiate the claims of the Bajoran religion.

        • BJ
          To expand on my previous comment:

          All of Major Kira’s religious beliefs turn out to be true, and her faith is repeatedly rewarded and/or shown to be properly placed.

          • Miss Ironfist
            I agree with you to an extent; but, do you remember the episode in series one where Kai Wynn interfered with the school? And Dax was also a voice of reason. I always thought of the prophecies coming through as coincidence. = )

  3. busterggi
    Why not just have a bunch of angels fly him around if he needs to?

  4. XCellKen
    I live across the street from Lakewood Church. America’s largest church, and home to none other than Joel Osteen.

    I have walked around his “church” on numerous occasions. Would y’all believe me if I told you that the manholes (sorry, ladies) covers which cover the sewers are custom designed? Yes, they have the Lakewood name and logo on them. A former client of mine estimated that each custom designed manhole cover cost approximately $1k ! I counted ten manhole covers, so that means that Joel spent $10k on custom designed manhole covers which the City of Houston would have graciously provided FOR FREE !!!

    Wish I could post pix here LOL

  5. Irena Schulz
    But…but…but he could spread the Good Word so much quicker to so many more people in a jet! 😉

  6. Randall Schenck
    I just don’t know why, if he wants to go first class he is not stepping up to a Gulf Stream G650ER. I don’t think spending another 10 or 15 million is too much to ask. Go figure. And to even bring up fuel price? It’s like having a Rolls Royce and then complaining about fuel mileage. The only reason he would want to use only his fuel is if he stole it.

    • darrelle
      Reminds of a song from some years back. I thought the song was about “cheese sticks.” Could have sworn that was what they were singing. I was later informed that they were singing “G6”, as in the airplane.

      • Christopher
        Funny, I always sang “Are you reeling the cheese? Throwin’ Away the rind. Are you gathering up the cheese? Have you had enough of mine?” My sincerest apologies to Steely Dan, but as a kid I had no idea what they were saying, and as an adult, I can’t sing it any other way now. Not that it has anything to do with this dumbass, except perhaps that Babybel cheeses are of course known as the “baby Jesus”.

    • RGT
      He needs to be more like his fellow con artist Creflo, spend the extra money and get that G650ER.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2015/06/03/pastor-creflo-dollar-might-get-his-65-million-private-jet-after-all/?utm_term=.b5ac814121e7

      • Randall Schenck
        I remember that guy. Why not – if you can trick them into the big private jet, why not go all the way. If you are going to be disgusting you should be really disgusting. Be like Trump.

    • Heather Hastie
      He’s probably been stockpiling fuel, perhaps at different locations, so he can escape to NZ when the End Times arrive. As a NZer I’m grateful that Armageddon is a myth. Also that there aren’t many of us and almost half are nones, so there’s no way he’ll come early because he’d never make any money here.

  7. paultopping
    Plucked, not fleeced, as they are a flock, not a herd. Just saying. 😉

  8. paultopping
    It just occurred to me that Trump and his base are a sort of “prosperity gospel”. The “preacher” is definitely in it for the money and his supporters look to him as a rich guy they want to emulate. Unfortunately we’re all donating to his cause whether we like it or not.

    Reply
    Posted May 30, 2018 at 12:33 pm | Permalink

    I’m half seriously considering of becoming a reverend myself. I might not have the Charisma, but I guess that can be learned. I know of much better uses of 47 m U$D than to buy a fourth private jet.
    Just considering if I’d be up to it, it requires one to be fake about 24/7. No mean task.

    • Randall Schenck
      The other thing about this that bothers me. Such a poor use of the flock’s money. If he would trade in the old jet when he buys a new one he could save a bunch of money. A lot of people could make a good living, just off the old jets he hangs on to. Oh well, Jesus works in mysterious ways.

  10. JonLynnHarvey
    Sure, religion promotes charitable acts, but what is the control mechanism that prevents parasites like this guy from feeding off of it?
    The answer partly lies in innate sense of morality that people are just born with independent of religious indoctrination.

  11. steve
    Hitchens also said of Falwell “If you gave [Jerry] Falwell an enema he could be buried in a matchbox.”, which applies to this xtian con artist as well.

    • Christopher
      Excellent!

  12. Roger
    This seems to be a thing now. Stay tuned for more of them asking for planes lol.

  13. Ken Kukec
    Sounds like a worthy cause; where do I donate?

    I’ve been jaded about this kinda crap since the first time I saw Billy Graham parading around in a $500 suit — back when 500 clams could get ya some bespoke threads on Fleet Street.

    Lookin’ like the good Reverend gonna squeeze his flock, to paraphrase the line Page & Plant copped from Robert Johnson, ’till the juice runs down its leg.

  14. darrelle
    The guy is the merest piker compared to the RCC. At least he’s more up front about it.

  15. Historian
    The real question is how many of his people will fall for the scam. All too many I fear as they try to decide whether they have enough money to give both to the Reverend and Trump. I try to suppress the thought that these people vote.

    • Christopher
      To hell with voting, I’m trying to suppress the thought that these people breed!

      • freiner
        I’m trying to suppress the image of these people breeding.

  16. Douglas E
    There is a wonderful YouTube video of this con man having a conversation with fellow con man Kenneth Copeland on their absolute need for private jets. As mentioned, they are so important that they cannot waste time driving any where, but more importantly, commercial airliners are “demon-filled tubes” that directly interfere with their conversations with god. These men are sick but clearly understand that the flock can be fleeced.

    • Christopher
      Demon-filled tubes? No, I’m pretty sure those are Hot Pockets.

      • neil
        you’ve never had a Greggs sausage roll…

      • BJ
        No, it’s the internet. It’s a series of tubes, filled with memes and pr0n.

  17. freiner
    Hmm. I saw the video (earlier — it’s not working for me now)and immediately sent him a check (cashed in the retirement fund for it) and sent it along with the deed to my house. Then I read the comments here and … well, I’m starting to have second thoughts.

  18. darwinwins
    He’s goin’ up to the Spirit in the sky…

  19. Curt Nelson
    Reminds me of the scene in the Steve Martin movie The Jerk in which he’s become rich and is hearing a man’s hard-luck request for new airplane seats — because the leather on the old ones is cracked.

    Search on “The Jerk Charities” to see the scene. (How do you link to a YouTube video anymore?)

    • freiner
      Ha! I forgot about that. Wonderful! By the way do you know the address of that guy with the cracked seat in his plane? I might send him a check.

