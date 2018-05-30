Christian televangelist asks supporters to buy him a $54 million dollar jet

No wonder they call Christians congregations “a flock”, since they’re so easily led and so easily fleeced. Meet preacher Jesse Duplantis of New Orleans, who, in this video, is asking his sheeple to ante up $54 million to buy him his fourth private jet, a Falcon 7X. He’s fleeced ’em thrice before, and here he’s doing it again.

The Washington Post has an article about Duplantis and other “prosperity gospel” ministers who get planes by squeezing their followers like lemons, but the five-minute video below speaks for itself. How can people watch this and not be horrified by the obvious lies and dissimulation? As Christopher Hitchens said about Jerry Falwell, “you can get away with the most extraordinary offenses to morality and truth in this country if you’ll just get yourself called ‘Reverend’.”

The best part of this video is at 1:20, where Duplantis says God told him to ask for this jet to “come up where I’m at”. He also emphasizes that it’s the ministry, not himself, who owns the plane. (That avoids taxes, of course!) And, of course, Jesus himself would be flying around in a jet if he were here today (3:10)! And, as Duplantis maintains, “I can’t live long enough to travel by car.”

The next time you hear a Christian reminding us that religion is good because it promotes charitable acts, remind them about the many preachers like Duplantis who direct that charity into their own pockets.

h/t: Olen