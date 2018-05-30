Reader Karen Bartelt sent us a fourth batch of birds from Cuba (see first three installments here, here and here). Her IDs are indented.

Red-legged thrush (Turdus plumbeus). This is a very common Caribbean bird. I didn’t know that when I saw this first one, on a roof across from the Hotel Ambos Mundos, where we were staying in Havana. ). This is a very common Caribbean bird. I didn’t know that when I saw this first one, on a roof across from the Hotel Ambos Mundos, where we were staying in Havana.

Cyanerpes cyaneus) in Vinales National Park. The males have the blue heads; females are olive green. A nice collection of red-legged honeycreepers ) in Vinales National Park. The males have the blue heads; females are olive green.

Phonipara canora). Cuban endemic. Cuban grassquit , female (). Cuban endemic.

0135 – Cuban grassquit, male (Phonipara canora). Cuban endemic. Both of these were taken at a farm that seems to attract both Cuban and yellow-faced grassquits. Yellow-faced (Tiaris olivaceus) and Cuban grassquits. ) and Cuban grassquits.

And reader Tom Tezlaff would like an ID of this insect (I don’t have the location info):