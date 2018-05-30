Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Karen Bartelt sent us a fourth batch of birds from Cuba (see first three installments herehere and here). Her IDs are indented.

Red-legged thrush (Turdus plumbeus).  This is a very common Caribbean bird.  I didn’t know that when I saw this first one, on a roof across from the Hotel Ambos Mundos, where we were staying in Havana.
A nice collection of red-legged honeycreepers (Cyanerpes cyaneus) in Vinales National Park.  The males have the blue heads; females are olive green.
Cuban grassquit, female (Phonipara canora).  Cuban endemic.
0135 – Cuban grassquit, male (Phonipara canora).  Cuban endemic.  Both of these were taken at a farm that seems to attract both Cuban and yellow-faced grassquits.
Yellow-faced (Tiaris olivaceus) and Cuban grassquits.
And reader Tom Tezlaff would like an ID of this insect (I don’t have the location info):
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 30, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, insects, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. Stephen Barnard
    Posted May 30, 2018 at 7:39 am | Permalink

    The insect looks to me like the shuck of stonefly nymph.

    Reply
  2. GregZ
    Posted May 30, 2018 at 7:53 am | Permalink

    Yes, the insect is the exuvia of a stonefly nymph (Plecoptera).

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted May 30, 2018 at 8:30 am | Permalink

      Exuvia — new word for me. Can’t wait to use it in front on my fly fishing friends. By the way, stonefly nymphs are an important source of food for trout.

      Reply
      • W.T. Effingham
        Posted May 30, 2018 at 11:29 am | Permalink

        Here in the mid-latitude,midwest, middle of nowhere, few exuvia stay so intact they appear to be alive. Speaking of crusty exoskeleton shells, yesterday Missouri Governor…

        Reply
  3. Dominic
    Posted May 30, 2018 at 9:20 am | Permalink

    Lovely birds… thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  4. David Coxill
    Posted May 30, 2018 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    The last photo of the birdies ,the two on the right look like one bird .

    Reply

One Trackback/Pingback

  1. By https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/05/30/readers-wildlife-photos-628/ – „Ingerii sunt spirite inaripate, prietene cu spiritul tau inaripat.“ on May 30, 2018 at 11:16 am

    […] via Readers’ wildlife photos — Why Evolution Is True […]

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: