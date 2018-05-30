Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Reiki

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “trade”, came with a message from the pair:
We’ve done Reiki before, but exorcism is in the news again [JAC: see here], and the irony of exorcists being sceptical about reiki is just too tasty to resist.
If you don’t know what Reiki is, it’s a form of “alternative healing” (aka “quackery”) based on channeling “universal energy” through the palms of the practitioner into the patient (see here). Many millions have been spent by credulous sufferers on this tomfoolery.
I’d urge you to throw a few bucks, at least, to the artist for all the amusement he/she/hir/they provide; the Patreon is here.
Thought that was a Cretan spirit?
… oh – raki!
https://www.sfakia-crete.com/sfakia-crete/raki.html
Reminds me of when religious people make fun of other peoples’ religions or crazy beliefs. The irony is lost on them.
The original Japanese Reiki was wildly mystical, but the fellow who brought it to the Western world (Chujiro Hayashi) tried to tone it down moderating some its more outlandish claims.
Does Islam have an exorcism tradition?