Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Reiki

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “trade”, came with a message from the pair:

We’ve done Reiki before, but exorcism is in the news again [JAC: see here], and the irony of exorcists being sceptical about reiki is just too tasty to resist.

If you don’t know what Reiki is, it’s a form of “alternative healing” (aka “quackery”) based on channeling “universal energy” through the palms of the practitioner into the patient (see here). Many millions have been spent by credulous sufferers on this tomfoolery.

I’d urge you to throw a few bucks, at least, to the artist for all the amusement he/she/hir/they provide; the Patreon is here.