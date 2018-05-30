False claims about immigrant children and the refusal to correct them

There is a report going around the Internet, which I’ve seen on my Facebook feed many times, that the Trump Administration “lost track” of about 1500 immigrant children who had been ripped away from their families at the border and put in places unknown. A new article in The New York Times (below) corrects this error:

Did the Trump administration separate nearly 1,500 immigrant children from their parents at the border, and then lose track of them? No. The government did realize last year that it lost track of 1,475 migrant children it had placed with sponsors in the United States, according to testimony before a Senate subcommittee last month. But those children had arrived alone at the Southwest border — without their parents. Most of them are from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, and were fleeing drug cartels, gang violence and domestic abuse, according to government data. Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees refugee resettlement, began making calls last year to determine what had happened to 7,635 children the government had helped place between last October and the end of the year. From these calls, officials learned that 6,075 children remained with their sponsors. Twenty-eight had run away, five had been removed from the United States and 52 had relocated to live with a nonsponsor. The rest were unaccounted for, giving rise to the 1,475 number. It is possible that some of the adult sponsors simply chose not to respond to the agency. Losing track of children who arrive at the border alone is not a new phenomenon. A 2016 inspector general report showed that the federal government was able to reach only 84 percent of children it had placed, leaving 4,159 unaccounted for. On Monday evening, Eric Hargan, the deputy secretary for Health and Human Services, expressed frustration at the use of the term “lost” to refer to the 1,475 unaccounted-for children. In a statement, he said that the department’s office of refugee resettlement began voluntarily making the calls as a 30-day follow-up to make sure that the children and their sponsors did not require additional services. Those calls, which the office does not view as required, Mr. Hargan said, are now “being used to confuse and spread misinformation.” In many cases, the statement said, sponsors cannot be reached because “they themselves are illegal aliens and do not want to be reached by federal authorities.”

The children, then, were not taken away from their parents, and the “lost track” can’t be placed solely at the door of the Administration. The article has further explanation of how HHS has been unable to find the children.

What is the case, and this is both true and reprehensible, is that there is a new Trump administration policy that does mandate such separation, and the policy has been going on (apparently unofficially) since October:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new “zero tolerance” policy earlier this month that included imposing criminal penalties meant to deter Central American families from trying to cross the border illegally. If a mother or father is with a child when apprehended for the crime of illegal entry, the minor must be taken from the parent. Hundreds of immigrant children have already been separated from their parents at the border since October, and the new policy will result in a steep increase. “If you don’t want your child separated, then don’t bring them across the border illegally,” Mr. Sessions said. It’s not clear what has happened to the children that have been separated from their parents since October. This is a deeper explanation on the practice of separating families.

I can’t imagine a draconian mindset that would separate parents and children, and there’s surely a way to keep them together even if it must be in detention. The new law mandates that parents be put in detention (with possible deportation or criminal trials, depending on whether they’ve crossed the border illegally before), while their kids are given into custody of Health and Human services. And another lie from Trump: he accused this new policy of being installed by Democrats, but in reality it was the decision of Jeff Sessions.

Read the article (click on screenshot):

In the meantime, Control Leftists have been tweeting out pictures of supposedly detained children separated from their parents. Here are two instances, one by the odious Linda Sarsour and the other by civil rights activist Shaun King:

I saw this photo floating around and didn’t know if it was real. It is. Children of immigrants are being held in cages, like dogs, at ICE detention centers, sleeping on the floor. It’s an abomination. FULL STORY: https://t.co/V4zRJ43Lvn pic.twitter.com/tbUWSb4B05 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 27, 2018

But, as Politico reports, these aren’t what they seem; they were children in custody four years ago during the Obama administration (I can’t find any more information about them):

President Donald Trump on Tuesday taunted online activists who shared photos of children at immigration detention facilities as a means of criticizing his administration, noting that the photos had been taken during the tenure of his predecessor, Barack Obama. “Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama’s term showing children from the Border in steel cages. They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires,” Trump wrote online. “Dems must agree to Wall and new Border Protection for good of country…Bipartisan Bill!” The photograph in question began to circulate online over the weekend, shared by Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau and activists Shaun King and Linda Sarsour, among others. It shows two children lying on green mats on a concrete floor behind a chain-link fence. The photo was taken by The Associated Press and was published by The Arizona Republic in 2014 as part of a photo gallery. Favreau later deleted his tweet.

When I looked yesterday afternoon, King and Sarsour’s mistaken tweets were still there, and if you see them above they will still be up, since the tweets link to the original site (would these people have put them up when Obama was President?). While some people who posted them issued a correction, like Jake Silverstein, King and Sarsour let them stand as an indictment of Trump.

Correction: this link, which was going around this morning, is from 2014. Still disturbing, of course, but only indirectly related to current situation. My bad (and a good reminder not to RT things while distracted w family on the weekend). https://t.co/zbM4I0woUF — Jake Silverstein (@jakesilverstein) May 27, 2018

The use of these pictures to indict Trump really is an example of “fake news.”

Look, Trump is bad enough, and his immigration policy odious enough, that we don’t need to promulgate unsubstantiated allegations about “lost children”, nor put up fake pictures to buttress that. Such behavior, and the refusal to correct false claims, simply gives Trump and the Republicans ammunition about “fake news” and supposed Democratic vendettas. But I do call bullshit on people like Sarsour and King who, having already been corrected in the comments to their “fake tweets”, leave them up anyway.