John McWhorter is a professor of comparative literature at Columbia University (he specializes in Creole languages), is black, and appears, politically, to be a Liberal/Centrist. That, at least, should give him enough credibility so that one couldn’t from the outset totally dismiss his piece at The American Interest called “Atonement as Activism.”

It’s a two-barreled indictment, first of activist, writer, and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, about whom I can’t say much as I haven’t read him, and, second, about the self-flagellation of white people in the face of the indictments that Coates apparently levels at America: we’re a land of endemic, structural racism where blacks are due reparations and improvements in civil rights have been merely cosmetic.

All I can say is this: reparations is a hard problem, but I think something must be done to repair the damage of slavery and racism. That “something”, in my view, isn’t payments to individuals, but a concerted and real effort to improve schooling and alleviate poverty.

As for civil rights being in the same dire state as in the Fifties, that’s palpable nonsense. Right before I went to college there were separate drinking fountains and bathrooms for whites and blacks at the Williamsburg, Virginia Greyhound Bus Station, one could hear the word “nigger” frequently, and racism, however covert today, was far more overt. While racism of course still exists, it has become far more demonized, socially unacceptable, and prohibited by law when it comes to legal equality. It would be foolish to think that things haven’t improved. (I am not of course saying that there’s no room for more improvement!)

But McWhorter’s main complaint is that concern for civil rights now centers not on the plight of the oppressed, but on the guilt of the oppressor, i.e., white people, especially males. Rather than actually doing something about poverty and racism, he says, white folks beat their breasts and compete with one another to demonstrate their moral virtue.

This of course doesn’t characterize everyone, since many are involved in real acts to promote equality, not just yelling on Facebook and Twitter. But I realized that there’s something to McWhorter’s plaint when I saw all the posts about Roseanne Barr and her racism on my Facebook page, where almost all my friends are liberals. What seemed to be happening was that many of the posters weren’t really trying to do something about the racism instantiated by Barr (and yes, I see nothing wrong with her having been fired), but simply showing that they were on the side of the angels. Roseanne is a racist! (The unspoken message, of course, is “I’m not!”)

This is McWhorter’s thesis, and I’ll quote:

This brand of self-flagellation has become the new form of enlightenment on race issues. It qualifies as a kind of worship; the parallels with Christianity are almost uncannily rich. White privilege is the secular white person’s Original Sin, present at birth and ultimately ineradicable. One does one’s penance by endlessly attesting to this privilege in hope of some kind of forgiveness. . . . It would seem that for some, bemoaning that reparations aren’t happening is as active, vital, and self-affirming as making them happen, or, better, moving on and considering realistic strategies for forging change. The self-affirming part is the rub. This new cult of atonement is less about black people than white people. Fifty years ago, a white person learning about the race problem came away asking “How can I help?” Today the same person too often comes away asking, “How can I show that I’m a moral person?” That isn’t what the Civil Rights revolution was about; it is the product of decades of mission creep aided by the emergence of social media. What gets lost is that all of this awareness was supposed to be about helping black people, especially poor ones. We are too often distracted from this by a race awareness that has come to be largely about white people seeking grace. For example, one reads often of studies showing that black boys are punished and suspended in school more often than other kids. But then one reads equally often that poverty makes boys, in particular, more likely to be aggressive and have a harder time concentrating. We are taught to assume that the punishments and suspensions are due to racism, and to somehow ignore the data showing that the conditions too many black boys grow up in unfortunately makes them indeed more likely to act up in school. Might the poverty be the key problem to address? But, try this purely logical reasoning in polite company only at the risk of being treated as a moral reprobate. Our conversation is to be solely about racism, not solutions—other than looking to a vaguely defined future time when racism somehow disappears, America having “come to terms” with it: i.e. Judgment Day. As to what exactly this coming to terms would consist of, I suppose only our Pastor of White Privilege knows.

And, finally, this:

Another problem is that I am not sure that today’s educated whites quite understand how unattainable the absolution they are seeking is. There is an idleness in this cult of atonement, in that it cannot get whites what they want. I wonder if today’s atoners quite understand that “getting it” will not, for example, make Ta-Nehisi Coates like them any more than Marlon Riggs liked the graduate student and her friends despite their leftist politics. There is an Old Testament quality to the Coates preachings, for example. He is unmoved by the deaths of white firefighters during 9/11, uncomfortable seeing his son as a tot playing comfortably with white kids, and sees young white parents with their big strollers as white people taking up too much space as always. The degree of self-hatred—if sincere—is staggering in whites proclaiming how much they “love” this kind of scripture. And all of this, ultimately, is often as condescending as nakedly dismissive views of blacks were in the bad old days. I doubt most whites truly think racism is so acridly pervasive and persistent in this country that a middle-class black man ought to fear his children playing with theirs, or look upon firefighters barbecued on 9/11 as mere racists getting their just desserts. Pretending to believe this sort of thing is insincere and insulting. It’s a pat on the head.

And where do you find this quasi-religious atonement as activism, where self-flagellation and demonization of the Right feed off of each other? It’s everywhere: Salon, HuffPo, the editorial pages of the New York Times, and, god help me, on my Facebook feed. I get to the point where I ask myself, when seeing the same kind of post from certain people for the gazillionith time, “Well what are you doing about it? Or are you just showing us how moral you are?”

I’m not exempt, either, as my actual acts to alleviate inequality are far too few. My only saving grace—is that the right phrase?—is that I don’t put up post after post about other people who have been tried on social media, found Ideologically impure, and cast into the Pit forever. Nor do I continually go after every act of Donald Trump. Once I’ve pronounced the man a narcissistic moron who’s ruining America, how many different ways can I say it? Yes, he commits act after stupid act, but need we kvetch about each one on social media? What is accomplished thereby? I’ll tell you what: people let others know that they’re on the side of justice. Far better to write letters to Congress, though of course those too have little effect.

But really, can you read McWhorter’s article and tell me that there’s no truth in it?