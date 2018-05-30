John McWhorter is a professor of comparative literature at Columbia University (he specializes in Creole languages), is black, and appears, politically, to be a Liberal/Centrist. That, at least, should give him enough credibility so that one couldn’t from the outset totally dismiss his piece at The American Interest called “Atonement as Activism.”
It’s a two-barreled indictment, first of activist, writer, and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, about whom I can’t say much as I haven’t read him, and, second, about the self-flagellation of white people in the face of the indictments that Coates apparently levels at America: we’re a land of endemic, structural racism where blacks are due reparations and improvements in civil rights have been merely cosmetic.
All I can say is this: reparations is a hard problem, but I think something must be done to repair the damage of slavery and racism. That “something”, in my view, isn’t payments to individuals, but a concerted and real effort to improve schooling and alleviate poverty.
As for civil rights being in the same dire state as in the Fifties, that’s palpable nonsense. Right before I went to college there were separate drinking fountains and bathrooms for whites and blacks at the Williamsburg, Virginia Greyhound Bus Station, one could hear the word “nigger” frequently, and racism, however covert today, was far more overt. While racism of course still exists, it has become far more demonized, socially unacceptable, and prohibited by law when it comes to legal equality. It would be foolish to think that things haven’t improved. (I am not of course saying that there’s no room for more improvement!)
But McWhorter’s main complaint is that concern for civil rights now centers not on the plight of the oppressed, but on the guilt of the oppressor, i.e., white people, especially males. Rather than actually doing something about poverty and racism, he says, white folks beat their breasts and compete with one another to demonstrate their moral virtue.
This of course doesn’t characterize everyone, since many are involved in real acts to promote equality, not just yelling on Facebook and Twitter. But I realized that there’s something to McWhorter’s plaint when I saw all the posts about Roseanne Barr and her racism on my Facebook page, where almost all my friends are liberals. What seemed to be happening was that many of the posters weren’t really trying to do something about the racism instantiated by Barr (and yes, I see nothing wrong with her having been fired), but simply showing that they were on the side of the angels. Roseanne is a racist! (The unspoken message, of course, is “I’m not!”)
This is McWhorter’s thesis, and I’ll quote:
This brand of self-flagellation has become the new form of enlightenment on race issues. It qualifies as a kind of worship; the parallels with Christianity are almost uncannily rich. White privilege is the secular white person’s Original Sin, present at birth and ultimately ineradicable. One does one’s penance by endlessly attesting to this privilege in hope of some kind of forgiveness.
. . . It would seem that for some, bemoaning that reparations aren’t happening is as active, vital, and self-affirming as making them happen, or, better, moving on and considering realistic strategies for forging change.
The self-affirming part is the rub. This new cult of atonement is less about black people than white people. Fifty years ago, a white person learning about the race problem came away asking “How can I help?” Today the same person too often comes away asking, “How can I show that I’m a moral person?” That isn’t what the Civil Rights revolution was about; it is the product of decades of mission creep aided by the emergence of social media.
What gets lost is that all of this awareness was supposed to be about helping black people, especially poor ones. We are too often distracted from this by a race awareness that has come to be largely about white people seeking grace. For example, one reads often of studies showing that black boys are punished and suspended in school more often than other kids. But then one reads equally often that poverty makes boys, in particular, more likely to be aggressive and have a harder time concentrating. We are taught to assume that the punishments and suspensions are due to racism, and to somehow ignore the data showing that the conditions too many black boys grow up in unfortunately makes them indeed more likely to act up in school. Might the poverty be the key problem to address? But, try this purely logical reasoning in polite company only at the risk of being treated as a moral reprobate. Our conversation is to be solely about racism, not solutions—other than looking to a vaguely defined future time when racism somehow disappears, America having “come to terms” with it: i.e. Judgment Day. As to what exactly this coming to terms would consist of, I suppose only our Pastor of White Privilege knows.
And, finally, this:
Another problem is that I am not sure that today’s educated whites quite understand how unattainable the absolution they are seeking is. There is an idleness in this cult of atonement, in that it cannot get whites what they want. I wonder if today’s atoners quite understand that “getting it” will not, for example, make Ta-Nehisi Coates like them any more than Marlon Riggs liked the graduate student and her friends despite their leftist politics. There is an Old Testament quality to the Coates preachings, for example. He is unmoved by the deaths of white firefighters during 9/11, uncomfortable seeing his son as a tot playing comfortably with white kids, and sees young white parents with their big strollers as white people taking up too much space as always. The degree of self-hatred—if sincere—is staggering in whites proclaiming how much they “love” this kind of scripture.
And all of this, ultimately, is often as condescending as nakedly dismissive views of blacks were in the bad old days. I doubt most whites truly think racism is so acridly pervasive and persistent in this country that a middle-class black man ought to fear his children playing with theirs, or look upon firefighters barbecued on 9/11 as mere racists getting their just desserts. Pretending to believe this sort of thing is insincere and insulting. It’s a pat on the head.
And where do you find this quasi-religious atonement as activism, where self-flagellation and demonization of the Right feed off of each other? It’s everywhere: Salon, HuffPo, the editorial pages of the New York Times, and, god help me, on my Facebook feed. I get to the point where I ask myself, when seeing the same kind of post from certain people for the gazillionith time, “Well what are you doing about it? Or are you just showing us how moral you are?”
I’m not exempt, either, as my actual acts to alleviate inequality are far too few. My only saving grace—is that the right phrase?—is that I don’t put up post after post about other people who have been tried on social media, found Ideologically impure, and cast into the Pit forever. Nor do I continually go after every act of Donald Trump. Once I’ve pronounced the man a narcissistic moron who’s ruining America, how many different ways can I say it? Yes, he commits act after stupid act, but need we kvetch about each one on social media? What is accomplished thereby? I’ll tell you what: people let others know that they’re on the side of justice. Far better to write letters to Congress, though of course those too have little effect.
But really, can you read McWhorter’s article and tell me that there’s no truth in it?
I saw this the other day and I agree. It is well stated.
The only comment I will make is, once again, the entry of the blame – in this case that white people’s self-flagellation is both insincere and ineffective- is placed on whites alone. As if there is no effort in the non-white community to feed this kind of self hatred, however ineffective and insincere it may be.
The message I have been getting for a long time now -from all, not just fellow evil white people- is that by virtue of being white I am guilty. I cannot escape it. But that message isn’t just coming from white people. It’s a kind of blood libel and it isn’t entirely self-inflicted, despite what this piece implies.
By the way, despite a tendency to see everything through a racists eyes, Coates is very good writer.
I don’t find Coates a particularly good writer. His prose is purple and overwrought, although that may be a function of his usual themes, viz. racial jeremiads. He’s also not careful with words and stretches for metaphors and slightly obscure references in an effort to punch-up his work. Or so I think.
Not that that makes his views any more or less valid, but I think the plaudits his writing gets are sometimes spurred by white guilt.
His style is not to everyone’s tastes.
I’ve not read that particular article, but I’ve been following McWhorter for years and have corresponded with him a bit. I agree with him on this.
He does a regular podcast with economist Glenn Loury at Bloggingheads.tv which you can find here: https://bloggingheads.tv/programs/current/glenn-show
Echoes of Jordan Peterson perhaps… first get yourself right with the world, understand it properly, then engage in reducing suffering (and not just moaning and handwringing about it, achieving nothing).
Nicely stated.
Surely this is tied up with identity politics? If virtue and vice are simply a matter of what group you were born into, then all you can do is atone. It is just a new form of Calvinism.
McWhorter’s an interesting case, one I’ve been following for a while, though I’ve kinda lost track of him lately.
He’s great on linguistics (I mean, at least as far as I, with a vague amateur interest, can tell). Politically, he started out as a conservative during the Dubya years, with a fellowship at the Manhattan Institute, something of a Shelby Steele protege as I recall. He started sliding left around the time of Obama’s first presidential campaign.
Screwed the pooch back then, though, when he had Michael Behe on his Bloggingheads show and treated him with kid gloves.
This is a well-written and thoughtful piece. I didn’t read the whole of it, but I agree with the thesis.
America can learn from its Northern neighbors when it comes to reparations. Native people and homosexuals have been paid large sums of money. At the same time, I don’t know if they really helped everyone and I know some Native American leaders were outraged. But here in America, we try to hide our blood soaked past. Genocide? Slavery? Who, us? Hell, we haven’t even officially apologized to our own Native American survivors. We’ve officially apologized for slavery and the internment of Japanese citizens during WWII, but other than that, not much has been done.
I agree that just giving out money to individuals isn’t the best way to make reparations, but we can and should do immeasurably better when it comes to fighting poverty and providing top-notch education. Poverty is the root of so many of societies evils, and it’s a feedback loop. There have been some policies that try to alleviate poverty (especially when Democrats were in control), but so far, everything we’ve done hasn’t even come close to alleviating our impoverished fellow citizens.
Education is the key to getting people out of poverty, and imo the way education is funded in the US is designed to keep people in the socio-economic class they were born into.
If education continues to be funded by property taxes, poor areas are going to continue to get poor funding for their education, and vice versa. Further everything Betsy De Vos is doing appears designed to make things worse.
We’re not perfect, and I’m worried about the plans our new Minister of Education has. However, currently here it’s schools in the poorest areas that receive the most government funding. The wealthiest schools are still in the wealthiest areas as most public schools ask for a standard annual donation (not compulsory) to provide extras in the curriculum. In wealthy areas that donation can be several hundred dollars. However, kids in poor areas, in general, get just as good an education as those in wealthy areas. There’s no need for our teachers to buy supplies for example, and all kids are able to get the books/stationery etc they need even if their families can’t afford them.
I don’t agree that it is designed to do so, but that is its effect.
Sorry. You’re right. I thought I wrote “appears designed”, but got it wrong.
I’ve written virtually the same thing about the system so many times that I’m starting to miss out words.
Typo: society’s…in my post.
Heather,
Yes, educational funding in America is the root cause of our poorly educated population. Ideologues like De Vos are both clueless and blind. Even the founding fathers knew an uneducated population was bound to elect a Trump.
There is also an anti-intellectual bias that runs deep in many communities. Many children grow up in a culture where education is simply not valued, usually only wealth is.
Ta-Nehisi Coates is another guy I’ve kinda kept an eye on, watching him bloom into a wonderful prose stylist back when he was writing a regular column for The Atlantic, something of a self-styled heir to James Baldwin. But since he’s gotten a dose of fame (won a National Book Award for his memoir) and become an acknowledged spokesman for the black community, he’s put on some blinders and stopped picking his spots for militancy.
I read a new piece of his about Kanye in The Atlantic a week or so ago. It was interesting, but a bit of muddle, I thought. Hell, even his belletristic prose seemed to be getting in the way of the story he had to tell.
Although I agree with much he says, John McWhorter made his bones as a “black apologist.” He has a history of attacking, and misrepresenting Coates’ theses.
Sometimes, when things like the Roseanne Barr foofaraw and the NFL’s ban on players taking a knee during the National Anthem arise in tandem, I think that, like worthy Samurai warriors, the Right and Left should pause, exchange swords, and bow respectfully before recommencing battle. 🙂
Not a chance. Both sides would try to fake it and stab the other when they weren’t looking.
Coates’ article on reparations is still on The Atlantic’s website and should be read for its exposition of how African Americans were kept from the housing market, the main source of middle class wealth in this country.
There is some truth to what McWhorter is saying but many white people, me included, want to help stamp out racism but are unwilling to devote a large part of our lives to the effort. After all, we only get one life to live. Most of the problem is due to racists like Trump and many of his followers rather than people like me. The fact that they are white does bother me, of course, but not so much that I feel responsible for their actions. It is certainly not practical for me to confront them individually and accuse them as racists.
I vote in favor of politicians and their measures that are trying to fix racism but I am not going to run for office in order to combat racism. I feel for the plight of black people but it’s going to be a long hard slog.
If McWhorter really thinks that little progress has been made since the 1950s, it causes me to want to disregard pretty much everything else he has to say on the subject. I consider that a sin far greater than that of non-racist white people seeking atonement.
“If McWhorter really thinks that little progress has been made since the 1950s…”
McWhorter doesn’t believe that, but he argues that Coates writes as though he (Coates) does.
I can only say that race and prejudice has been with us in America since the beginning, even before it was discovered when Columbus was pretending to find a way to the far east. Our actions since have been very uneven with positive and negative steps alone the way. I have no idea if we will ever solve the problems we have with it anymore than we will solve poverty or the homeless. We are currently in a period of setback and it is hard to feel good about any of it.
I have never considered myself privilege by being white but I also do not pretend to know how each black person in America thinks or feels they are being treated. We tried to create better educations by busing kids all over the place but that did not solve problems concerning poor education for the poor communities. Today we have worse conditions for poor people including many of the blacks and other minorities than before. As long as we continue to fail in this area we will never get out of this problem. Unless we educate all of our citizens equally we will be spitting in the wind. To get anything close to an equal chance in life in the modern world you must have a system of good and equal education. I would also add that part of that education should be to get racism out of the minds of those you are educating.
It existed here before Columbus came. He just brought that special European sauce.
I’ve read that the Left judges intentions, the Right judges outcomes.
I don’t think it was always this way, in fact twenty years ago the reverse might have been true.
My views on race have come mainly from actually knowing people of different races and having various types of training at work (e.g., legal, managerial, basic diversity issues). I was probably primed for some sympathy & empathy from the nightly news in the 1960s & 1970s and the TV comedy shows of those times that showed black people & white people in stories with essentially the same plot lines.
The “action” for everyday people can really just be about the “microaggressions,” even if you don’t believe in the concept.
While working in a black neighborhood, I made it a rule to smile and wave at everyone. I still smile and wave to every black person I see, but not white people here in the Midwest. I assume, rightly or wrongly, that the black person has a kind of “friend or foe” hesitation when encountering a white person where everyone else is white. My wave & smile are almost always (like 99%) returned. There are neurological benefits to smiling, both on the part of the smiler & smilee (?) so even if the other person isn’t suspicious of me, I’ve done a good thing for both of us. If they are feeling a bit unwelcome, I have just made them feel a bit more welcome. You don’t have to join the Peace Corps and give up a good career to smile at people!
If there are two open checkers at my local grocery and one is black, I choose the black one because I know that some of my neighbors are racist and there’s probably a bit of a bias going on in my local store due to my neighbors (trust me on this one).
Also, I try to keep in mind that black culture in the North is essentially Southern culture, so I make a point of acting more “Southern” in being considerate, opening doors, helping old ladies with shopping carts (not without asking first, of course) or whatever.
If you never see anyone of a different race, religion, nationality, size, sex, or physical ability in the course of the day, sharing on Facebook may be all you can do. Your counterpart who leads an equally bland life my see it.
… and I have to admit, not all my friends are like-minded on every issue. So when I forward something that might raise conservative/racist/FoxNews-viewing hackles, oh well….
Friendliness goes a long way.
Having traveled a bit, I can say ‘hello’ in many languages. When I meet someone where I live that I can identify as being from a specific language group, I greet them in their language to let them know that I want them to feel as comfortable in my country as I would want to feel when I’m in their country.
“Hello” is the only word I know in Korean!
Your comment reminds me of a story that’s become family lore. My aunt (one of my Dad’s sisters) was a wonderful, warm person, and, like the rest of the family, a bleeding-heart on civil rights. But very naive. In the Sixties she got a job downtown and would take a city bus to the office every day. One of the bus drivers was a black guy, and she decided she would let him know she wasn’t prejudiced by taking a seat in the front row and striking up a friendly conversation.
Right before she got off at her stop, he propositioned her.
My old man would tell that story at family gatherings every once in a while, just to tease her and watch her blush. 🙂
I’d like to see McWhorter in conversation with Coates. They are both interesting and worth paying attention to, IMO.
From 2008: https://youtu.be/tXjfZkJ2qos
I agree that education is a key but the change has to start with preschool and free daycare for poor kids. Quoting studies at childtrends.org:
In 2013, 72 percent of all births to black women, 66 percent to American Indian or Alaskan native women, and 53 percent to Hispanic women occurred outside of marriage, compared with 29 percent for white women, and 17 percent for Asian or Pacific Islander women.
Children in these situations start out so far behind they have little chance of competing with well of children. Without changing this situation thru government support we are all in for a bad future.
I know McWhorter just from his writings on linguistics, which I admire and enjoy very much.