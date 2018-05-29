Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Today we have what the Brits would call a “bumper issue” of Hili, with extra stuff.
It’s back to work in the U.S.; the three-day Memorial Day weekend is over, and it’s Tuesday, May 29, 2018: National Biscuit Day. We’re not referring to the British “biscuit” (what Americans call “cookies”), but these luscious Southern breadstuffs, which are fantastic. I don’t think any other country has the equivalent:
And if you eat too many (best served with red-eye gravy and sausage), you can participate in another one of today’s celebrations: World Digestive Health Day.
First, an update on The Donald’s self-aggrandizing Memorial Day tweet, which I posted yesterday:
This is a response, not really from a WWII veteran, but from a journalist.
Today’s Google Doodle is an animation and game honoring the Danish biochemist S. P. L.S. P .L. Sørensen (1868-1939), who invented the pH scale for measuring acidity—the concentration of free hydrogen ions. The scale ranges from 0, very acidic, to 14, very basic. (The pH of Coca Cola, by the way, is 2.5, which is very acidic!). Your job in the game is to look at the six displayed food items and click on the arrows that put them either on the acidic side (left) or basic side (right). It’s not too hard! I’m not sure why they’re doing this on May 29, which isn’t Sørensen’s birth or death dates, nor anything I can find connected with the invention of the pH scale.
On May 29, 1453, Sultan Mehmed II Fatih’s army captured Constantinople after 53 days of siege, finally ending the Byzantine Empire. And speaking of Coca Cola (or “Co-Cola” as they sometimes say in the South), it was on this day in 1886 that druggist John Pemberton placed his first ad (in the Atlanta Journal) for the drink. It began as a cure for his morphine addiction, and, sadly, he sold the rights for a pittance shortly before he died at 57. On this day in 1913, Stravinsky’s ballet score The Rite of Spring was first performed in Paris, provoking riots. Now, of course, it’s well loved classical music. On this day in 1919, Arthur Eddington and Andrew Claude de la Cherois Crommelin tested Einstein’s theory of general relativity, leading to its confirmation, although I heard this test wasn’t as good as people claim. For all mountaineers it’s a banner day, for it was on May 29, 1953, that Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first people to climb Mount Everest. Finally, on May 29, 1990, Boris Yeltsin was elected president of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic by the Russian parliament.
Notables born on this day include Patrick Henry (1736), G. K. Chesterton (1874), Oswald Spengler (1880), Bob Hope (1903), Tenzing Norgay (summited on his birthday!, born 1914), John F. Kennedy (1917), Peter “Boson” Higgs (1929), Paul R. Ehrlich (1932), mountaineer Doug Scott (1941), John Hinkley, Jr. (1955), Annette Bening (1958) and Melissa Etheridge (1961). Those who died on this day include Humphry Davy (1829), W. S. Gilbert (1911), John Barrymore (1942), Moe Berg (1972), Barry Goldwater (1998), Archibald Cox (2004), Dennis Hopper (2010), Doc Watson (2012), Walter Gehring (2014), and Manuel Noriega (last year).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, for once, isn’t kvetching! And she’s very cute in the cherry tree.
Hili: There are such moments.A: What moments?Hili: When I lack any reasons to complain.
Hili: Są takie chwile.
Ja: Jakie?
Hili: Kiedy brakuje mi powodów do narzekania.
Some tweets from Matthew. First, an amazingly cryptic katydid (watch the video):
I wish I had been this guy who was reading. What a treat!
I graduated in 1971, when facial hair was at its peak:
What I want to know is how they could tell males from females in macaws. I thought they were morphologically identical.
You all know this story about an immigrant from Mali to France who climbed four floors outside a building to rescue a dangling child. Watch the video:
Who he is:
He was granted French citizenship after saving the child (story here): a fitting tribute.
And a couple of humorous/sarcastic remarks about the situation:
A booby for your Tuesday enjoyment:
A medical fact you might not have known:
From reader Barry, who didn’t know that a dog could sing opera:
Finally, a tweet stolen from Heather Hastie, who has a new “Cats vs. Dogs” post with gobs of tweets. Listen to this lynx meow! (And look at the size of those paws! You know what that means.)
Those ‘biscuits’ look like scones! 🙂
PS In England it is Oak Apple Day…
http://projectbritain.com/calendar/May/oakday.html
Replace sugar in a scone recipe with salt & you have a U.S. biscuit.
Also, scones usually have butter and egg (I think), while biscuits have no egg and usually use lard or shortening like Crisco.
No, they look like scones but don’t taste at all like them. Scones are much sweeter.
I saw that story about the Malian refugee rescuing the kid in The Guardian and within a few seconds of reading it I thought to myself ‘I bet someone at this paper will write a column criticising Macron’s actions. Literally within the hour this article appeared in the CiF section:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/may/28/citizenship-france-mamoudou-gassam-emmanuel-macron-france-immigrants
Why don’t I stop going to The Guardian?
You should stop going to the Guardian, which is the HuffPo of the UK.
It is not only the Guardian. Macron’s action was criticized in France too. And in Switzerland. I did not look in other countries.
I imagine that the macaws can be sexed by looking at the medullary bone, found in avian (and dinosaur!) leg bones, which are important for helping lay down calcium during egg production and therefore would identify the bird as female.
Interesting! Thanks!
PS Also bithday of Louis-Jean-Marie Daubenton – colleague of Buffon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis-Jean-Marie_Daubenton
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
Domestic cats only meow to commumicate with humans, is this the same for lynx? Beast and Mr. Kitty, two of my cats who listened to this found it fascinating.
Not to take anything away from Mamoudou, but why didn’t the guy/woman up on the balcony with the kid haul him up?
I wondered about that!
In re Mr Gassana another from twitter:
Blue
Good one by Charles Pierce on the Omaha landing craft & Trump. The Appalling behavior continues today with the guy again attacking the Russian Investigation, saying Mueller’s team will meddle in the midterm election. Funny, I thought that was his thing.