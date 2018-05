Kew Gardens is a major player in plant conservation, and one of the remarkable things about the temperate house is that you get to literally brush elbows with some critically endangered plants, which you’d think any sane person would keep under glass or in a secured building closed to public (I strongly suspect though there are backups in such places). This picture is of the St Helena Redwood (Trochetiopsis erythroxylon; by the way, whoever came up with that name must have had a sadistic streak!) As the nearby sign informs, this species is extinct in the wild, with all cultivars descended from a single tree which survived logging because it was too crooked to be used for timber. Apparently dwarfism now persists in the descendants, while originally the species grew to 8 meters tall, with straight trunks.