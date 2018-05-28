White House letter redacted by English teacher, mostly improperly

This may seem petty, but Donald Trump’s inability to write, or even communicate clearly, is yet another black mark on the man and his Presidency. (Note: he does have a B.S. in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.) But, as reported by the New York Times, (click on screenshot below), a letter he wrote, “corrected” by a retired English teacher, has gone viral. Click on the screenshot below:
The letter below (enlarged for your delectation at bottom) was Trump’s response to Yvonne Mason, 61, a retired English teacher in Atlanta who had written the President asking him to visit the families of the victims of the Parkland, Florida, School shooting. While attempting to convince Ms. Mason that he had indeed responded, Trump, according to Mason, comitted a number of grammatical, capitalization, and stylistic errors. And, politically, the letter didn’t really satisfy Mason:
The letter she received did not address her concerns, she said. Instead, it listed a series of actions taken after the shooting, like listening sessions, meetings with lawmakers and the STOP School Violence Act, a bill that would authorize $500 million over 10 years for safety improvements at schools but had no provisions related to guns.
There was more, but she didn’t correct everything. “I did not mention the dangling modifier,” she said. “I focused mainly on mechanics.”
“Nation” was capitalized, so was “states.” Ms. Mason circled both.
However, a style manual for the federal government calls for capitalizing “Nation” and “Federal” when the words are used as a synonym for the United States. It says “State” should be capitalized when it is referring to the government or legislature. In letters from Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush that constituents posted online, words like “Nation” and “President” are capitalized.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The letter stood in contrast to other letters she has received from politicians, Ms. Mason said. Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, sent “beautiful” letters that struck a tone that “makes me more important than him,” she said.
In light of the government style manual, most of the errors, involving capitalization, seem to be Mason’s, not Trump’s. The letter isn’t all that bad, and surely wasn’t even written by Trump! Believe me, I’ve gotten much worse from undergraduate students here.
Nevertheless, people have posted this letter repeatedly in my Facebook feed as just another example of Trump’s stupidity and illiteracy. Yes, the man isn’t that bright, has the attention span of a gnat, and can’t seem to emit a single coherent sentence. But we have much larger problems with Trump and his administration than this letter, which was seized on by the many people unaware of the style-manual rules. These are the people looking for any excuse, no matter how trivial, to jump on Trump. They are some of the people who have been made unhinged by Trump’s election, acquiring TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Bigger problems: the lack of meaningful action on gun control, the Supreme Court, the complete mess in the Administration’s organization, the Muller investigation and Russia connection, the unsteady foreign policy, the despoliation and plunder of the environment and our national resources, ad infinitum.
There’s no need to go after stuff like this letter to demonize Trump: he’s demonized himself. But before you circulate this letter, read what the New York Times says.
Addendum:
Here’s another instantiation of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Ivanka tweets a picture of herself with her young son:
. . . and HuffPo brings out the outrage (click on screenshot):
When you’re demonized by the Left, there’s no aspect of your life that’s free from criticism and outrage.
Well noted, Jerry, thanks. I’ve had the same thoughts about the teacher’s “corrections.”
I’m guessing it is a concerned citizen just doing what she knows. I’m not sure what else you could call it. She is concerned about the shootings and wants the government to do something. The talking points babble returned to her does not get it so she reverts to what she knows, grading papers. I don’t see anything particularly wrong with it but the whole thing is sad.
I’m beginning to get more than a little irritated with this ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ canard that the right uses whenever anyone expresses disgust about him. It’s one of their two or three most common defense mechanisms, along with whataboutery/’hey, look over there’ and the insinuation that being anti-Trump is effectively snobbery against the poor working classes*.
It’s a typical tactic of the American right to pluck a single act of pettiness/overreaction/pearl-clutching from the news and imply that it’s what everyone on the liberal-left does. It’s what they do with campus idiocy(in the case of the latter there’s a veritable cottage-industry of YouTube channels that do nothing else). But that obviously doesn’t make it true, and the vast, vast majority of people who are anti-Trump are disgusted by him in a perfectly reasonable way. Calling criticisms of him ‘deranged’ is a cheap tactic, and to the extent that people are unprecedentedly disturbed by his ascension it’s only because he is so unprecedentedly appalling.
*Even though statistically speaking the poorest people voted Hillary.
a. I didn’t call all criticisms of Trump deranged; as you see; I have a huge list of them in my piece. The sign of “derangement” is singling out purely trivial (and in this piece, mistaken) criticisms as a way of further demonizing the man. And the derangement here is not so much the corrected letter itself, but the gleeful promulgation of it across social media as yet another way to denigrate Trump. You can bloody well apologize for saying that I called all criticisms of Trump “derangements” as a “cheap tactic.”
b. It’s maladaptive to get worked up about every little thing that Trump does or that Republicans do, as it makes it harder to try to find any middle ground or simply engage with Republicans.
c. I’m beginning to get more than a little irritated with your irritation. The fact is that Leftists sometimes overreact to the most trivial things about Trump, like what he eats or what his daughter tweets (see above), and that’s an extreme reaction that plagues both Democrats and Republicans.
Your comment is rude and uncivil: I am not a right winger.
I’ve been blocked by people on the left for pointing out their post asserting things about Trump isn’t factual (and supplied sources to prove it).
I consider myself to be liberal but I really hate to see the left using the same tactics as Fox News.
Both sides devolving to such a level will do nothing to better American politics.
One person told me it doesn’t matter, all that matters is that Trump be resisted.
I remember the constant vilification of Obama and Hillary for the most absurd and fictional reasons. Fox pilloried Obama for using dijon mustard on a hamburger. Then there were the Facebook stories of Obama’s FEMA concentration camps, “killarygate” and Pizzagate.
I don’t believe for a second that the sides are equal, Obama had two terms and zero convictions in his administration and that was with both houses against him. Trump isn’t even finished his second year and his administration is facing serious ethical and legal problems and convictions and that’s with both houses controlled by generally friendly Republicans.
It doesn’t do the left any good to spread hyperbolic nonsense. There is enough factual problems with Trump and the Republicans to be concerned with. The left needs to get support from the sane independent voters and voters who left the Republican party. They won’t be able to do that by becoming the left version of the Republicans.
I didn’t call you a right-winger and I wasn’t aiming my criticisms at you either. It was more an expression of general frustration at the ubiquity of a phrase that was expressly created to undercut criticism of Trump. And I agree that things like liberals gathering in the park to ‘scream at the sky’ after Trump was elected is just embarrassing. The problem is that the right invariably characterises all reaction to Trump along those lines. And while I think this letter is petty I don’t think it’s deranged either.
In my opinion the phrase itself is both unhelpful, with its glib reference to mental illness, and overused. I’ve heard every critic of Trump being described as suffering from ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ at some stage; especially credible critics like David Frum, Andrew Sullivan, Sam Harris, etc.
If any side has been noticeably altered by Trump’s election it’s the right, who have junked any moral standards they once had completely, and now spend their time insulting(and worse) John McCain or suborning once-sacrosanct conservative institutions like the FBI and the judiciary.
I must agree with everything you say and the Trump method of operation is now clear to many. Too bad it has taken so long for the media to stop feeding the beast. He always does the same thing whenever his failures and lies are made public. Always attack and degrade the message or messenger. His year long attack on the justice system, the FBI and nearly every aspect of government proves this MO better than any. The closer they get the louder he screams and we can only hope he is screaming all the way to the exit.
I get the sense that he’s been slowly normalised, just as his most vociferous critics feared. People barely bat an eyelid at his latest outrage these days. I hope I’m wrong.
Like who cares if he is grammatically correct or capitalised words that don’t need to be. The important thing is what did he say, what does what he say mean?
Unfortunately it means nothing. Trump is not going to help make our school shildren safe no matter wow eloquently he writes. I would much rather have someone use bad grammar, punctuation, and poor spelling to say they will get all assault weapons off the street, and mean it, Then to say what Trump sad and not mean it.
First, you can’t embarrass Trump or his supporters with this, so why try? Second, this sort of harping just convinces his supporters, and perhaps others, that he is being badly treated.
Ms. Mason reminds me of one of my former English (capitalization?) teachers whom (who?) I’d just as soon forget.
Is this teacher so stupid that she thinks Trump actually wrote this letter himself? I realise that many people want to criticise Trump and will do so for any reason or none, but this is so incredibly petty.
Yes, Trump has a degree from Penn, but it seems to have had no impact on him. I’ve watched an insalubrious number of his speeches since he first descended his gilded escalator into our presidential politics, but I’ve yet to hear him make a single historical, or literary, or even pop-cultural allusion. Even the signal events of his own lifetime — the Vietnam War, the civil-rights movement, Watergate, the end of the Cold War — seem to have left no mark on the man.
The only historical figures I’ve ever heard him mention are a pair of generals from the WW2 era, Patton and MacArthur. But all he seems to know of them (one, a crypto Nazi-symp who smacked battle-fatigued enlisted men under his command; the other, a would-be American Caesar) is that they’re popular figures with the authoritarian Right.
It’s stuff like this that will get Trump re-elected.
oh no, my sentence was not properly written.
therefore – things.
“stuff like this” means the teacher redacting the letter written by President of the United States and their staff.
In case that wasn’t clear.
sorry.
I think you’re right. Everywhere I go on the internet there’s a kind of humming, building irritation with the smugness and sanctimony of the illiberal left and people like this. They have no sense that democracy is a conversation where all sides try to convince each other rather than browbeat one another into agreement. And more than that it’s a kind of performance: they’re not really interested in what Trump thinks about their views on his grammar. They just want to make their social circle laugh and cheer.
I’ve said it before but these people might as well be working PR for Trump. They are the right’s most precious weapon.
But even so…isn’t it fundamentally pretty contemptible that so many people are swayed into voting for a man like Donald Trump on the basis that some campus students are obnoxious, or that some people on Twitter complain about white people doing yoga? Don’t principles matter? If you care about liberal principles, social tolerance, but you’re prepared to vote for Trump because the far-left behave badly then I’d say you don’t care about liberal values in the first place.
What I’m trying to say is that it’s possible to dislike identity politics and the extreme political correctness of the illiberal left while still thinking it contemptible that those things are enough to make anyone vote for a man like Trump.
Well put!
” “Nation” was capitalized, so was “states.” Ms. Mason circled both. ”
I love this sentence. This could be from The Onion.
As for the prescriptivist stunt pulled by the English teacher, I’ve got no patience with such grammar-Nazi bullshit — though it’s certainly true that, left to his own devices, Trump (the putative author of numerous bestsellers) couldn’t write his way out of a wet paper bag.
I just don’t see it as a stunt. As I already stated above, she was simply a person attempting to do her duty as a citizen. Writes to the president everyday it says. The problem is – she, like many others, right here on this site, know almost nothing about guns and maybe never saw one in her life. But she knows how to grade papers and that is what she falls back on when writing does not work.
This (i.e., the grammatical nitpicking)strikes me as how not to react. She has substantive concerns and is dissatisfied with how Trump is addressing them, and in that I completely sympathize with her. But she — and by “she” I think I mean all of us — should stay on that level of discourse, criticize his responses, and suggest alternatives. Again, I can sympathize with her frustration, but her form of response — regardless of whether her corrections were correct — just wasn’t helpful. As others have suggested, it makes those critical of Trump seem as petty as he. The grammar stuff is all such small potatoes. (Or is that “potatos?” I couldn’t resist that.)
As far as I can tell from her edits she found three errors. A missing comma, they failed to define “rule” and improper capitalization of the same words. Big friggin deal. I’m with PCC(e) on this – it’s is nothing burger.
The Ivanka hate is pure leftist nastiness and another reason why the Democrats will produce a ripple, not a wave, this coming Nov. They have learned nothing.
Rule isn’t even an error. He is answering at one level of detail. This is like saying that some want to overturn Roe is an error because you didn’t give the full citation. Is the comma after “levels”? That is not an error either.
Picayune is the word for all this.
Best description of Ivanka I’ve heard came from a woman comic: Between the whispery voice, and her non-sequitur mid-sentence smiling, Ivanka comes off like the saleswoman in an upscale lingerie shop.
A bit catty, I suppose, but accurate and funny. And, you ask me, funny goes a long way toward leavening mockery.
Especially when it comes to someone with an office in the West Wing and the title “Advisor to the President.”
Wait. What?! She has an official position? I did not know that. Sometimes, I swear, I prefer ignorance.
I don’t think the teacher’s criticism is so petty. If Trump or no one in his office can write coherently then we cannot expect them to think coherently. I’m glad the teacher posted this as it represents yet more evidence of how far our standards have slipped regarding the highest office in the land. I don’t see how publishing her corrections to the very inadequate letter justifies demonizing her as a “leftist” with otherwise only petty concerns for the so called Trump “Presidency”.
I agree that this petty nitpicking hurts the anti-Trump effort. I often reply to tweets that go too far. We have to choose our battles more wisely!
As far as shaming Ivanka to push her father into helping those children at the border, forget about it. That ship has sailed. Either Ivanka has no pull with her father or she doesn’t really care either. I would bet on the latter.
“You’re important. You need to be a part of this, you need to pay attention to what’s going on,” she said.
Sounds good, but we can be pretty sure that the gist of this message to her former students translates to: “Forget about thinking for yourself. You need to be as anti-Trump as I am.” Aside from her smug and unfounded sense of superiority in the grammar realm, I’m glad to know that this woman is no longer teaching.
Good call on this one, Jerry.
There are other markups of this letter out there that are much better. If you have “gotten much worse from undergraduate students here”, we are in trouble.
The English teacher affair reminds me of a story perhaps better known in Britain’s sceptered isle. Winston Churchill was once reproved for writing something in which a sentence ended with a preposition. “This is the sort of interference,” he supposedly responded, “up with which I will not put.”
Trump obviously did not write that letter personally: if he had, there would likely have been a few misspellings (as there often are in his tweets).
But I agree with Jerry here: focusing on such trivialities really distracts from the real pressure points of the Trump presidency.