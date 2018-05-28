Trump’s Memorial Day tweet: It’s all about him

Crikey, what a self-aggrandizing tweet from the U.S. “President”! It’s all about him.  He has not an ounce of empathy in him, and these are simply empty words for public consumption.

Jebus.

Seriously, people died for our great country so Trump could fix it? Gag me with a spoon.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm and filed under Trumpiana. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. W.T. Effingham
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 1:12 pm | Permalink

    As Dana Carvey’s character Church Lady would say, “We like ourselves, don’t we Spanky”.Come to think of it, there are several other replies she could rotate intermittently while conversing with the self proclaimed greatest human(?) ever.

    Reply
  2. darwinwins
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    Enough about those who died. I like people who weren’t killed in action. Let’s talk about me.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted May 28, 2018 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

      Yes and those prisoners, who needs that. It is fortunate that the dead are not around to see this. This cannot be what any of them fought for. The one disgusting truth about this country – anything can grow up and be president in this place.

      Reply
  3. mfdempsey1946
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 1:17 pm | Permalink

    Just the latest in the unending flow of obscenities from the Trump creature.

    Reply
  4. nicky
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

    Well, Mr Trump should be ‘Memorised’, did he not have his own Vietnam War battling veneral disease? A true great War Hero!

    Reply
  5. Barry Lyons
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

    And so it goes for the Sociopath in Chief.

    Reply
  6. bric
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

    As an antidote to this bathos, here is the greatest American Composer:

    Reply
  7. hownottogoextinct
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    “We can never truly repay the debt we owe our fallen heroes. But we can remember them, honor their sacrifice, and affirm in our own lives those enduring ideals of justice, equality, and opportunity for which generations of Americans have given that last full measure of devotion.” https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1001131488103030784

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: