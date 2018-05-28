Trump’s Memorial Day tweet: It’s all about him

Crikey, what a self-aggrandizing tweet from the U.S. “President”! It’s all about him. He has not an ounce of empathy in him, and these are simply empty words for public consumption.

Jebus.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Seriously, people died for our great country so Trump could fix it? Gag me with a spoon.