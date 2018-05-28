Trump’s Memorial Day tweet: It’s all about him

Crikey, what a self-aggrandizing tweet from the U.S. “President”! It’s all about him. He has not an ounce of empathy in him, and these are simply empty words for public consumption.
Jebus.
Seriously, people died for our great country so Trump could fix it? Gag me with a spoon.
As Dana Carvey’s character Church Lady would say, “We like ourselves, don’t we Spanky”.Come to think of it, there are several other replies she could rotate intermittently while conversing with the self proclaimed greatest human(?) ever.
Enough about those who died. I like people who weren’t killed in action. Let’s talk about me.
Yes and those prisoners, who needs that. It is fortunate that the dead are not around to see this. This cannot be what any of them fought for. The one disgusting truth about this country – anything can grow up and be president in this place.
Just the latest in the unending flow of obscenities from the Trump creature.
Well, Mr Trump should be ‘Memorised’, did he not have his own Vietnam War battling veneral disease? A true great War Hero!
And so it goes for the Sociopath in Chief.
As an antidote to this bathos, here is the greatest American Composer:
“We can never truly repay the debt we owe our fallen heroes. But we can remember them, honor their sacrifice, and affirm in our own lives those enduring ideals of justice, equality, and opportunity for which generations of Americans have given that last full measure of devotion.” https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1001131488103030784