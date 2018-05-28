Monday duckling report

So far so good: still eight ducklings. They all look good and seem quite vigorous. The family sleeps on the tree island at night; here they are in the a.m., with Honey not fully awake.

They’re eating well, too, now taking avidly to Cheerio crumbs, but still rejecting veggies. Honey is getting a decent amount of corn, but I await the arrival of my duck pellets this week.  As for Sir Francis, he keeps a decent distance from the others, and I throw him food now and then to keep him from encroaching. He’s also learned to avoid the sight of my fly net, which I brandish to stop his forays toward the family (I never hit him or touch him with it; it’s just a banner that I wave and shout, “Frank–NO!”)

Here’s the brood:

After meals, they all repair to the tree island, and Honey grooms herself. I think the ducklings emulate her and groom as well; it’s very cute.  Also, I saw the first dabble by a duckling today, who went bottoms up after a sinking piece of corn (successfully).

Here they’re all grooming:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 28, 2018 at 2:30 pm and filed under ducklings, ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    He’s also learned to avoid the sight of my fly net, which I brandish to stop his forays toward the family …

    Quite the operant conditioner there, eh boss? BF Skinner would be so proud. 🙂

    Reply
  2. Jeannie Hess
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

    Thank you for this post after the Trump Memorial Day post. I really need the happier stuff these days.

    Reply
  3. Taskin
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    Great pics! They are growing so fast and looking good 🙂

    Reply
  4. Colleen Milloy
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 3:55 pm | Permalink

    Love the duckling reports! Also cute to see the turtles hanging out with them all on the tree island.

    Reply
    • Rowena Kitchen
      Posted May 28, 2018 at 4:29 pm | Permalink

      Agreed. I was thinking that maybe Honey was adopting. She seems to be an exceptional mother.

      Reply
  5. Mark R.
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

    Hopefully we’ll get a photo of a duckling dabble before they get too big. Man, they’ve grown; you’re obviously feeding them well!

    Do you ever see tdurtle hatchlings? I’ve seen many adults in the pond, but no wee ones.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted May 28, 2018 at 4:23 pm | Permalink

      No, I’ve never seen a tiny turtle. About the ducklings: everyone says they’re bigger but I haven’t noticed. I suppose it’s because I see them so often I don’t really detect it.

      Reply
  6. phar84
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 4:19 pm | Permalink

    Never saw ducks as cute until now.

    Reply
  7. Heather Hastie
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 4:29 pm | Permalink

    Lovely! Honey and Hili are highlights of my day.

    Reply
  8. Glenda Palmer
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 5:41 pm | Permalink

    Going to use photo of Honey and ducklings in the pond as desktop picture for a while.

    Reply
  9. Liz
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 6:02 pm | Permalink

    I haven’t been on here in a number of days and it feels like I miss my family. Glad to see all of the ducks.

    Reply
  10. jhs
    Posted May 28, 2018 at 6:48 pm | Permalink

    Cute.cute.cute.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: