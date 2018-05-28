Monday duckling report

So far so good: still eight ducklings. They all look good and seem quite vigorous. The family sleeps on the tree island at night; here they are in the a.m., with Honey not fully awake.

They’re eating well, too, now taking avidly to Cheerio crumbs, but still rejecting veggies. Honey is getting a decent amount of corn, but I await the arrival of my duck pellets this week. As for Sir Francis, he keeps a decent distance from the others, and I throw him food now and then to keep him from encroaching. He’s also learned to avoid the sight of my fly net, which I brandish to stop his forays toward the family (I never hit him or touch him with it; it’s just a banner that I wave and shout, “Frank–NO!”)

Here’s the brood:

After meals, they all repair to the tree island, and Honey grooms herself. I think the ducklings emulate her and groom as well; it’s very cute. Also, I saw the first dabble by a duckling today, who went bottoms up after a sinking piece of corn (successfully).

Here they’re all grooming: