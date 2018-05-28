I get comments

Here’s a comment from one “Dominick” that arrived in the moderation box. I’m posting it here largely because Dominick claims to be a “mental health professional.” Tracing his email address, which of course I won’t divulge, I found that this is true. Do we really want people like this helping others become mentally healthy?
The comment was intended for my post: “Moving Naturalism Forward videos now online“. I reproduce it exactly as posted.
Free Will exist as does God. If mankind was living in an atopia we couldn’t handle it. The current state of affairs leaves one to question God while it is clear to me that our though and decisions are our own to be later scrutined by the man upstairs. Why? Because the human condition was created by a choice that was influenced by evil. As a mental health professional I see evil and mental health as a difference. Whether one buys into the Bible and it’s events or not there is a supreme being and a evil force at work. The human condition is a struggle and there is reasoning even in tragedy. Human reasoning can be likened by Thomas Aquinas but even above reasoning rains valid if it we’re known. I live in the mystery myself with faith hope and love. Just my humble opinion I don’t sell it. I respect others views.
“Just my humble opinion I don’t sell it.” I think there are two lies there. . .
Kudos to any reader who can figure out what this guy is saying.
Oh my days! I can’t figure it out! But, if he is a mental health professional, I hope he keeps his religion out of his work, as many conditions carry religious delusions; therefore, his religion doesn’t belong in his work.
Beautiful prose.
There is an evil force at work in this commenter’s spelling and prose.
“‘Just my humble opinion I don’t sell it.’ I think there are two lies there.”
To be fair to Dominick, I don’t see how he is being any less humble or more forceful than anyone else who gives their opinion in this site’s comments section. He was respectful and didn’t claim that those who disagree are somehow lesser beings or doomed to eternal hellfire.
This person is incoherent and writes at a level that a twelve year old could easily surpass.
Any interaction I have had with “mental health professionals” has shown them lacking competence from my viewpoint.
Taking the religion out of the equation…if his abilities as a mental health professional are anything like his abilities to articulate, his patients are in trouble.
It’d be useful if he could punctuate for a start? An incoherent ramble, I think he’s trying to say that good and evil coexist thanks to god. All I can say is if you’re thinks ng of giving Dominick a berth, make sure it’s a wide one? Having him near anyone would concern me.
*thinks ng should read thinking
Unleash Yvonne Mason!
Righto. This would be worthy of her talents. How someone with such cognitive deficits could be a (licensed?) “mental health professional” is beyond my ken.
I have this suspicion that anyone can call themselves a “mental health professional” even without an official qualification. Or a high school diploma for that matter.
He comes across as a mental health professional in the same way that I was a professional surgeon when I had my appendix removed.
Yikes, this may be a simple case of the lunatics taking over the asylum. Of course, a “mental health professional” could loosely describe a lifelong institutionalized patient. The writing is discursive and non-sequitur, the appeal to authority (Aquinas)is tautological and nonsensical. Dominick’s rambling is incoherent. All the signs indicate this is a patient, nurse’s asst., or possibly a janitor.
He is part an obscure Christian sect that does not believe in the existence of commas.
I wish all these Christians would stop having sects. We’ve got enough of them already.
Some even have sects in their apses. (Yikes! Did I really write that?)
Is it possible he is preparing the earth for the second comma of the savior?
What he is saying is “Jesus loves you” and through him and by him all things happen. It necessarily follows that this “religious health” practitioner charges his clients nothing since charging something for what another did is fraud. Yada, yada, yada.
“Human reasoning can be likened by Thomas Aquinas but even above reasoning rains valid if it we’re known.” This could be the most profound thought I’ve ever read. I’m going to post this above my monitor so that I can re-read it forever.
Right next to, “All your base are belong to us.”
This is exactly why we have a Secular Therapists Project
I will figure out what he is saying but you will have to pay a lot more than a “kudo”.
Catholic talk is indeed hard to figure out haha. Good luck everyone.
The human condition was created by choice that was influenced by evil. That statement would require a lot of unpacking before we could understand it. Mostly he is just making pronouncements and providing nothing to shed evidence or reason for these statements. If there is g*d or evil running the show please back it up with something instead of nothing.
Word salad, no meaning found. Even commas won’t help.
IF you can’t say it in English, you are not thinking clearly or coherently and you risk being perceived as “not only not right, but not even wrong” as physicist Wolfgang Pauli famously said.
Billy Graham was capable of grammatically correct English. this guy isn’t.
Atopia is a real word and Wikipedia says it can mean “an inhospitable location that cannot be turned into a dwelling-place.” So Dominick’s claim that “if mankind was living in an atopia we couldn’t handle it” is actually true.
But, assuming that Dominick really meant utopia, it sounds like he was inspired by Agent Smith in The Matrix.
Yeah, I had to look that one up as well. So, he might be crazy, but I learned something.
I can work out what he is saying because:
1) I’m a mental health professional myself (technically I teach other people to be mental health professionals these days)
2) I live in a religious country where its not totally unknown to hear folk talk this way–although maybe his first language is not English?
3) I did a degree in philosophy waaayy back before my current career path
He’s arguing the Manichean position–that earth is a proving ground for good and evil and that humans have free will so they can pick sides.
In addition he’s taking a position common in the catholic church and some versions of orthodx Judaism (Ben Shapiro recently argued this way) that reason is only a guide to truth because god underwrites it.
Rene Descatrs articulated a version of this (“God wouldnt deceive us if we are careful enough”) but its mainly ascribed to Thomas Aquinas as the guy says.
In Ireland, fifty years ago, psychology had a tough time arguing for the validity of its existence because of professional jealousy from the church.
In some places (UCC, for example) this was achieved by labelling it “applied psychology” and claiming clear blue water between it and the sort of things the church was doing. Things have moved on in a half century…well–they have here. But, perhaps not wherever this chap hails from.
Dont know if this helps?
Rob
Thanks, Helena.
It seems to me Dominick argues that the idea of religious evil is valid because it is the (valid) idea of evil.
Oh, and he seems to claim that having mental health problems is caused by “evil”, so basically – scary thought – Dominick is an active or inactive exorcist.
There are evidently two kinds of mental health professionals: ones that help people with mental issues and ones that are themselves mentally ill. It is clear that this guy is of the latter kind. But who pays them?
Its actually a fairly fluid piece of writing. Its opaqueness suits its content.
Basically he is saying that humanity would be unable to handle the knowledge that free will is a lie, then justifies free will through the original sin. If free will does not exist, god would not have punished us for making the wrong choice.
Its circular reasoning, but perfectly in line with conventional religious belief. I just find it wasteful to see a person steeped so deeply in their belief system they don’t even realize their assumptions can be questioned. Like the fish who doesn’t believe in water.
With my un-green-crayon-ing in brackets:
“If mankind was living in [a utopia] we couldn’t handle it.”
So all the suffering is necessary to keep us sane? Then what happens when we get to Heaven? 🙂
This was Authentic Frontier Gibberish, but here goes:
“Human reasoning can [reach the level of] Thomas Aquinas but even above reasoning [reigns truth] if it [were] known.”
Yeah, the ultimate truth above reasoning that reasoning could never attain. God-think!
Forward Dom’s email to Trump’s English teacher; let’s see what she thinks.
Aquinas?? I’m sure sick of *that* guy.
I too wondered about ESL, but …
I really liked the Autopia when I was a kid.
I imagine he’s getting at there is positive in negative if you can draw it out; as well as lessons can be learned such that failure can include successes. He’s just confusing it all by adding in irrelevant references to God and religious interpretation.
That’s my guess. If it’s wrong, I think my first statement holds true, nonetheless.
I read this any number of times and here is my very best shot at paraphrasing what this chap is saying….
“God probably has free will. However, if you are living in a tent you probably didn’t put it up yourself. If however you live in an apartment building your upstairs neighbor is probably listening in on you. Watch out! Why do you need to do this? Because the bastard upstairs is an evil sod. Because of this I am seeking the help of a mental health professional. Other options? -if you purchase a bible you just might be able to throw it at this neighbor, who for all you know could turn out to be Thomas Acquinas. It’s all a big mystery, but hey….we’re all entitled to our own opinion don’t you think?”
I think he might have been drinking. This reminds me of one of Aidan’s late-night comments … 😉
