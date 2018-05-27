The weaselly Pope Francis and his views on gays

The word “weaselly” is weighing on my mind again today, and Pope Francis is instantiating it well with his latest comments on homosexuality. As usual, he’s being conciliatory towards those the Vatican has historically demonized—and here I mean gays—and the press is lapping it up like a cat laps cream.
The latest news is about Francis’s comments to a gay man who was the victim of sexual abuse by a priest. As reported by CNN:
A victim of clerical sexual abuse has said that Pope Francis told him that God made him gay and that his sexuality “does not matter.”
Juan Carlos Cruz, a survivor of sexual abuse, spent three days with Pope Francis at the Vatican in April, in which he discussed his sexuality and the abuse he suffered at the hands of a Chilean priest.Describing his encounter with the Pope to CNN, Cruz said: “You know Juan Carlos, that does not matter. God made you like this. God loves you like this. The Pope loves you like this and you should love yourself and not worry about what people say.”
I assume this is true, but it’s bizarre that Francis says that God made Cruz gay, despite Vatican doctrine (below) that being gay is “intrinsically disordered”, and their position that committing homosexual acts is a “grave sin” that, unconfessed, will send you straight to the Barbecue Below. Why would God make someone who is “intrinsically disordered”? As some kind of test?
Before I comment on Francis’s hypocrisy, let me direct you again to the Church’s statements on gays (my emphasis):
From the Catholic Catechism in the Vatican Archive:
Chastity and homosexuality
2357 Homosexuality refers to relations between men or between women who experience an exclusive or predominant sexual attraction toward persons of the same sex. It has taken a great variety of forms through the centuries and in different cultures. Its psychological genesis remains largely unexplained. Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity,141tradition has always declared that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.”142 They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.
2358 The number of men and women who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies is not negligible. This inclination, which is objectively disordered, constitutes for most of them a trial. They must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided. These persons are called to fulfill God’s will in their lives and, if they are Christians, to unite to the sacrifice of the Lord’s Cross the difficulties they may encounter from their condition.
2359 Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection.
From a 1986 letter to Catholic bishops by ex-pope Ratzinger on the Vatican website:
In the discussion which followed the publication of the Declaration, however, an overly benign interpretation was given to the homosexual condition itself, some going so far as to call it neutral, or even good. Although the particular inclination of the homosexual person is not a sin, it is a more or less strong tendency ordered toward an intrinsic moral evil; and thus the inclination itself must be seen as an objective disorder.
Therefore special concern and pastoral attention should be directed toward those who have this condition, lest they be led to believe that the living out of this orientation in homosexual activity is a morally acceptable option. It is not.
. . . The Church, obedient to the Lord who founded her and gave to her the sacramental life, celebrates the divine plan of the loving and live-giving union of men and women in the sacrament of marriage. It is only in the marital relationship that the use of the sexual faculty can be morally good. A person engaging in homosexual behaviour therefore acts immorally.
To chose someone of the same sex for one’s sexual activity is to annul the rich symbolism and meaning, not to mention the goals, of the Creator’s sexual design. Homosexual activity is not a complementary union, able to transmit life; and so it thwarts the call to a life of that form of self-giving which the Gospel says is the essence of Christian living. This does not mean that homosexual persons are not often generous and giving of themselves; but when they engage in homosexual activity they confirm within themselves a disordered sexual inclination which is essentially self-indulgent.
As in every moral disorder, homosexual activity prevents one’s own fulfillment and happiness by acting contrary to the creative wisdom of God. The Church, in rejecting erroneous opinions regarding homosexuality, does not limit but rather defends personal freedom and dignity realistically and authentically understood.
. . . What, then, are homosexual persons to do who seek to follow the Lord? Fundamentally, they are called to enact the will of God in their life by joining whatever sufferings and difficulties they experience in virtue of their condition to the sacrifice of the Lord’s Cross. That Cross, for the believer, is a fruitful sacrifice since from that death come life and redemption. While any call to carry the cross or to understand a Christian’s suffering in this way will predictably be met with bitter ridicule by some, it should be remembered that this is the way to eternal life for all who follow Christ.
Got that? If you’re gay, suck it up and refrain from gay sex, no matter how much you suffer. After all, Jesus suffered too! And of course you want to go to Heaven, which you won’t do if you commit “sodomy”.
I don’t deny that Pope Francis has humane impulses towards gays; after all, I don’t think this gesture was simply public relations. But what is public relations is Francis’s repeated conciliatory statements about gays in the absence of his doing anything to change church doctrine about it. If God made gays and loves them, then you simply can’t call this a “disorder”.
It’s time that Francis, if he’s serious about this, does something to change church doctrine. He can try, you know, but he doesn’t: he simply makes highly publicized statements. The press loves this kind of stuff, for it gives the Pope a human face, and the press, by and large, is soft on faith. But it’s time they held Francis’s feet to the fire, telling him to put up or shut up. After all, he still doesn’t want gays to be priests:
In a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops Monday, the pope warned against admitting candidates with “deep-seated” gay tendencies or those who engage in “homosexual acts,” the Catholic News Agency reports. Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, president of the Italian bishops’ conference, confirmed the remarks in a press conference Thursday, according to the agency.
“If you have even the slightest doubt, it’s better not to let them enter,” Francis said of aspiring seminarians with gay “tendencies,” according to Vatican Insider, an Italian site covering the church.
This isn’t a new stance for Pope Francis or the church overall, as the church has long held that men with “deep-seated,” as opposed to “transitory,” attractions to the same sex are not suited for the priesthood. Francis reiterated that policy in a 2016 document. Still, there are many gay men who are priests, and they, like heterosexual priests, are expected to remain celibate.
The Catholic church won’t change its dogma, I think. Rather, they’ll just hold onto the antiquated ideas of yore, resigning themselves to losing America and Europe (except for Poland), and placing their hopes in Africa and South America, where Catholicism is rife and homophobia is still deeply entrenched.
I wish the press would stop buying Francis’s talk and start asking when he’s going to walk the walk.
There’s a simple explanation for this, well covered by Frank Zappa in his song “Dumb All Over.”
There’s one I really, really like on the subject, but the name and artist is eluding me (I have a shockingly bad memory for names). It came out about three years ago. I remember the main phrase, “Take me to church,” but I don’t know if that’s the title of the song.
The problem is that Christianity and Judaism explicitly condemn homosexuality. For christ’s sake the bible says sex between two men is punishable by death. The pope is trying to reconcile a belief system made when humanity was barely out of the stone age with modern, fact-based knowledge about gay people.
I witnessed this first hand growing up in catholic schools. The church’s toxic attitude towards same-sex love led to dysfunctional attitudes and the molestation of children.
It’s enough to make one pine for the short lived days of Ratzinger. Somehow nobody could find it in their hearts to be sympathetic toward Pope Palpatine.
Of course, his job before he became pope was head of the Office for the Inquisition. For those who didn’t know, no, I’m not joking. The name of the office was renamed at the beginning of the 20th century for public relations purposes, but it’s still there and he was in charge of it for years.
What have they been saying often lately? The fish rots from the head. Having so many gays does help reduce that other problem a bit.
Sorry but pay attention: he is a jesuit. His language is adapted to the circunstances (a person abused by “our clerics”) and also gay. IN NO MOMENT the Pope tells to the victim YOU CAN LIVE YOUR SEXUALITY. God wants you to be gay (so that you suffer and keeping your chastity earn merits to heaven), Pope wants to be so (I want if god wants) and you must love yourself (accept the cross: but NO SEX. CHASTITY!!!).
Is the art of tell things to the limit without moving a finger to change the aberration of the “catholic doctrines”.
Be sure: only Science showing evolution and epigenetics in sexual behavior and MANY MANY social fight will compel Catholic Church to silence their monstrosity. I know them deeply (studied theology).
“Heavens and earth will end, but my words never”.
I agree. It’s a very Jesuitical bit of “pastoral counsel,” and in keeping with his other statements quoted in this post. Suffering in silence to emulate Jesus, valorizing suffering for some imaginary ideal is a great way to get credulous people to shut up and become passive, become quietists and pietists. I recall that, in a Catholic context, many voiced complaints, large and small, were met with an “Offer it up.” But, of course, that sort of thinking isn’t exclusive to Catholicism or Christianity.
The Catholic Church survived historically by maintaining the hierarchy. They concentrated on converting kings and queens, who then declared their fief Catholic and ordered everyone to convert. Then the people are taught they were born into the life God wanted for them and to accept their lot. It was very useful to the ruling classes, so they continued to support the Church.
Oh, so now we have “erroneous opinions”.
That is what I would call an erroneous claim.
And changing doctrine meants THE END OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH. Because they, born in Aristotelian-Platonic world cant accept evolution, but a static worl revelated by GOD to them. “Church cant be wrong nor induce sheeps to an error”. Tradition meants that a doctrine repeated during centuries cant change because turned part of revelation (Ill send you the Holly Spirit. He will teach you everything).
“Start asking when he’s going to walk the walk.” As the faaaaabulous RuPaul song goes, the pope will have to ‘sissy that walk’.
I am in a charitable mood today. I do not know what is in the Pope’s heart regarding gays or divorce or priests in the Catholic Church. Maybe he would like to see doctrinal changes in these areas. If he does, he is smart enough and political enough to realize that directly demanding change would incite civil war within the Church, with his side very likely losing. Conservatives in the Church disdain him. Under the best of circumstances changing Church doctrine is a mighty task. By saying some nice things about gays, he may be setting the groundwork for a future pope to take decisive action as, he would hope, the Church becomes more liberal in attitude. Remember, it was not too long ago that people like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton stated their opposition to same sex marriage. When public opinion changed they could not stop talking about how ardently they supported it. I am not saying that this will happen to the Church hierarchy, but it could. But the time is not right for the Pope to push for doctrinal change, if that’s what he secretly wants. Perhaps the time will be right in several decades or never.
As I noted above, the Pope is a highly divisive figure. His leadership could collapse if he attempt to go further to the left. This article discusses how he became divisive.
Which means that the pope puts the survival of the church above years of suffering by a number of people in the church.
I’m so tired of Catholics who say this Pope is great:
Pope tells bishops not to accept gay seminarians: report
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis warned Italian bishops this week to vet carefully applicants to the priesthood and reject anyone they suspected might be homosexual, local media reported on Thursday.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pope-homosexuality/pope-tells-bishops-not-to-accept-gay-seminarians-report-idUSKCN1IP36J
I see this differently. I think the pope is going as far as he can to welcome gays into the church, given that so many Catholics and especially the church hierarchy are so conservative on the issue. He can’t get too far out ahead of them; they won’t follow. But he can start moving in that direction. This isn’t as much as I’d like to see, but I think it’s as much as he can realistically do now.