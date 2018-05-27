Sunday’s duck report

I’m happy to report that all eight ducklings are still alive and appear to be in good nick, though another male has arrived at the pond, so that Frank, Hank, and Henry (Hank and Henry are indistinguishable) are all there. The good news is that Honey seems to have established dominance over all the males, including the obstreperous Frank, chasing them all away if they get too close This means that the ducklings eat in peace. She is a great mother.

Here are my growing duck-tending supplies. Today I tried mealworms, corn, crushed Cheerios, oat shredded wheat, and quick-cook oatmeal. Honey ate some corn, for which she dabbled, as well as mealworms, and the ducklings ate mealworms (by far their favorite), but had a little crushed Cheerios as well. They seem to like oatmeal a little, but it sinks too fast in the water to do much good.

Honey and all eight of her offspring:

The three males: Hank, Frank, and Henry. I wonder how many mallard drakes will show up? They know that this pond is the McDonald’s (or McDonald Duck’s) for waterfowl.

The ducklings like to walk around and forage on the rapidly-expanding patch of lily pads. It’s really cute.