Reader’s wildlife video

When I met Tara Tanaka in Florida in April, I told her that my favorites among her many wildlife videos were those showing wild ducklings leaping from their nest box to join their mother on the ground. In response, she edited this video just for me (with narration!), and I’m touched. It shows what happened when three different species of ducks laid eggs in a single nest box, but only one mother incubated them. (If you have questions about this, Tara may respond in the comments).  Be sure to enlarge the video.

She adds this:

In this video I mentioned that we had an alligator appear when our very first Black-bellied Whistling ducklings were jumping from this box – here is that video: vimeo.com/125943891.

Tara’s Vimeo page is here, and her flickr page is here.

  1. Barry Lyons
    Well done! I enjoyed that.

  2. GBJames
    I’m reminded of clowns climbing out of a little car.

  3. Christopher
    Superbly done. Things like that make me wonder why people needed to invent a heaven when it’s clearly all around us, and even better than fiction anyhow.

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Absolutely delightful. Not sure what happened to the adapted wood ducks.

  5. Blue
    Aaaaw ! .That. is just, Ms Tanaka,
    the darlingest ! My … … my !

    Thank YOU for this work of yours !

    Blue

