Astronaut Alan Bean confronts a Moon-landing denialist

Astronaut Alan Bean (born 1932), the fourth person to walk on the Moon, died yesterday at age 86. His moonwalk was in 1969, and, after participating in the Skylab program, he retired in 1975 to devote himself to painting. Here’s a photo of him on the Moon during the Apollo 12 mission:
Bart Sibrel is an infamous Moon-landing denialist who has made ludicrous movies about his theory that the CIA faked all the landings; the Wikipedia article linked to his name details some of the problems with Sibrel’s ideas. He’s also confronted several of the astronauts, asking them to swear on the Bible that they went to the Moon. (Sibrel appears to be religious, as you can see in the Buzz Aldrin video at bottom, so I don’t know what he thinks when someone like Bean actually does swear on the Bible! Would he change his mind? Clearly not!).
At any rate, here’s a video posted by Bo Gardiner showing Sibrel asking Bean to swear on the Bible that he walked on the Moon (after looking at pictures of Sibrel, I think he’s wearing a wig here). The video notes:
By misrepresenting himself as a legitimate “documentary” filmmaker, Bart Sibrel (famously punched by Buzz Aldrin) invaded Alan’s home in 2004 and took advantage of the astronaut’s down-home gentility. Even as Sibrel’s nasty craziness became increasingly obnoxious, Alan generously humored him. But the easygoing gentleman had his limits, and he showed this creep the door with the most gracious of f-yous.
It’s beyond my ken why people think that all the Moon landings are fake, as that would be an expensive piece of fakery! And why would the CIA fake this? (I could look up why Sibrel thinks this, but I can’t be arsed as he’s a bull-goose looney).
Sibrel’s most famous confrontation was with Buzz Aldrin, described by Wikipedia below and shown in the video. Aldrin, who I believe was in his eighties when he was confronted, threw a heavy punch at Sibrel. I can understand why an astronaut who risked his life to perform this risky feat would be really pissed off when confronted by a jerk like Sibrel, but I can’t countenance physical violence. Still, watch the video below, which shows you the religious motivations underlying Sibrel’s endeavors (as you can hear on this and other videos, Sibrel asks “Do you think you can get to Heaven without repenting?”).
Sibrel confronted several Apollo astronauts, who did not respond positively when they realized that they were being challenged on their accredited achievement of landing and walking on the Moon.[1 The most infamous incident involved Apollo 11 crew member Buzz Aldrin. According to Aldrin, he was lured to a Beverly Hills, California, hotel on September 9, 2002, under the pretext of an interview on space for a Japanese children’s television show. As he was leaving the hotel, Sibrel was there requesting that he swear an oath on a Bible that he had walked on the Moon.
When Aldrin refused, Sibrel followed him and said “you’re the one who said you walked on the moon when you didn’t”, and then called Aldrin “a coward, and a liar, and a thief”. Aldrin, after asking Sibrel “will you get out of my way for me?”, reacted by punching Sibrel in the jaw, while being recorded by Sibrel’s camera crew. Sibrel later attempted to use the tape to convince police and prosecutors that he was the victim of an assault. However, it was decided that Aldrin had been provoked and no charges were filed. Many talk shows aired the clip, usually siding with Aldrin’s response. Sibrel said later that he wrote a letter of apology to Aldrin for speaking to him harshly.
Before this incident, Sibrel had interviewed Aldrin in a hotel room, as shown in Sibrel’s film Astronauts Gone Wild. During the interview, after Sibrel confronted Aldrin with a videotape containing, according to Sibrel, newly discovered footage from the Apollo 11 mission, Aldrin replied: “Well, you’re talking to the wrong guy! Why don’t you talk to the administrator at NASA? We were passengers, we’re guys going on a flight.”
Who would have thought back in the 1970s that we’ll soon return to a time when no living human has walked on the moon?
I disapprove of violence, but I must confess to a feeling of satisfaction when that delusional creep got clocked.
The Aldrin-Sibrel incident took place in 2002. Sibrel was demanded that Aldrin be arrested and charged. The Santa Monica DA said he was looking into it. I imagine the meeting went something like this:
“Bart Sibrel, 38 years old, 6-2, 250 pounds told national hero Buzz Aldrin, 72 years old, 5-10, 160 pounds, that he was ‘a coward, and a liar, and a thief’ Whereupon, Aldrin punched him. What should we charge Sibrel with?”
I met Jim Lovell about 15 years ago at his restaurant in Lake Forest, north of Chicago. He co-owned it with his son. Unfortunately, it closed in 2015.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/lake-forest/news/ct-lfr-lovells-closing-tl-0409-20150407-story.html
He was often at the restaurant. A beautiful and kind man. He came to our table. I have no idea what he said to us. I think I mumbled a few words to him. I was starstruck. I think I did thank him for saving 1968 – something a lot of people do (see Apollo 8). Also something about the Earthrise photo. I think he had heard those comments thousands if not millions of times but smiled and was incredibly gracious.
I imagine I would act similarly in the presence of Buzz Aldrin.
To read as soon as I get it – Rocket Men by Robert Kurson about the Apollo 8 mission.
Check out this report about an event at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry with the three Apollo 8 astronaut (Anders, Borman, Lovell) all of whom are still alive.
https://chicagotonight.wttw.com/2018/04/09/apollo-8-astronauts-recount-historic-mission-rocket-men-book-launch
The obligatory Mitchell & Webb video:
Excellent!
Never heard of this clown. Was he working for Trump? If not, I’m sure that Trump would hire him in a minute. He could back up Giuliani any time.
The US had most excellent reasons to fake it. They were behind in the highly symbolic race to the stars with Soviet Russia, who had set one record after another.
They didn’t fake it, of course, because they pulled it off, thanks to Nazi Engineering and a few decades of extra research in rocket technology lifted from Operation Paperclip, and the “Great Patent Heist” which infused the US with German patents.
The risks behind faking it would have been far, far greater than any potential reward.
Why would it have cost $135B (or whatever the stupid shit said) to the US taxpayers if they faked it? I suppose he would say that NASA, the astronauts, and whoever pocketed the money in order to maintain the charade. He should get together with that flat earther who recently launched himself in his own rocket to get a better view.
I’d never heard of this idiot, but then Moon Landing Fakery is not a topic I follow.
It must be hard in the US to be confronted with someone wanting you to swear on the Bible. I couldn’t do it because it would be dishonest. If you’re in the UK, northern Europe etc. you just say you’re an atheist, but in the US that’s problematic if you’re a public figure. Admitting such a Terrible Thing would make headlines and prompt a hate campaign.
Punching the fu€kwit was wrong.
I think swearing at a bible would be okay but swearing on it, no.
Violence is wrong in regards to social civility. But being hominids…
I’m not so sure. After all, we all know that Kubrick faked the lunar scenes in 2001. Rather than shooting them at a studio in England, they were really filmed on the moon.
And research has found out by modeling that it is unlikely that a conspiracy the size of NASA would last more than 5 or so years, IIRC.
But that does not matter, since other research on conspiracy theory seems to say that they will be with us forthwith [ http://www.digitaljournal.com/tech-and-science/technology/research-confirms-echo-chambers-on-twitter-exist/article/521413 ]. But fortunately not at a high frequency, < 10% deluded at any given time [ http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20180416-the-myth-of-the-online-echo-chamber ].
I believe I have also seen research that claims those who associate are mostly dynamically attaching and detaching, meaning the meme is the persistent phenomena.But I cannot find it now.
My main objection to Aldrin’s punch is that it wasn’t followed by an uppercut.
But he did show he’s a natural lefty — he led with his right.
Bean was far more patient than I would have been, even being the confrontation-avoiding chicken that I am. I admit it, I’d have hit the prick too.