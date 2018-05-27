Astronaut Alan Bean confronts a Moon-landing denialist

Astronaut Alan Bean (born 1932), the fourth person to walk on the Moon, died yesterday at age 86. His moonwalk was in 1969, and, after participating in the Skylab program, he retired in 1975 to devote himself to painting. Here’s a photo of him on the Moon during the Apollo 12 mission:

Bart Sibrel is an infamous Moon-landing denialist who has made ludicrous movies about his theory that the CIA faked all the landings; the Wikipedia article linked to his name details some of the problems with Sibrel’s ideas. He’s also confronted several of the astronauts, asking them to swear on the Bible that they went to the Moon. (Sibrel appears to be religious, as you can see in the Buzz Aldrin video at bottom, so I don’t know what he thinks when someone like Bean actually does swear on the Bible! Would he change his mind? Clearly not!).

At any rate, here’s a video posted by Bo Gardiner showing Sibrel asking Bean to swear on the Bible that he walked on the Moon (after looking at pictures of Sibrel, I think he’s wearing a wig here). The video notes:

By misrepresenting himself as a legitimate “documentary” filmmaker, Bart Sibrel (famously punched by Buzz Aldrin) invaded Alan’s home in 2004 and took advantage of the astronaut’s down-home gentility. Even as Sibrel’s nasty craziness became increasingly obnoxious, Alan generously humored him. But the easygoing gentleman had his limits, and he showed this creep the door with the most gracious of f-yous.

It’s beyond my ken why people think that all the Moon landings are fake, as that would be an expensive piece of fakery! And why would the CIA fake this? (I could look up why Sibrel thinks this, but I can’t be arsed as he’s a bull-goose looney).

Sibrel’s most famous confrontation was with Buzz Aldrin, described by Wikipedia below and shown in the video. Aldrin, who I believe was in his eighties when he was confronted, threw a heavy punch at Sibrel. I can understand why an astronaut who risked his life to perform this risky feat would be really pissed off when confronted by a jerk like Sibrel, but I can’t countenance physical violence. Still, watch the video below, which shows you the religious motivations underlying Sibrel’s endeavors (as you can hear on this and other videos, Sibrel asks “Do you think you can get to Heaven without repenting?”). Sibrel confronted several Apollo astronauts, who did not respond positively when they realized that they were being challenged on their accredited achievement of landing and walking on the Moon.[1 The most infamous incident involved Apollo 11 crew member Buzz Aldrin. According to Aldrin, he was lured to a Beverly Hills, California, hotel on September 9, 2002, under the pretext of an interview on space for a Japanese children’s television show. As he was leaving the hotel, Sibrel was there requesting that he swear an oath on a Bible that he had walked on the Moon. When Aldrin refused, Sibrel followed him and said “you’re the one who said you walked on the moon when you didn’t”, and then called Aldrin “a coward, and a liar, and a thief”. Aldrin, after asking Sibrel “will you get out of my way for me?”, reacted by punching Sibrel in the jaw, while being recorded by Sibrel’s camera crew. Sibrel later attempted to use the tape to convince police and prosecutors that he was the victim of an assault. However, it was decided that Aldrin had been provoked and no charges were filed. Many talk shows aired the clip, usually siding with Aldrin’s response. Sibrel said later that he wrote a letter of apology to Aldrin for speaking to him harshly. Before this incident, Sibrel had interviewed Aldrin in a hotel room, as shown in Sibrel’s film Astronauts Gone Wild. During the interview, after Sibrel confronted Aldrin with a videotape containing, according to Sibrel, newly discovered footage from the Apollo 11 mission, Aldrin replied: “Well, you’re talking to the wrong guy! Why don’t you talk to the administrator at NASA? We were passengers, we’re guys going on a flight.”