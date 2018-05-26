UNH professor brags about having disrupted Dave Rubin’s talk

Joelle Ruby Ryan is a senior lecturer in women’s studies at The University of New Hampshire, and according to their Twitter profile (I’m using Ryan’s preferred pronoun) is a trans woman. Ryan teaches these courses: Introduction to Women’s Studies, Gender, Power, and Privilege, and Colloquium: Transgender Feminism. They are (is?) one of the people who disrupted Dave Rubin when he tried to have discourse with the audience at Ryan’s university (see my post here).
And Ryan is bragging about their disruption. Ryan’s tweet, which includes Rubin’s tweet, is below.
In fact, Rubin was literally begging for discourse, civil or otherwise, but couldn’t have much because of the angry students and professors, some of whom simply shook noisemakers or tried other kinds of interruption. (See my post here; Rubin’s event also had to be moved because students blocked the original venue.) Regardless of what you think about Rubin, Ryan had no right to disrupt him; Ryan lies about the reason for the disruption, and Ryan unconscionably brags about trying to shut down free speech.
They (and I mean Ryan) shouldn’t be teaching at UNH. It’s one thing for young students, who perhaps haven’t learned about the First Amendment, to disrupt a talk (although they should still be removed and possibly disciplined); it’s another for a professor—a role model—to brag about it. She of course has the right to brag, but not the right to disrupt, and Ryan’s behavior and subsequent braggadocio is reprehensible.
No, Ryan didn’t “do something right.” In fact, it’s the complete opposite.
One of these days, some conservative or otherwise leftist-hated speaker is going to totally control his or her meeting. Have security people on hand who will capture and expel all disrupters and establish complete order in the room. That person will immediately gain enormous respect from the public at large.
I look forward to that. The people trying to exercise the heckler’s veto should be warned that they are trespassing, then prosecuted to the fullest possible extent if they continue with their behavior. The only way this is going to stop is if there are real consequences, including fines and jail time.
I think it should be the UNH administration’s responsibility to maintain order and to discipline both students and professors violating university rules.
I agree that they/she/zhe should not be teaching at a public university.
An invited speaker has no authority to bring private security on campus; that’s the administration’s responsibility.
I’m sure many invited speakers would like to have opponents turfed out, and supporters coddled. Whole idea sounds heavy-handed and authoritarian to me (though I don’t doubt that, by dint of that alone, it would be enormously popular with a certain segment of the public).
Didn’t that happen several months ago at a Sargon speech in London or thereabouts? AntiFa invaded, got punched, etc. Then at the end, a big Black security guard “escorted” a White AntiFa protester off the property in a not so gentle manner
How ’bout the old colloquial contraction “they’s”?
This is the first time I’ve read something where the author earnestly tried to use “they” as a singular pronoun (even though he slips up once and uses “she” instead).
I have to say, I find it painful to read and occasionally confusing (not sure if Jerry intends to mean all protesters or just Ryan in some cases).
Kudos to PCC(E) for attempting to be respectful to his subject, but there has to be a better solution. Maybe “zhe” or some other neologism will become standard… I honestly think it would be better (or at least clearer!).
Speaking of the reprehensible removal from the stage the NFL has done the same to the players with their nonsense of standing for the anthem. It is also reprehensible kissing of the Trump ass. So maybe they will have a slave ship standing by to provide that return trip to somewhere for any behavior they do not like. I think it’s time for boycott by the players.
RE the NFL. Although I see this kneeling controversy in toto as a silly Tempest in a Teapot, both sides have a point.
The players because, well, they’re right – there IS a problem in our country and they are drawing attention to it. Good on them and because of their bully pulpit, they help keep our attention on a real problem. I support them.
The owners however, also have a point – these are their employees and when they are suited up and on the field they are on the job. Employers have the right to restrict certain civil rights of their employees while they are working. It isn’t often wise to do so (that’s the case here, IMO) but they do have an argument.
html oops after “they are on the job”.
We are all employees of some kind or another. So what? Any employee who wants to take away any of my rights will not be my employer for long. I think maybe you have an entirely different understanding of your civil rights than I. The only example I can think of off hand, where you lose some rights the rest of us have is if you join the military service.
Now since the owners have ordered the players to either stay in the locker room or stand if they come on the field maybe they can win if they take it to court but I am not a lawyer. We will see. Some tried to keep others from burning the flag…how did that work out?
Randall, I’m sure you know that first amendment rights only impose limits on government action. A private employer may restrict many civil rights while on the job.
Randall,
So if I’m an employer and one of my employees is on TV– at work and in uniform– and they say “Gays and lesbians should all be rounded up and shot,” I shouldn’t be able to tell them that behavior is not acceptable on the job and they need to stop?
What I’d have rather seen from the NFL was for them to make it clear to the public that the players were protesting repeated and systemic abuse, not the military.
The demonstrations by the players has nothing to do with the military. They are demonstrating the treatment, the shooting of innocent African Americans by the police.
The whole buisness of playing the national anthem at their football games was the NFL’s commercializing their connection with the military. Before they began that association they did not play the song at games.
The whole “disrespect the military” trope is a red-herring (created by the Obfuscator-in-chief to rile up his resentful base). It’s rife with irony, too, given that Cadet Bone-spurs not only dodged military service himself, but has disrespected POWs and Gold-Star families). Sanctimonious patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel, as Sam Johnson sorta said.
The whole country does sanctimonious patriotism pretty well. It gives our politicians an easy way to manipulate voters. Virtually every political campaign consists mainly of each candidate trying to beat the other’s level of patriotism. “Well, that’s nothing! Even my farts are red, white, and blue!”
True, that since the owners are not state actors, there’s no First Amendment issue. But I think there are free-speech and freedom-of-conscience interests at stake (just as there are when a private university no-platforms an invited speaker).
Would you be as sanguine if the owners required the players to pray aloud before games, or to say the Pledge of Allegiance? What if they required the same of spectators as a condition of buying a ticket? The Fist Amendment has nothing to say about those scenarios either.
I’ll only repeat what I wrote above; “Employers have the right to restrict certain civil rights of their employees while they are working. It isn’t often wise to do so (that’s the case here, IMO) but they do have an argument.”
The NFL are totally within their right to control their players and their broadcasts. We’ve often noted in these very pages that there’s no guaranteed platform. The NFL has undoubtedly made its decision based on the perceived positions of its customers with Trump putting his pudgy fingers on that scale. If we have any complaint it is with the NFL customers. I believe polls have shown that they are overwhelmingly against the players kneeling during the playing of the anthem. I wish the NFL had more guts and supported the players’ protests but completely understand that they’ve made the right decision from a strictly business point of view.
As long as they have made the right decision from a business point of view. That’s pretty good. So as long as a pole of mostly old white guy fans is good with it, it must be right. On the other hand, around 70 percent of their employees are African American and that could come back to bite as well. Even picking cotton by hand kind of fell out of favor eventually. Shooting innocent African Americans might also someday.
NFL owners have always been wusses. Hell, they fancy themselves to be rugged individualists and rock-ribbed capitalists, but they were whipped into socialist submission (sharing of all television revenues) by former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.
I could be wrong, but I think in the past, the players didn’t even take the field until AFTER the Anthem was played. They were not required to be on the field for the Anthem until the military started advertising on the broadcasts. So once again, its all about the $$$
Yeah, all about the Benjamins as Puffy and Biggie and Kim put it.
I am pretty sure you are correct. The DOD became involved in all kinds of recruiting efforts with the military and the playing of the anthem at the NFL games became a big part of it. In some cases soda and beer companies got involved in these efforts as well. Over in NASCAR it became so involved the military services were sponsoring race cars for a while. In the modern American world of the all voluntary military they must be very resourceful. For the NFL owners it is all about $$$ but for the military it is about getting recruits.
For that matter, why is the anthem played at all at sporting events? And now the mawkish “God Bless America” at baseball games. It’s enough to keep me away.
My theory is it covers up a lot of consciousness or lack thereof. It also is interesting to see the draft dodger in chief make the loudest noise about standing for the damn song. I personally stay away from the parades and other flag waving events, especially this time of year. Kind of makes one sick at the phony over acting.
I could get behind playing Woody’s “This Land is Your Land” before a ballgame (though I’d never insist on anybody else’s standing or singing along).
I am reminded of when Natalie Maines criticized President Bush. Fans of the Dixie Chicks stopped supporting them. When you are in the entertainment business, you can lose a lot of money if you offend your fans. Perhaps speaking your mind is more important than money. NFL is in the entertainment business and has to consider this.
Not being sarcastic, but are you comparing NFL players to Dave Rubin?
I think I’m comparing free speech to free speech. And also, what the players are demonstrating about is every bit as important to anything David Rubin or anyone else has to say. What do you mean – comparing Rubin to NFL players? I don’t even understand the question?
I don’t understand what the NFL protests have to do with the Dave Rubin incident or why you brought up the NFL in this context. The only connection I could see is that both Rubin and the NFL players are trying not to be silenced.
I believe you answered your own question.
I’m something of a contrarian around here in maintaining that audience members have every bit as much a free-speech interest in expressing their opprobrium for a speaker as others in the audience have in expressing their approbation. But even I draw a bright line between disapprobation and disruption. (That’s a bright-line rule for doctrinal purposes; it will often call for fine-line application in determining what constitutes “disruption” in a given factual context.)
In the campus setting, since it doesn’t constitute a traditional public forum, I think school administrators would be within their authority to require that all audience members sit quietly during a presentation, and that they be given a period of time before or after the speech in which to express their sentiments, pro and con.
What I think would offend free-speech principles — and, on a public university campus, would violate the First Amendment — would be for a student group to invite a controversial speaker (say, the National Lawyers’ Guild inviting a socialist, or the Young Republicans inviting MiYi) and allowing student supporters free reign to applaud and cheer, while prohibiting those opposed the opportunity to boo or hiss or jeer.
Free speech in the United States — particularly free political speech, the heartland of the First Amendment — has been a traditionally boisterous affair, dating back to this nation’s founding. It doesn’t require the politesse of Emily Post.
^what he said
I agree with regard to heckling at political rallies. It tests the speaker’s mettle, if nothing else. Attempts, like Ryan’s, to deprive others from hearing what a speaker has to say are disgraceful, however.
The only meaningful reason this should be of interest right now is the response of Democratic politicians to this trend. If they don’t start publicly distancing themselves from the ctrl-left, they are handing out free talking points to the Republicans. Center right people who are uncomfortable with Trump need to hear explicitly that Democrats are focused near the center left and might be a safe place to protest Trump.
As long as “distancing themselves” means “speaking out against”, I agree.
Yes. If we expect politicians on the right to speak out against their fascists, the left needs to speak our against theirs.
So again, what exactly is they teaching and what credential has they to teach anything, other than being transgender?