UNH professor brags about having disrupted Dave Rubin’s talk

Joelle Ruby Ryan is a senior lecturer in women’s studies at The University of New Hampshire, and according to their Twitter profile (I’m using Ryan’s preferred pronoun) is a trans woman. Ryan teaches these courses: Introduction to Women’s Studies, Gender, Power, and Privilege, and Colloquium: Transgender Feminism. They are (is?) one of the people who disrupted Dave Rubin when he tried to have discourse with the audience at Ryan’s university (see my post here).

And Ryan is bragging about their disruption. Ryan’s tweet, which includes Rubin’s tweet, is below.

We did something right! Glad we were able to disrupt this man's hate speech as much as possible. He is nothing but a provocateur and "civil discourse" with him is impossible. https://t.co/a2LRn3OQUZ — J Ruby Ryan (@DrJoelleRyan) May 2, 2018

Truly the wildest crowd I’ve ever spoken to. Every @TPUSA person In the audience was respectful, decent and open. The protesters screamed, used noisemakers, interrupted, robotically chanted and did everything possible to stop the free exchange of ideas. Our work ain’t done… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 2, 2018

In fact, Rubin was literally begging for discourse, civil or otherwise, but couldn’t have much because of the angry students and professors, some of whom simply shook noisemakers or tried other kinds of interruption. (See my post here; Rubin’s event also had to be moved because students blocked the original venue.) Regardless of what you think about Rubin, Ryan had no right to disrupt him; Ryan lies about the reason for the disruption, and Ryan unconscionably brags about trying to shut down free speech.

They (and I mean Ryan) shouldn’t be teaching at UNH. It’s one thing for young students, who perhaps haven’t learned about the First Amendment, to disrupt a talk (although they should still be removed and possibly disciplined); it’s another for a professor—a role model—to brag about it. She of course has the right to brag, but not the right to disrupt, and Ryan’s behavior and subsequent braggadocio is reprehensible.

No, Ryan didn’t “do something right.” In fact, it’s the complete opposite.