Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a to-be-hot Saturday in Chicago: May 26, 2018, and National Blueberry Cheesecake Day. I’m a purist, and prefer mine plain, though with a bit of arm-twisting I can tolerate cherries on top. It’s National Sorry Day in Australia, a day of contrition for the horrible way the European settlers treated the aboriginal people.
As you’ve probably heard, yesterday’s referendum for repealing the anti-abortion part of the Irish constitution gave a resounding “Yes!”. Good news! Grania, our reporter on the ground in Ireland, will give a full report in a bit.
Ten years ago yesterday, the Phoenix Lander successfully touched down in the polar regions of Mars. Although it completed its mission in August, and gave up the ghost in November of 2008, it was successful as all the data planned for collection was in fact collected. Here’s a tweet from Mission Control at the moment of touchdown. I can only imagine the angst and then the glee in that room:
On this day in 1857, Dred Scott, the escaped slave who petitioned the Supreme Court for his freedom, only to have the Court rule (on March 6) that neither Scott nor any other person in America of African descent could be citizens, much less be absolutely free of slavery, was finally freed by his original owners. His freedom, though, was short-lived: he died of tuberculosis in September of 1858. On this day in 1868, the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson ended with his aquittal by a single vote. On this day in 1896, Nicholas II became the last Tsar of Russia; he and his family were of course executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918. Here they are, photographed in 1913 or 1914. I don’t favor monarchies, but killing royal families is just out:
On this day in 1897, Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula was published. On this day in 1998, two events occurred: the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Ellis Island, the immigration gateway for millions (including my maternal grandparents) belonged mostly to New Jersey, not New York. Also, the first National Sorry Day was held in Australia (see above). I think such a day is great, but it has to be accompanied by provisions to overcome segregation.
Notables born on May 26 include Al Jolson (1886), photographer Dorothea Lange (1895), Peggy Lee (1920), Miles Davis (1926), Levon Helm (1940), Stevie Nicks (1948; she’s 70 today!), Sally Ride (1951), Lenny Kravitz (1964), and Zola Budd (remember her?) in 1966.
Dorothea Lange took many iconic photos of poverty during the Great Depression: here’s one of them:
And, once again, what may be Nicks’s greatest performance, an impromptu accompaniment to a tape while she was being made up for a Rolling Stone Shoot:
Notables who died on May 26 include the monk Bede (735), Samuel Pepys (1703), Jimmie Rodgers (1933), Edsel Ford (1943). Martin Heidegger (1976), Art Linkletter (2010), and Zbigniew Brzezinski (2017; I once sat at a table next to that of Brzezinski and his family in a Chinese restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is a bit arcane in her words. Malgorzata explains:
“Ecosystem” is a fashionable word. You do not have countryside, forest or a meadow any longer. You have “ecosystem” (which, of course, humans are destroying). Hili wants to follow the fashion but she means that when you are out in nature you have to be observant: any moment something edible (a mouse) can show itself, or something dangerous (an alien dog) can chase her.
Hili: One has to have open eyes.A: On what?Hili: On the ecosystem.
Hili: Trzeba mieć oczy otwarte.
Ja: Na co?
Hili: Na ekosystem.
From Matthew. A heartbreaking photo taken 74 years ago today.
A gray fox is serenaded by a scrub jay.
Watch the video: so many mayflies that they show up on radar:
What a great job! I’m fostering too, but my charges go back to nature, not to other people.
Not a face!
See?
A nice video showing inertia.
From Heather Hastie. Bats are our friends!
A tenacious kitten:
And a noble kakapo from Heather Hastie:
One of my small claims to history:
I work for a company that manufactures valves. I was privileged to design and build some of the valves in the TEGA experiment on the Phoenix lander.
In the Grey Fox video, what was moving the water about? Didn’t look windy from the foliage, except for some curious vertical lines (grass?) in front of the other larger basin, and they weren’t moving all the time.
I asked and this was the reply:
“Optical illusion actually. Sun, wind and moving tree limbs reflected in the water give that appearance. Actually still.”
Dred Scott, thought to be the worst decision by the supreme court until modern times. Andrew Johnson, probably the worst decision by Abe Lincoln. What it was like during the Depression, an example of what Pinker was talking about. You do not have to measure that picture.
It looks like a strong yes across the country with Donegal taking back it’s title from roscommon on voting no on referendums.
First result is Galway East 60.2% Yes 39.8% No
http://www.thejournal.ie/constituency-results-4035220-May2018/ For more results as they come in.
Sorry, Jerry, but we differ on this one: Nicholas II. Killing royal families is no worse than killing poor families, especially if the royalty are arrogant killers and the poor are oppressed pawns. Also, I do not think the circumstances surrounding the assassinations imply a Bolshevik policy for their elimination.
The “Nicholas II of Russia” Wikipedia entry says Nicholas II “was given the nickname Nicholas the Bloody by his political adversaries due to the Khodynka Tragedy, anti-Semitic pogroms, Bloody Sunday, the violent suppression of the 1905 Russian Revolution, the executions of political opponents, and his perceived responsibility for the Russo-Japanese War.[refs] Soviet historians portray Nicholas as a weak and incompetent leader whose decisions led to military defeats and the deaths of millions of his subjects.[ref]” It doesn’t bother me that Marie Antoinette was beheaded either, at least not as much as injustices like the internment of Japanese in California during WWII and the collateral hardship and deaths it may have caused.
So then…you are more a g*d of the old testament?
You’ve completely misunderstood me. I never said killing royal families was worse than killing poor families; I said killing royal families was OUT. Did you even read what I wrote.
Killing anybody is out, as I don’t believe in the death penalty, espeially when exercised in this way, and really, do you think it was also okay to shoot and bayonet the Tsarina, the daughters, Alexei, and the retainers? Do we differ on that, too?
Maybe we differ in whether we think bad rulers should be executed rather than imprisoned (or exiled), but I’m eagerly awaiting your answer about whether you think it was okay to execute the whole family.
And you could admit that you misunderstood what I meant while you’re at it. After all, I never compared royals versus poor families.
You shouldn’t kill poor families either.
Thanks for the Stevie Nicks. Wow.
Great for Ireland! First passing gay marriage and now supporting the rights of women. Freeing themselves from the oppressive, abusive yoke of Catholicism.
All the unwanted children born when abortion was illegal probably made much easier targets for sex abusing priests. Too bad for you priests!
To be honest, when I saw the two fingers holding the crane fly larva, it looked to me like some weird defecation.
Say, you know who killed the Czar and his ministers while Anastasia screamed in vain?