Out in Iowa, reader Randy Schenck touts the benefits of a water bath for birds:

If one ever wonders how birds and water mix, do what I did. Put a rock fountain in the yard, very close to the house. Then just turn it on and wait. The examples here are Cardinalis cardinalis and Turdus migratorius. I try to get photos while the bathing action is in progress so you can see the water flying. It is very easy to see in person but a bit harder to capture in photos while shooting through the window. Birds line up on a hot day for this and they really go nuts. Good entertainment. The bath is self-cleaning and the water never runs out.