Reader Colin Franks (Instagram page here, Facebook page here, website here) has graced us with another batch of lovely bird photos. The IDs are his.

California Quail (Callipepla californica):

Black-headed Grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus):

Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechial):



Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas):



Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum):



Tree Swallow (Tachycineta bicolor):



Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis):



Redhead (Aythya americana):

Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta):

Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus):