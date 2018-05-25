Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Colin Franks (Instagram page here, Facebook page here, website here) has graced us with another batch of lovely bird photos. The IDs are his.

 California Quail (Callipepla californica):

Black-headed Grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus):

Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechial):


Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas):


Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum):


Tree Swallow (Tachycineta bicolor):


Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis):


Redhead (Aythya americana):

Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta):

Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus):

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 25, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Stephen Barnard
    Posted May 25, 2018 at 7:36 am | Permalink

    Excellent

    Reply
  2. Rita
    Posted May 25, 2018 at 7:50 am | Permalink

    CF is a great photographer!

    Reply
  3. Mike Lewis
    Posted May 25, 2018 at 7:51 am | Permalink

    Absolutely stunning. Thank you.

    Reply
  4. eheffa
    Posted May 25, 2018 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    Avian Artistry!

    Great work Colin!

    -evan

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: