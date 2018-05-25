Reader Colin Franks (Instagram page here, Facebook page here, website here) has graced us with another batch of lovely bird photos. The IDs are his.
California Quail (Callipepla californica):
Black-headed Grosbeak (Pheucticus melanocephalus):
Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechial):
Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas):
Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum):
Tree Swallow (Tachycineta bicolor):
Western Kingbird (Tyrannus verticalis):
Redhead (Aythya americana):
Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta):
Eastern Kingbird (Tyrannus tyrannus):
Excellent
CF is a great photographer!
Absolutely stunning. Thank you.
Avian Artistry!
Great work Colin!
-evan