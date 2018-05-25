Pinker’s latest TED talk: Is the world getting better?

In case you don’t have the moxie to read Steve Pinker’s two latest books—The Better Angels of Our Nature and Enlightenment Now—you can see a summary of both in Steve’s new 18.5-minute TED talk. Posted three days ago, it concisely summarizes his theses that the world is getting better in almost every measurable way, that many liberals hate this progress as well as the general notion of progressivism, and that pessimism about the future is dangerous. He also analyzes what’s responsible for the progress he documents with endless data, and discusses why people simply don’t recognize that progress. It’s a good talk, dotted with humor, and also shows some defensiveness that’s come from Steve’s books being attacked by anti-progressives like the dolorous John Gray.
It’s hard to imagine that there are those who, in the face of data like these, think that the world’s getting worse. Yes, we face new challenges like global warming (these are discussed in Steve’s latest book), but would you choose, say, to have lived 200 years ago rather than now? You’d be a fool to make that choice.
I liked how he didn’t even mention the Enlightenment until after 12 minutes – yes I’m a Pinker fan.
I think the audiobook is on its way to me…
Oh one criticism of all this fatality data – I don’t think he compares it to injury data – one could argue yes, there’s fewer fatalities- but that doesn’t mean there must be fewer, or less serious injuries.
His point still stands, but I’d still like to see…
I like how he’s condensed his message and added a response to his detractors. I wish his delivery was more relaxed.
I had the fortuitous circumstance of both the audio and hardcopy coming available for me via two disparate library systems simultaneously. I first read The Language Instinct back in the mid nineties and have perused most of Dr. Pinker’s books since. I recommend all, even though I found some aspects of linguistics a bit “dry” for my tastes.
Progress does not make the nightly news clips and journalist don’t stand by for the next good news story. It is up to us to know and understand how much better off we are today than our parents and theirs and more. You could get some of this from history but who has time for that…boring. Pinker reminds all of us to chill out and stop following chicken little or Trump down the rat hole.
I haven’t read Pinker’s new book (but want to; I’ve been a Pinker fan for years), and so I don’t know what to make of the attached item. To be clear: I haven’t attached it because I agree with it. I bookmarked it with the intention of examining it later (after I read the book). But if anyone wants to take a whack at it now, here you go:
