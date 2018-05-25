Friday: Hili dialogue

Good day, friends; it’s Friday, May 25, 2018, and the beginning of a three-day weekend in the U.S. (Memorial Day). But there’s no rest for Duck Tenders; the little ones need to be fed.
It’s a great culinary holiday for humans: National Wine Day, and I may crack a bottle of aged Rioja. Douglas Adams fans will also know it’s Towel Day, and if you know that you may want to celebrate another holiday today: Geek Pride Day.
On this day in 1521, the Diet of Worms ended (I bet the participants were greatly relieved when they could eat real food) when the Holy Roman Emperor, Charles V, declared Martin Luther to be an outlaw. On May 25, 1878, the Gilbert and Sullivan opera H.M.S. Pinafore opened in London. Exactly 17 years later, Oscar Wilde was convicted of homosexual behavior (“acts of gross indecency”) and was sentenced to two years in prison, which broke him.
A banner day in the history of teaching evolution; on this day in 1925, John Scopes was indicted in Dayton, Tennessee for teaching that humans evolved. This day in 1955 saw the first ascent of Kangchenjunga (8,586 m.), the third-highest mountain in the world (do you know the second?). A British expedition led by Charles Evans put Joe Brown, George Band on the summit on this day, followed by Norman Hardie and Tony Streather on May 26. On May 25, 1961, John F. Kennedy declared before Congress that the U.S. would put a man on the Moon before the end of the decade. We did! Here’s what he said (the Moon part starts at 2:22):
On May 25, 1977, Star Wars was released in theaters. I still haven’t seen it. And on this day 7 years ago, Oprah Winfrey aired her last show after 25 years on television. No tears from me.
Today’s Google Doodle (below) celebrates the Chinese-American cinematographer James Wong Howe, nominated ten times for an Oscar (he won twice, for Hud and The Rose Tattoo). From C|Net:
Howe worked on more than 130 films during his career, including the 1934 comedy-mystery The Thin Man. The movie, nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, was added to the US National Film Registry in 1997, having been deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
Howe, who served as cinematographer on the movie, was honored Friday with a Google Doodle on the anniversary of the film’s release.
. . . This doodle was scheduled to run a year ago, but was withheld out of respect when Hurricane Harvey struck the South.
“Though we don’t usually run Doodles more than once, Howe left such a unique and indelible mark on American cinema that we decided to run the Doodle this year on the anniversary of the release of one of his most notable works,” Google said in a statement.
Notables born on this day include Edward Bulwer-Lytton and Ralph Waldo Emerson (both 1803), Bill “Bojangles” Robinson (1878), Igor Sikorsky (1889), Beverly Sills (1929), and Anne Heche (1969). Those who died on this day includes William Paley (1805), photographer Robert Capa (1954), and Sloan Wilson (2003; father of Group Selection Fanatic David Sloan Wilson).
Capa was a brave man, and one of the few photographers who went ashore with troops on D-Day, snapping pictures under fire. Here’s the US. landing on Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944:
Hili: The more I think the more pessimistic I am.Cyrus: Stop thinking.
Hili: Im dłużej myślę, tym bardziej jestem pesymistyczna.
Cyrus: Przestań myśleć.
Up in Winnipeg, Gus is enjoying the balmy weather:
Grania says that this is an important use of Twitter. When you vote you will see the results:
The Monty Hall problem, whose solution (switch doors if you see one that you didn’t choose opened without a prize behind), is counterintuitive. I’ve never seen the problem instantiated in real life beyond the game show, but here it is. Many people still don’t believe you should switch doors, but I will bet anyone $50 (one person) that it’s the best strategy. Switching burritos gave this guy a higher chance of getting the steak.
What should have been the Trump/Kim Jong-un summit coin. I tried to order one of the real ones yesterday, but the website was overloaded.
From Matthew. LOOK AT THOSE BIRDS!
What is a group of wolverines called?
Drosophila costumes! One has a white-eye mutation.
Vestiges of evolution:
A sarcastic remark:
And a burning question:
From reader Barry:
And from reader Dennis:
Great – down the mountain Wikipedia rabbit hole…
… Stephen Fry reads HHTTG – you will not be disappointed. Get the audio book.
The “sarcastic comment” on the Pacific reminds me of the line from “Atlantic City” that was so beautifully delivered by Burt Lancaster: “The Atlantic ocean was something then. You should have seen the Atlantic Ocean in those days.”
Both those Oscar-winners shot in black & white. The Rose Tattoo, adapted from the Tennessee Williams play of the same name, was filmed here in Key West, on Duval Street, a block from where I now sit.
Edward Bulwer-Lytton — of “it was a dark and stormy night” fame. The annual competition to see who can write the worst opening line for a novel bears his name.
On behalf of fly culture, I’m offended by those drosophila costumes.
The second highest, of course, is K2, known only by its surveyors designation (Karakoram 2). A pyramid of stone, much harder than Everest.
(It is also reputedly known as ‘Keitu’ but that is just the local rendition of ‘K2’).
There was an attempt made to name it Mt Godwin-Austen after ??the surveryor-general of India?? but the name didn’t stick.
By the way, the average height of the Karakorams is considerably higher than the average height of the Himalayas.
cr
(Why no native name? I would conjecture because, unlike Everest and most notably Kanchenjunga, it is not visible from any inhabited area).
cr
I’ve just checked Wikipedia, I’d better correct an error, Godwin-Austen was an explorer and a surveyor in the Survey of India but never Surveyor-General.
cr
Dog nostrils have similar slits that alter circulation of air and odorant molecules in the nose, and thus maximize scent detection and spatial localization.
The solution to the Monty Hall problem sheds its counter-intuitive nature, I think, if one imagines a stage with 10 doors. After you’ve made your pick, Monty opens eight and offers you a swap. The problem is the same — only the odds have changed (from 2-1 to 9-1) — but most people intuitively grasp the advantage to switching.
The key, of course, is that Monty knows which door has the goat behind it and purposefully avoids opening it.
After analyzing it, I don’t find it counter-intuitive. Monty is actually improving your odds as much as he can. Your original pick only had a 1/3 chance of being correct, 2/3 chance it was one of the other 2 doors and Monty just told you, if so, which one of those it must be.
cr
Interesting that the wolverines are in the same place but are still maintaining a healthy and somewhat regular personal space. They really don’t like other members of their own species. I can relate.
The poster doesn’t mention *why* you might wear it when faced by the Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal.
It’s because it is so mind-bogglingly stupid, it assumes that if you can’t see it, it can’t see you.
Insert joke here comparing this to the quality of argument and logical thinking on the internet.