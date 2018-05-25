Evergeen State, facing budget crisis, cuts positions and downgrades services

From the conservative website Campus Reform comes a memo sent to the faculty and staff of The Evergreen State College (TESC) on Tuesday. It’s from John Carmichael, Chief of Staff and Secretary of the Board of Trustees in the Office of TESC’s president. In case you can’t read it, it shows the result of the continually declining acceptance and lower enrollment at TESC which, I think, is the direct result of the Authoritarian Left taking over the place, with the resulting fracas, departure of Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying, and negative national publicity. Parents, even progressive ones, don’t want their kids going to a place peopled with thuggish, authoritarian students, faculty who are but overgrown children, and a President (George Bridges) without a backbone.

To summarize, TESC are cutting 24 faculty lines, partly by now renewing the contracts of adjuncts (aka wage slaves). They’re also eliminating 19 staff positions that are currently vacant. Further, they won’t be able to support college theater, library and media support will be reduced, and they can’t do in-house equipment repair of computers and AV equipment. They also won’t be able to fill vacant custodial positions, which will further begrime the campus.

It’s a pity that marginal schools like TESC (it has a 95% acceptance rate) have to learn lessons the hard way, but schools like Yale, Harvard, and Middlebury College don’t suffer, for their reputation and lower acceptance rates guarantees that they’re not suffering like TESC. But believe me, I won’t be sad to see TESC go down the tubes. They’re getting what they deserve.