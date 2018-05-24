Trump calls off Singapore summit with North Korea

Matthew sent me this tweet from the verified White House Twitter account, which contains the letter from Trump to Kim Jong-un calling off next month’s summit with North Korea. Take it with a slight grain of salt, as it’s so recent that news sources haven’t yet reported it. (UPDATE: It’s been verified by the Guardian.)

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "It is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting." pic.twitter.com/3dDIp55xu1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 24, 2018

This is after Kim Jong-un curtailed talks with South Korea, but also blew up the tunnels to an underground nuclear test site. I’m not sure what the “latest statement” from Kim was that prompted this letter, but both sides were spoiling for a cancellation from the get-go.

Although I predicted that any talks would go nowhere, I didn’t predict that, once scheduled, they’d be canceled.

Do I approve of Trump’s decision? Not really. While I’m pretty sure that nothing would have come of this meeting, as there is no way the DPRK would have given up its nukes, and that country has a long history of abrogating agreements, I would have like to have seen, just out of interest, what was on the table. The only thing I worried about was that Trump would be too mercurial and stupid to see through any promises the DPRK would make.

Well, we’re apparently back to square one—or rather, square zero.

If this proves to be some kind of hoax, I’ll be sure to let you know.