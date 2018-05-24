Trump calls off Singapore summit with North Korea

Matthew sent me this tweet from the verified White House Twitter account, which contains the letter from Trump to Kim Jong-un calling off next month’s summit with North Korea. Take it with a slight grain of salt, as it’s so recent that news sources haven’t yet reported it. (UPDATE: It’s been verified by the Guardian.)
This is after Kim Jong-un curtailed talks with South Korea, but also blew up the tunnels to an underground nuclear test site. I’m not sure what the “latest statement” from Kim was that prompted this letter, but both sides were spoiling for a cancellation from the get-go.
Although I predicted that any talks would go nowhere, I didn’t predict that, once scheduled, they’d be canceled.
Do I approve of Trump’s decision? Not really. While I’m pretty sure that nothing would have come of this meeting, as there is no way the DPRK would have given up its nukes, and that country has a long history of abrogating agreements, I would have like to have seen, just out of interest, what was on the table. The only thing I worried about was that Trump would be too mercurial and stupid to see through any promises the DPRK would make.
Well, we’re apparently back to square one—or rather, square zero.
If this proves to be some kind of hoax, I’ll be sure to let you know.
The BBC is reporting it as genuine news.
So does this mean he won’t get a Nobel peace prize ?
And is there some kind of sale on commerative medals?
It is no Hoax unless the Hoax worked on all TV stations as well. I did not think this would happen and to avoid failure, just call them off. Most likely Trump did this to save face that does not exist or he has other things to worry about. Today are the meetings he called to demand information on the investigation into him so that massacre may be just around the corner.
This is right outta Trump’s traditional playbook — when a deal goes el busto, grab the mic and shout that you backed out first.
His MO has been consistent now for many years. The issue of the Mueller investigation is classic. As time goes by and the heat comes on, Trump and his puppets simply attack the investigators, attack and make up stuff on the FBI, DOJ. He does this on every issue, providing no actual facts for his noise. Now he demand to know the details on his own made up spy story about the investigation. It is nuts and the lid is coming off.
That’s precisely what I was about post. This was always going to happen: the equivalent of one of those pathetic, highschool, I-dumped-her-before-she-could-dump-me scenarios.
The depressing thing is that this pointless, deeply neurotic display of cock-waggling insecurity will be hailed as ‘tough leadership’ by his apologists.
In reality the man is so terminally terrified of losing face that he’ll junk the chance of a genuine, lasting achievement that might have turned around his entire presidency(yeah right, I know) just because he can’t stand the thought of Stephen Colbert taking the piss.
I find it difficult to see things like this as anything more than game play. In the current administration, a game more akin to boxing than United States Football, or even chess for goodness sake.
It’d be nice if everyone and everything meant what it says -i.e. “I will meet with so-and-so”, or there will be “talks”, “we will reduce the number of widgets by such and such amount”. But that’d be too simple, wouldn’t it.
Now Trump can huddle up with NSA John Bolton and SecState Mike Pompeo to plan his retaliation. Bolton and Pompeo are much, much smarter than Trump and both are stone-cold Hawks who’re spoiling for a fight with NoKo. They know they can manipulate Trump by appealing to his vanity and to his macho insecurities, especially once Trump is cornered by the pending criminal investigations and needs to distract the nation’s attention — once, for example, his fixer Michael Cohen flips on him in the SDNY.
Grab your socks, folks; we’re in perilous times.
Geez, he lasted longer with Stormy Daniels.
Or at least longer than Trump lasted with Stormy. (And, unlike here, Trump didn’t pull out of his tête-à-tête with Ms. Daniels.)
Trump: pulling out of everything except Stormy Daniels.
I’ll leave now.
The BBC also had reported that Mr. Plastic Face Automaton Pence had made some really stupid comments to North Korea about ending up like Libya, so it comes as no surprise that the talks were cancelled. I’m sure this is still somehow Obama’s and the Democrats’ fault, or maybe just maybe tRump and Plastic Pence are even dumber than we had previously supposed.
I believe the Korean’s referred to Pence as a stupid politician. Truth hurts apparently.
CNN reports them calling Pence a “political dummy”. I wonder what he said to deserve this.
As the military industry mavens will be quick to emphasize, this situation calls for a rapid increase in the need for hardware😬.
My guess is this is part of a game. It would not surprise me for a rescheduled meeting around mid-term elections.
Or a military strike. No better way to rev up his deplorables.
Can he still haz Nobel Peace Prize?
Why not? Obama got one for doing exactly nothing, other than being not Bush. It is a worthless prize.
Well, Trump does have his commemorative coin.
Wow. Obama turns up in discussions about Trump almost more than Trump does. And I could’ve sworn he’d finished his two terms.
Stick a sock in it. It was a comment about the prize, not Obama.
I’m a fan of Obama generally but I don’t think he deserved a Nobel. It seemed like it was given only for having a better attitude towards other countries than his predecessor. Of course, Republicans turned this against him by claiming he was putting other countries’ interest over that of the US.
No. At best it was a comment about both, since you also pointed out that Obama didn’t deserve the prize. And it was precisely the kind of irrelevant whataboutery that gets dragged up any time someone questions the wisdom of giving a Nobel Peace Prize to this lunatic.
And don’t tell me to “stick a sock in it”. I’m not a fourteen year old, this isn’t the playground.
Perhaps Bolton’s “Libyan model” comment was calculated to have this result. While what he says is generally abhorrent, he’s not stupid like his boss. I fear Bolton and Pompeo are now preparing their “punch in the nose” military operation.
‘Though many considered Ludwig peculiar, the question of clinical insanity remains unresolved.’–Wikipedia on ‘Mad King Ludwig II of Bavaria’
As the comments above show, we critics of Trump are reluctant to say, directly and conclusively, that he’s crazy. He is that, you know. . . .
I don’t think he’s crazy. That’s not right. He’s just lavishly ignorant, pathologically dishonest, vicious, insecure, petty, crass, dim, boring, unqualified and morally rancid. But not crazy.
There goes his Nobel Peace Prize. 😃
It seems to ne that North Korea by blowing up its testing facility is trying to take away justification of a US limited “bloody nose” strike..at least in the court of world opinion.
Reports say he merely blew up a facility that was unusable. This and releasing the hostages were easy for NK. Perhaps Trump will roll them up into a “win” and things will go back to the normal (ie, a standoff). Let’s hope so anyway. The “bloody nose” would lead to disaster.
Very clever move on his part. All at once those Singapore Summit commemorative coins (only 250 minted!) are worth a fortune!
But…but..there was a medal made…Nobel prizes planned…and like everything!
Who could have predicted that North Korea would do exactly what it has done on all previous occasions to get itself recognised as an international player and try to wring concessions out of this?
Oh yes–all the historians did say that…and the politicians who had read some history…and the military historians. In fact, everyone whose opinion was worth listening to did, in fact, say that.
Our nukes are massive and powerful, so there!
Lucy van Pelt strikes again!
