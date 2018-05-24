Thursday: Hili Dialogue

I just realized that America has a long weekend coming up: May 28 is Memorial Day, so no Americans with a regular job will be going to work. But that’s still four days off, as today is Thursday, May 24, 2018. It’s National Escargot Day (I eschew the consumption of snails) as well as Victoria Day in Canada, a democracy that still pays homage to the deceased head of a monarchy. I believe it’s the case that all Canadian coins, and the $20 bill, have a portrait of the Queen on them. Is this not an embarrassment to you, my friends to the North?

On this day in 1607, 100 English settlers landed in Jamestown, Virginia, the first English colony established in America. On May 24, 1626, Peter Minuit bought the island of Manhattan from the Lenape tribe of Native Americans. According to Wikipedia, he paid 60 guilders’ worth of goods in return, today’s equivalent of about $1,200. That would buy a month’s rent on one square inch of downtown Manhattan. On this day in 1683, the Ashmolean Museum opened at Oxford, England: the world’s first University museum. On this day in 1738, John Wesley was converted, beginning the Methodist faith (this day is celebrated by Methodists as “Aldersgate Day.”) On May 24, 1830, Sarah Josepha Hale published the poem “Mary Had a Little Lamb” (the music came later); the rest is history. Exactly 14 years later, Samuel Morse sent a Biblical quotation, “What hath God wrought” (Numbers 23:23) from Washington D. C. to Baltimore, Maryland, beginning the first commercial telegraph line. On May 24, 1940, Igor Sikorsky carried out the first successful flight of a single-rotor helicopter.

Finally, on this day in 1976, the famous French wine competition “The Judgment of Paris” took place, with blind tastings of chardonnays and red wines from France and California. A California wine placed first in each category (Stag’s Leap Cabarnet and Chateau Montelena Chardonnay), launching California wines as world-class products and immensely pissing off the French. Many excuses were made.

Here’s Sikorsky at the controls of one of his early helicopters, the same model that set the record noted above. (Born in Russia, Sikorsky developed the machine in the U.S.):

Notables born on this day include Jean-Paul Marat (1743), William Whewell (1794), Queen Victoria (1819), two Nobel Laureates in Literature from Russia, Mikhail Sholokhov (1905) and Joseph Brodsky (1940), Bob Dylan (1941), Patti LaBelle (1944), and Kristin Scott Thomas (1960). Notables who died on this day were few; they include Nicolaus Copernicus (1543), Sonny Boy Williamson (1965), Duke Ellington (1974), and Joseph Mitchell (1996).

Re Duke Ellington: he was a gourmand. Here’s a passage from his biography Duke: A Life of Duke Ellington, by Terry Teachout (the dessert, a melange, was characteristic of the Duke’s meals):

Duke, who is always worrying about keeping his weight down, may announce that he intends to have nothing but Shredded Wheat and black tea. . . . Duke’s resolution about not overeating frequently collapses at this point. When it does, he orders a steak, and after finishing it he engages in another moral struggle for about five minutes. Then he really begins to eat. He has another steak, smothered in onions, a double portion of fried potatoes, a salad, a bowl of sliced tomatoes, a giant lobster and melted butter, coffee, and an Ellington dessert — perhaps a combination of pie, cake, ice cream, custard, pastry, jello, fruit, and cheese. His appetite really whetted, he may order ham and eggs, a half-dozen pancakes, waffles and syrup, and some hot biscuits. Then, determined to get back on his diet, he will finish, as he began, with Shredded Wheat and black tea.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making fun of all the folks who tout the superiority of organic food:

A: What have you sniffed out? Hili: Organic grass.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam wywąchałaś?

Hili: Organiczną trawę.

Here’s a video of a woodpecker going after a Tesla (original post at Boingboing). When I asked reader and birder Diane G if this was a pileated woodpecker, she sent me this informative reply:

Yes, a beautiful male pileated! Probably going after its reflection–trying to get at the “interloper.” Lots of birds attack their reflections this time of year. Apparently they see competitors. 🙂 When the light is right I get some birds doing this to my front bay window–happily NOT pileateds, though! Usually cardinals. Did you know Woody Woodpecker was modeled after a pileated? Even his laugh. One of the comments below the Boingboing article: “Wouldn’t be the first pecker with a Tesla.” 😉

From Matthew, who said, “Doctor Magic (turn up the sound). How does he does this?” I told him, “I it’s a trick, but it doesn’t look as if he’s palming the lights.” Answer: go below the fold at the bottom.

lemme bless y’all with this video pic.twitter.com/lwUIY3rwPj — chris’ real name is chris (@kostka_chris) May 22, 2018

A woman changes her mind about global warming. Good for her!

This has gone viral. An eagle went after a rabbit caught by a fox, and accidentally took the fox, too. Fortunately for the fox (but not the rabbit), the canid dropped free and is all right. But it lost its dinner!

WOSERS!! Eagle steals a rabbit caught by a fox! (Video by Zachary Hartje) More info here: https://t.co/TZ0D13qIxq pic.twitter.com/mKUsO4sc61 — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) May 23, 2018

. . . and a good photo of the fracas:

Here's something you don't see every day: a #baldeagle and #fox fighting over a rabbit — 20 feet in the air! The story and full image sequence are at https://t.co/LkMcrBiwrC #NaturePhotography #birding #SanJuanIsland pic.twitter.com/BodYVweUzD — Living Wilderness (@livingwildernes) May 21, 2018

From Grania, who says “Idiotic tweet but the responses are great!” And so they are: have a look at the thread.

The New Princess of Essex loving #homeopathy pic.twitter.com/8wt1rC1Dzo — Alberta Association of Naturopathic Doctors (@AANDAlberta) May 22, 2018

Lazy swimming cat!

he going for a lil swim 📹: amaccho5160 pic.twitter.com/lOiuRGBYIn — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) May 24, 2018

I don’t know how ducks brought up by a d*g can learn to be ducks (their mom was killed by a fox, backstory here).

Dog 'adopts' nine orphaned ducklings at Essex castle https://t.co/7JQ7C87lHW pic.twitter.com/YPiPueBu4Y — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) May 21, 2018

The person who requested this must himself be a robot!

I bought a car today, and the dealership had me check off — with a pen, on paper — that I’m not a robot. pic.twitter.com/x6nJ68e6uj — Marci Robin (@MarciRobin) May 20, 2018

Several readers sent me this tweet; two lynx are having a vociferous standoff (sound ON!). I posted this as a video a long time back, but here it is again:

The typically reclusive cat will usually be gone in a flash https://t.co/XzojS2MY9d pic.twitter.com/yvU9hgeCVY — CBC News (@CBCNews) May 21, 2018

From Heather Hastie, who sent several tweets about the flightless kakapo. Click on the tweet below to see more. I’m impressed by the amount of care that the Kiwis put into saving this wonderful species.

The point of the weighing endeavor below: female kakapos who weigh more are in better condition, and, like some other species, may have been selected to produce more males, in accordance with the Trivers-Willard hypothesis (I won’t explain it here; go to the link). The point is that if you’re in good nick, you want to produce males who can inseminate the hell out of the population, spreading more of your genes. That’s why they don’t want the lady kakapos to get too fat, as keeping the species going requires just a few males but a lot of females.

One of the most of important parts of a #kakapo breeding season is supplementary feeding, to ensure all adults are in optimal condition. We'll start in late Sep. #conservation #parrots #kakaporecovery pic.twitter.com/BeIlTScjUj — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) May 22, 2018

We use special 'smart hoppers' to ensure that each #kakapo gets the right amount of food. They're programmed with transmitter frequencies, to unlock only for specific birds. #conservationtech #parrots #kakaporecovery pic.twitter.com/Gswlkvifuw — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) May 22, 2018

Finally, reader Jon sent yesterday’s cartoon of Pearls Before Swine, feature both ducks and outrage culture:

Here’s how the light trick is done: