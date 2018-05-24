“Rockin’ Chair”

Roy Eldridge (aka “Little Jazz”) blows with the Gene Krupa Orchestra. Truly one of the greatest trumpet solos in the history of jazz.

The song was composed by Hoagy Carmichael in 1929, and had words: a back and forth between and old man and his son. A vocal version was recorded by Louis Armstrong and Carmichael in 1929 (here), and later by Armstrong and the jazz trombonist Jack Teagarden (here). Eldredge’s version outshines them all by far, despite Armstrong’s 1929 solo. But do see the wonderful camaraderie between Armstrong and Teagarden.