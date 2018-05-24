“Rockin’ Chair”

Roy Eldridge (aka “Little Jazz”) blows with the Gene Krupa Orchestra. Truly one of the greatest trumpet solos in the history of jazz.
The song was composed by Hoagy Carmichael in 1929, and had words: a back and forth between and old man and his son. A vocal version was recorded by Louis Armstrong and Carmichael in 1929 (here), and later by Armstrong and the jazz trombonist Jack Teagarden (here). Eldredge’s version outshines them all by far, despite Armstrong’s 1929 solo. But do see the wonderful camaraderie between Armstrong and Teagarden.
Three great versions of a great tune. Pops & J. Teagarden — there’s a pair had seen some sights, could tell some tales, brother.
For reasons I never quite found out, Little Jazz used to introduce himself as “Yours truly, Wyatt Earp”.
Perhaps it had something to do with his competitiveness. I saw him in 1975 on stage with both Dizzy Gillespie and Clark Terry.
Everything you said. Double.