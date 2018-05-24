Duckling report

We still have eight ducklings, and they’re getting bigger and stronger by the day. Also, they’re learning to be ducks. Here Honey engages in “dabbling” (turning upside down to get food from the bottom of the pond). The ducklings are attentive, and, in fact, started dabbling on their own today, eating bits of corn that I toss into the water. It’s like watching Junior’s first steps!
As always, Honey is a good and attentive mom. Here she is with her whole brood:
How can you not love an animal that looks like this?
A duckling starting to dabble. Sometimes they completely disappear underwater and, a few seconds later, pop up like a cork a few feet away. I suspect they’re foraging on the bottom:
Under it goes!
Siblings:
Anna discovered yesterday that Honey and her brood will eat chopped up lettuce and vegetables, and today I’ll get a demonstration of how she cuts them. Veggies are good for ducks. Anna is a great duck tending partner, and I can’t neglect Sanja, whom I don’t often see, but who is out there looking after the brood as well.
I’m hooked on Honey updates! You’re a proud uncle to these ducklings!!! 🙂
Heartily seconded.
+1
We go to the Reedy River to feed cracked corn to the ducks and geese. They come right up to us and eat out of our hands with their babies…they’re not aggressive towards us at all. They are very aggressive to other birds that come near their space. It’s such an honor that these parents allow us into their space with food, but do not allow other geese or ducks. It gives me “goose” bumps (pun intended). 🙂
Where do you get cracked corn? Is it good for ducklings when it’s in the hard form?
The march of the Mallard ducklings and the Canada geese continues here in urban Wichita. I send in a few photos. Several pieces of water, small ponds with some wooded areas close by seem to work best. None of these creatures are being feed by humans. They are fun to watch.
You must have read “The wind in the willows “,it has a poem called” Ducks Ditty” about dabbing ducks .
In the cute baby animals factor, ducklings are among the very top 5 or 6! Irresistible!