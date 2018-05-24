A lip reading of the Royal Wedding

This video was inevitable: but I’m amazed at how good they match the words with the mouth. I guess, though, that movie dubbers have been doing this for years. This one even has a bit about free will at 3:00.
This video was inevitable: but I’m amazed at how good they match the words with the mouth. I guess, though, that movie dubbers have been doing this for years. This one even has a bit about free will at 3:00.
Brilliant. Hilarious.
I’ll say, Ms Haniver / Dr Coyne, … … brilliant.
This is pretty much how
deaf – me reckons same … …
although I do appreciate folks,
with similar orifices unobstructed,
at least .trying. … … to project to me !
Blue
Hilarious!
Great!