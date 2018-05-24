A lip reading of the Royal Wedding

This video was inevitable: but I’m amazed at how good they match the words with the mouth. I guess, though, that movie dubbers have been doing this for years. This one even has a bit about free will at 3:00.

4 Comments

    Brilliant. Hilarious.

      I’ll say, Ms Haniver / Dr Coyne, … … brilliant.

      This is pretty much how
      deaf – me reckons same … …
      although I do appreciate folks,
      with similar orifices unobstructed,
      at least .trying. … … to project to me !

      Blue

    Hilarious!

    Great!

